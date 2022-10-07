Swiss chard serves up plenty of nutrition in those massive leaves

Despite its name, Swiss chard is not from Switzerland — but it is good for you.

It’s native to Sicily and the Mediterranean region and might better be named Sicilian beet.

The leafy green has had other names in the past — silver beet, strawberry spinach and Roman kale. That’s due to mistaken vegetable identity, with people confusing it for other greens.

Chard was held in esteem in ancient Greece and Rome for its medicinal uses, treating such ailments as tumors and ulcers. It’s one of the healthiest plant foods.

Along with beets, spinach and quinoa, chard is part of the chenopod, or goosefoot, family, so named for the shape of its leaves.

Stems of green, white, red or yellow brace deeply green voluminous leaves that can top two feet high. When different colors are grown together, it’s known as rainbow chard. These vibrant colors are a sign of antioxidant-rich phytonutrients. Based on a diet of 2,000 calories a day, one cup of cooked chard packs over 700% of the daily value of bone-healthy vitamin K, 214% of vision-protecting vitamin A and 53% of immunity-supporting vitamin C.

A study last year in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, identified 192 plant compounds in chard, including flavonoids and betalains, a source of anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-cancer and antidiabetic support. Research has found that chard leaves have the highest content of fiber, magnesium, sodium, flavonoids and vitamin C, while stems are high in potassium.

Swiss chard graces the produce aisle all year, but peak season is June through August. Look for crisp, brightly colored leaves, veins and stems with no cracks, wilts or discolorations.

Store unwashed and refrigerated in an airtight plastic bag for up to five days.

To prepare, wash under running water, and remove stems from the leaves. Chop stems into bite-sized pieces, and chop or keep leaves whole.

Enjoy chard’s vibrant color, pungent and slightly bitter flavor — raw, boiled, steamed, roasted or sauteed — with a touch of olive oil, lemon juice and seasoning, or add to most any side dish, soup or sauce.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts in health and nutrition.

