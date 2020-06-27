More fresh salad kits recalled at Jewel-Osco, Aldi, Walmart; here’s the list

Days after health officials warned of a growing outbreak of Cyclospora infections ”potentially linked” to certain store brands of garden salad mixes, more salads have been recalled and illnesses confirmed.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated alerts Friday that the number of reported cases grew to 206 with 23 hospitalizations. The agencies have advised consumers to avoid select salads sold at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores.

According to the FDA, all of the recalled salads were manufactured by a Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood.

Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall Saturday of dozens of branded and private label salad products produced at the facility that “contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrot ingredients.”

The code is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package and the recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between June 6 and 26 in 31 states, an expansion from the mid-western states previously announced.

“Our immediate thoughts and concern are for those consumers who have become ill due to the outbreak,” Fresh Express said in a statement Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall of both branded and private label salad products that were produced at the Streamwood facility and contain those ingredients.”

Earlier Saturday, Hy-Vee said it was recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

In a news release announcing the Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad recall at Walmart stores, Fresh Express said it is “working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to identify a source of the Cyclospora outbreak.”

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis that can cause symptoms including diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue, the CDC says.

Last week, the FDA and CDC advised consumers in six Midwestern states to not eat certain salads bought at those supermarkets. On Tuesday, the heath alerts were expanded to 12 states. An Iowa couple has filed a lawsuit against Fresh Express.

Fresh Express recall

Fresh Express’ recall Saturday included around 80 different salads in various sizes. The products have use by or before dates ranging from June 25 through July 14.

The products were distributed to select stores in the following states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.”Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it,” Fresh Express said.

For questions or refunds, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

In a news release, the company shared the full list of recalled products, their UPC codes, use-by dates and states they were distributed. Product names include:

Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw

Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon & Bleu

Fresh Express Chopped Kit BBQ Ranch

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai ‘N’ Cashews

Fresh Express Fancy Greens

Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Chopped Asian

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Mediterranean

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Turkey & Bacon Chef

Fresh Express Green & Crisp / Verde y Crujiente

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo

Fresh Express Italian

Fresh Express Lettuce Trio / Lechuga Trío

Fresh Express Premium Romaine / Lechuga Romana Especial

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Asian Avocado

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Smoked BBQ Sriracha

Fresh Express SHREDS Iceberg

Fresh Express SHREDS

Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s

Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix

Giant Eagle American (Family Size)

Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped Mediterranean Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp Salad Kit

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Coleslaw

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh American Blend

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Garden Salad Blend

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Italian Blend

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Romaine Garden Salad Blend

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Veggie Lovers

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce

Wholesome Pantry Organic Chopped Sesame Asian Salad Kit

Wholesome Pantry Organic Sesame Asian Salad Kit

Walmart Marketside salads recall

Fresh Express announced Thursday it had recalled 12- and 24-ounce bagged Walmart brand Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, which was sold in Walmart stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The recalled products have ”best-if-used-by-dates of May 19 to July 04” and were distributed to select stores between June 1 and June 21 in the seven states.

The Fresh Express list Saturday added the following Marketside branded items, which are sold only at Walmart stores:

Marketside Baby Greens Salad

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch

Marketside Crisp Greens

Marketside Kale Slaw

Marketside Premium Romaine Salad

Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw

For questions or to obtain refunds, contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800-242-5472 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Aldi Little Salad Bar salads recall

Aldi, along with Fresh Express, recalled 12-ounce bags of Aldi Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The affected bags have a UPC code of 4099100082975 and have “Best If Used By dates of May 1 through June 29.”

Aldi said in a news release if ”customers have the affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad, they should discard it immediately.”

The Fresh Express list Saturday added the following Little Salad Bar branded items, which are sold only at Aldi:

Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit

Little Salad Bar Chef Salad

Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw

Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit

Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms salad recall

Jewel-Osco, part of Albertsons, is recalling 12-ounce bags of Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, and it advised consumers to discard or return the bags.

The affected bags have “best if used by” dates of May 16 through July 4. The product has a UPC code of 21130 98135 and includes the plant number S5417. For questions, consumers can call 1-877-723-3929.

Fresh Express’ list Saturday added the following recalled salads to the Signature Farms brand:

Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color

Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds

Signature Farms Green & Crisp

Signature Farms Premium Romaine

Hy-Vee expands recall to 13 varieties

Initially, Hy-Vee recalled 12-ounce bags of its store brand garden salad but expanded the recall to include another dozen private label bagged salad products from the grocer’s eight-state region, which is Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The recalled salads, which are also on the Fresh Express list, are:

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4-ounce, UPC 0-07450-24669

Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg, 8-ounce, UPC 0-07545-12053

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-08530

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12046

Hy-Vee American Blend Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12047

Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad, 10-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12048

Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix, 16-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12051

Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-12058

Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit, 13.7-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24668

Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, 13.2-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24670

Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit, 11.4-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24672

Hy-Vee Garden Salad, 12-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24674

Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit, 12.8-ounce, UPC 0-75450-24715

All expiration dates are included, Hy-Vee said in a news release. For questions, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

Contributing: Mike Snider

