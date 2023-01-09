The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Taste Food and Restaurants

Iconic Danish restaurant Noma closing, pivoting to test kitchen

It will shut down to transform itself into “a pioneering test kitchen” dedicated to “food innovation and the development of new flavors.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Iconic Danish restaurant Noma closing, pivoting to test kitchen
Danish restaurant Noma in Copenhagen is photographed in 2012.

Danish restaurant Noma in Copenhagen is photographed in 2012.

AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into “a pioneering test kitchen” dedicated to “food innovation and the development of new flavors.”

Chef Rene Redzepi’s house of Nordic gastronomy will close by the winter 2024 and re-emerge as Noma 3.0, the Copenhagen eatery said on its webpage.

“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab — a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before,” it said.

Redzepi, who is Noma’s chef and co-owner, said they will travel to “search for new ways to share our work” and said there could be “a Noma pop-up” but didn’t specify where. After the sojourn, “we will do a season in Copenhagen.”

“But I don’t want to commit to anything now,” Redzepi told Berlingske, one of Denmark’s largest daily newspapers.

Another major publication, Politiken said the eatery’s facility in Copenhagen will be transformed to develop products to the Noma Projects line - fermented sauces, cooking classes and an online platform.

“Serving guests will still be a part of who we are but being a restaurant will no longer define us. Instead, much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products.”

Noma has gone through an earlier transformation. In 2015, the restaurant announced it was closing at the end of 2016 and reopened near its waterfront premises with its own vegetable farm in the vicinity of the hippie enclave of Christiania in Copenhagen.

Noma — a contraction of the Danish words for Nordisk and Mad, meaning Nordic and food, opened in 2003. The restaurant grabbed two Michelin stars and was three times voted the world’s number one restaurant by Britain’s Restaurant Magazine in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Next Up In Taste
DIY nut butter is easy to make and economical
Taking a cruise? What kind of food is included on your sailing?
Chicago-area siblings heading to finale on Peacock series ‘Baking It’
A fresh and bright salmon tartare is a delicious way to start the new year
José Andrés and his daughters eat their way across Spain in new series
Menu Planner: Walnut, corn and potato chowder packed with flavor and fiber
The Latest
Illinois forward Kendall Bostic, left, shoots in front of Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell during Sunday’s game.
College Sports
Illinois women enter AP Top 25 for first time since 2000
The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov. 27, 2000. Illinois hasn’t had a winning season since 2012-13.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Guard Tramon Mark and Houston have returned to No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
College Sports
Houston returns to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. Kansas was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 
LoveIsLoud.jpg
Books
New picture book amplifies the civil rights work of South Side-born activist Diane Nash
“Most people don’t know who she is,” says author Sandra Neil Wallace, who hopes to enlighten children about Nash’s efforts to organize sit-ins at lunch counters and help create the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
By Mariah Rush
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Chicago police release description of two suspects who stole or vandalized eight cars in Englewood
The incidents occurred on South Bishop, West 71st, West 72nd, West 73rd and West 74th streets, according to a police alert.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
TCU players work out during practice ahead of the national championship game.
College Sports
TCU’s success shows Big 12 is still a power conference
“If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said of the Horned Frogs’ playoff berth.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 