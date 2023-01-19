The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: What to know, what to expect

A quick guide to the nuts and bolts of this hugely popular Chicago event.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
At Tao Chicago, Restaurant Week patrons can enjoy a three-course dinner for $59 per person (excluding tax, beverages and gratuity), which includes one entree from this selection of “second course” offerings: Veg Cho Fun, Kung Pao Chicken, Filet Mignon Peppersteak, Honey Glazed Salmon or Sushi Platter.

Courtesy of Tao Chicago

Chicago foodies — perhaps your most anticipated week of the year has arrived.

Chicago Restaurant Week is back (OK, it’s actually 17 days), running Jan. 20-Feb. 5, and featuring more than 330 Chicago area eateries for its 16th incarnation.

Each participating restaurant will be serving up prix fixe, multi-course menus — $25 for brunch or lunch and $42-$59 for dinner per person (prices exclude beverages, tax and gratuity). Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at choosechicago.com.

Some restaurants will be adding a surcharge and/or an automatic gratuity to your check. And, while substitutions are for the most part not available for the Restaurant Week promotion, some eateries are offering “add-ons” — additional menu choices at an additional cost. Check out the menus online for notations.

This year’s lineup of restaurants represents 34 Chicago neighborhoods and 37 suburban eateries. In addition, 55 of the participating restaurants are women-, minority- and/or Black-owned businesses, according to the event’s organizers. Fifty-one restaurants are making their first foray into Restaurant Week.

“Chicago Restaurant Week provides residents and visitors with an exciting opportunity to experience our unparalleled culinary talent, along with the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods,” said Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of Choose Chicago, one of the event organizers and promoters, in a statement.

You can view the entire list of participating restaurants and menus at choosechicago.com.

