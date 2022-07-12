The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Grilling burgers and Beyond Meat patties: A time and temperature guide

By  USA TODAY
 Updated  
Jacob Livesay, USA TODAY
Whether it’s a hectic outdoor gathering with family and friends or a beautiful day and you just feel like grilling, it’s important to know how long you’re supposed to grill your burgers, particularly if this is your first time grilling.

Raw meats can contain harmful bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, campylobacter and E. coli, according to the Food Authority of New South Wales, so it’s important to get your patties thoroughly cooked.

Once you have your patties formed and your grill pre-heated (more on lighting a charcoal grill below), it’s time to get grilling.

How long to grill burgers

The key to grilling your burger to satisfaction is bringing it to the right internal temperature, whether you’re grilling with charcoal, propane or an electric grill.

These are the internal temperatures Simply Recipes recommends:

— Rare: 125º F

— Medium rare: 135º F

— Medium: 145º F

— Well-done: 160º F

The USDA recommends, however, that all burgers be brought to an internal temperature of 160º F to maximize food safety.Depending on the thickness and density of your patty as well as the temperature of your grill, this could take different amounts of time, so a meat thermometer might be a convenient option.

Simply Recipes estimates how long this should take for each level of doneness:

— Rare: 4 minutes total

— Medium rare: 5 minutes total

— Medium: 6 to 7 minutes total

— Well-done: 8 to 9 minutes total

How long to grill Beyond Meat products

The good news about meatless patties is they usually are less at risk for carrying certain bacteria — but that doesn’t mean you should undercook your Beyond patties. If your Beyond Meat isn’t thoroughly cooked, you could consume raw pea protein, which your body might have some trouble digesting, according to Prepared Cooks.

Once your Beyond Meat is thawed and placed on a preheated grill, cook on one side until it’s brown and caramelized on the bottom, according to The Spoon. Then, flip it and cook the other side.

Beyond Meat says this should take about four minutes per side.

How to light a charcoal grill

Lighting a charcoal grill is usually easiest with a chimney, a cylindrical device which helps the coals light each other by containing and directing the flow of heat.

Charcoal company Kingsford says these are the steps you should take to get your grill going with a chimney:

1. Fill the chimney with charcoal

2. Light kindling and place the chimney on top of it. This can be crumpled up newspaper or a couple charcoal briquets squirted with lighter fluid.

3. Pour out the chimney into the grill when the coals are covered in gray ash.

Kingsford also presents a simple method to light your grill if you don’t have a chimney:

1. Pile up the charcoal briquets.

2. Add lighter fluid, and light the coals. Never squirt lighter fluid onto a flame.

3. Spread out your coals to use when they are covered in gray ash.

Some easy-light charcoal can also be lit with matches.

