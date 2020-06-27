More fresh salad kits recalled at Jewel-Osco, Aldi, Walmart; here’s the list

Days after health officials warned of a growing outbreak of Cyclospora infections ”potentially linked” to certain store brands of garden salad mixes, more salads have been recalled and illnesses confirmed.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated alerts Friday that the number of reported cases grew to 206 with 23 hospitalizations. The agencies have advised consumers to avoid select salads sold at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores.
According to the FDA, all of the recalled salads were manufactured by a Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood.
Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall Saturday of dozens of branded and private label salad products produced at the facility that “contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrot ingredients.”
The code is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package and the recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between June 6 and 26 in 31 states, an expansion from the mid-western states previously announced.
“Our immediate thoughts and concern are for those consumers who have become ill due to the outbreak,” Fresh Express said in a statement Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall of both branded and private label salad products that were produced at the Streamwood facility and contain those ingredients.”
Earlier Saturday, Hy-Vee said it was recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora.
In a news release announcing the Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad recall at Walmart stores, Fresh Express said it is “working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to identify a source of the Cyclospora outbreak.”
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis that can cause symptoms including diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue, the CDC says.
Last week, the FDA and CDC advised consumers in six Midwestern states to not eat certain salads bought at those supermarkets. On Tuesday, the heath alerts were expanded to 12 states. An Iowa couple has filed a lawsuit against Fresh Express.
Fresh Express recall
Fresh Express’ recall Saturday included around 80 different salads in various sizes. The products have use by or before dates ranging from June 25 through July 14.
The products were distributed to select stores in the following states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.”Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it,” Fresh Express said.
For questions or refunds, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.
In a news release, the company shared the full list of recalled products, their UPC codes, use-by dates and states they were distributed. Product names include:
- Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw
- Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon & Bleu
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit BBQ Ranch
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai ‘N’ Cashews
- Fresh Express Fancy Greens
- Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Chopped Asian
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Mediterranean
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Turkey & Bacon Chef
- Fresh Express Green & Crisp / Verde y Crujiente
- Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo
- Fresh Express Italian
- Fresh Express Lettuce Trio / Lechuga Trío
- Fresh Express Premium Romaine / Lechuga Romana Especial
- Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Asian Avocado
- Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Smoked BBQ Sriracha
- Fresh Express SHREDS Iceberg
- Fresh Express SHREDS
- Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s
- Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix
- Giant Eagle American (Family Size)
- Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped Mediterranean Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp Salad Kit
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Coleslaw
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh American Blend
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Garden Salad Blend
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Italian Blend
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Romaine Garden Salad Blend
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Veggie Lovers
- Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce
- Wholesome Pantry Organic Chopped Sesame Asian Salad Kit
- Wholesome Pantry Organic Sesame Asian Salad Kit
Walmart Marketside salads recall
Fresh Express announced Thursday it had recalled 12- and 24-ounce bagged Walmart brand Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, which was sold in Walmart stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The recalled products have ”best-if-used-by-dates of May 19 to July 04” and were distributed to select stores between June 1 and June 21 in the seven states.
The Fresh Express list Saturday added the following Marketside branded items, which are sold only at Walmart stores:
- Marketside Baby Greens Salad
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch
- Marketside Crisp Greens
- Marketside Kale Slaw
- Marketside Premium Romaine Salad
- Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
- Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw
For questions or to obtain refunds, contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800-242-5472 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Aldi Little Salad Bar salads recall
Aldi, along with Fresh Express, recalled 12-ounce bags of Aldi Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The affected bags have a UPC code of 4099100082975 and have “Best If Used By dates of May 1 through June 29.”
Aldi said in a news release if ”customers have the affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad, they should discard it immediately.”
The Fresh Express list Saturday added the following Little Salad Bar branded items, which are sold only at Aldi:
- Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit
- Little Salad Bar Chef Salad
- Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw
- Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
- Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit
Jewel-Osco Signature Farms salad recall
Jewel-Osco, part of Albertsons, is recalling 12-ounce bags of Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, and it advised consumers to discard or return the bags.
The affected bags have “best if used by” dates of May 16 through July 4. The product has a UPC code of 21130 98135 and includes the plant number S5417. For questions, consumers can call 1-877-723-3929.
Fresh Express’ list Saturday added the following recalled salads to the Signature Farms brand:
- Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color
- Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds
- Signature Farms Green & Crisp
- Signature Farms Premium Romaine
Hy-Vee expands recall to 13 varieties
Initially, Hy-Vee recalled 12-ounce bags of its store brand garden salad but expanded the recall to include another dozen private label bagged salad products from the grocer’s eight-state region, which is Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The recalled salads, which are also on the Fresh Express list, are:
- Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4-ounce, UPC 0-07450-24669
- Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg, 8-ounce, UPC 0-07545-12053
- Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-08530
- Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12046
- Hy-Vee American Blend Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12047
- Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad, 10-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12048
- Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix, 16-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12051
- Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12058
- Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit, 13.7-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24668
- Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, 13.2-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24670
- Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit, 11.4-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24672
- Hy-Vee Garden Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24674
- Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit, 12.8-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24715
All expiration dates are included, Hy-Vee said in a news release. For questions, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.
