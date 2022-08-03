Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies returning for ‘early’ fall release

Let the pumpkin spice wars begin.

Oreo on Wednesday announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Oreos —an early entry in the fall products flavor battle. The news was announced via the company’s official Instagram.

The cookies, returning for the first time in five years, feature pumpkin spice-flavored creme filling nestled between two golden Oreo basecakes.

If you’re a fan, you’ll need to plan: the cookies will be available beginning Aug. 15 at area retailers or online at the Oreo website — only while supplies last.

Earlier this year, the company also brought back Oreo Cakesters after a 10-year hiatus for the treats that boast familiar Oreo creme sandwiched between two soft, chocolate-flavored snack cakes.

In other fall-favorites news: No official word from Starbucks or Dunkin’ about the 2022 editions of their pumpkin-spiced coffee offerings. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are available at area retailers and Amazon.com, while supplies last.

Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22, in case you were wondering.