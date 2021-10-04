 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Turn up the flavor without turning up the salt content

There are delicious and healthier ways beyond salt to boost your food’s flavor.

By Environmental Nutrition
Lori Zanteson
Dried spices, like cumin and cinnamon, bring bold flavor to dishes, while dried and fresh herbs, like basil and thyme, season with subtlety.
Dried spices, like cumin and cinnamon, bring bold flavor to dishes, while dried and fresh herbs, like basil and thyme, season with subtlety.
Dreamstime/TNS

We know we should be eating less salt. Most of us consume far more than recommended. We know to skip the salt shaker at the table and to check food labels. While it is essential to the body — the sodium in salt works with potassium to regulate fluids — too much can raise blood pressure, putting the heart at risk. Read on to learn ways to cut back the salt without sacrificing flavor.

Season it up

Dig into spices to replace salt. Dried spices, like cumin and cinnamon, bring bold flavor to dishes, while dried and fresh herbs, like basil and thyme, season with subtlety. Experiment with mixed herb and spice blends to jazz up your meals. Choose fresh or powdered onion, garlic, and chili peppers, mustards, vinegars, and citrus (like lemon, lime, orange, or grapefruit) juice, peel, or zest.

Cooking counts

Use cooking methods to heighten flavor. Roasting vegetables in the oven or on the grill brings out their natural sweetness and deepens the flavor of animal and plant proteins, like fish and tofu. A quick sear or sauté on the stove top enhances flavor with minimal cook time. Cook with a light coating of olive oil and finish with a splash of vinegar or citrus and a garnish of fresh herbs, dried fruits, chopped nuts or citrus zest.

Use good ingredients

High quality ingredients pack so much flavor, they hardly need seasoning. Choose the best you can find: in-season fruits and vegetables, flavorful cuts of animal proteins, the freshest fish and seafood, and high-quality healthy fats (extra-virgin olive oil, avocado oil).

Give these tips a try — see how quickly your palate prefers less salt, (and broadens your meal planning repertoire).

Global Goodness

Sample seasonings from around the world for flavor so you won’t miss the salt.

  • Herbs de Provence (France): savory, rosemary, marjoram, thyme.
  • Curry powder (India): turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, pepper.
  • Chinese five spice (China): star anise, Szechuan peppers, cloves, fennel, cinnamon.
  • Jerk spice (Caribbean): red and black pepper, allspice, cinnamon, thyme.
  • Italian blend (Italy): basil, oregano, rosemary, parsley, thyme, red chili flakes, garlic powder.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition.

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk rocketing boldly into space — for real

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

By Associated Press

Man dies after triple shooting on Near North Side

Demetrius Reed, 27, was fatally shot early Sunday on Dearborn Street near Division, authorities say.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 killed, 41 wounded in Chicago shootings over weekend

A 17-year-old boy was one of the homicide victims. Four other teens were injured.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police shoot and kill man after answering domestic call in Gresham

Police said officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street and observed a "domestic altercation." They gave no details.

By David Struett, Ashlee Rezin, and 1 more

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine that showed a rise in antibody levels following boosters given around 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.

By Associated Press

Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies at 74

Akin had cancer for several years, his son Perry said in a statement. He died late Sunday at his home in Wildwood, a St. Louis suburb.

By Associated Press