The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Taste Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

Inspired by LGBTQ employees, Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour heading to Chicago

Some lucky fans of the fast-food restaurant will have the chance to watch drag performances from the comfort of a Taco Bell Cantina.

USA TODAY By USA TODAY
   
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
SHARE Inspired by LGBTQ employees, Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour heading to Chicago
Reservations for Drag Brunch Tour brunches in Chicago are available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up.

Reservations for Drag Brunch Tour brunches in Chicago are available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up.

Taco Bell Corp.

Are you tired of eating a chalupa while watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from your couch? Well, those days could be behind you.

Some lucky fans of the fast-food restaurant will have the chance to watch drag performances from the comfort of a Taco Bell Cantina.

Taco Bell kicked off their new drag brunch on May 1 at its flagship cantina in Las Vegas. In May to June, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour will make its way to four other cities: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale.

The event takes place May 22 in Chicago at the Taco Bell Cantina, 1107 W. Addison.

The idea for the brunch came from members within Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Live Más Pride, according to a company press release.

Each show at the Drag Show Brunch will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens and kings.|

Each show at the Drag Show Brunch will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens and kings.|

Taco Bell Corp.

“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful art form of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” said Sean Tresvant, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell.

Drag performer Kay Sedia hosts each show, which is open to adults. Reservations for the brunches will be available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up.

The Las Vegas show featured local drag performers Coco Montrese, Mirage Amuro and Anetra. Each brunch also spotlights the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization to empower LGBTQ youth.

Among the Taco Bell breakfast offerings available to attendees: a new $5 Bell Breakfast Box, coffee, mimosas and more.

Upcoming Taco Bell cantina Drag Brunch Tour Dates:

  • Chicago, Wrigleyville Cantina: May 22
  • Nashville Cantina: May 29
  • New York, Times Square Cantina: June 12
  • Fort Lauderdale Cantina: June 26

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Taste
CPS students battle it out for best food truck recipe
Say wha? City launches ‘Chicagwa’ Chicago-branded water campaign with commemorative cans
Asparagus and pasta carbonara oozes springtime comfort food
Menu planner: You can’t go wrong with creamy Parmesan shrimp
Why does peanut butter taste so good?
Beloved Lake View bakery set to close Saturday after 100 years in business
The Latest
Chicago’s Brittney Mack (center) leads the cast of “Six,” which has been nominated for a best new musical Tony Award.&nbsp;
Theater
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Broadway pack with 11 Tony Award nominations
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
The flavor difference between green and purple artichokes is subtle; purple artichokes are slightly heartier and earthier in flavor, but the distinction is minimal.
Demystifying artichokes: they’re not as difficult to prepare and eat as you might think
Steaming artichokes is the easiest and healthiest method of preparation, and the best bet for retaining their subtle flavor.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Police are searching for a man who has attacked and sexually assaulted women in Logan Square.
News
Three women attacked in Logan Square over the last month
The attacker wore dark clothing with a surgical mask and either a construction vest or Amazon vest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Are we wrong to make honeymoon a family vacation?
Bride eager to travel with fiance’s young son after the wedding and do some bonding, but some disapprove.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
6 killed and 18 others wounded — including 12-year-old boy — in weekend shootings in Chicago
A shooting Saturday in West Pullman left two men dead and another wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 