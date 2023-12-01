The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
These Chicago Filipino restaurants are pushing the envelope when it comes to the cuisine

With Filipino eateries in the city garnering national attention, chefs say the cuisine has always been here, but now more of them are putting their unique stamp on the food they grew up eating and loving.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
Reimagined takes on traditional Filipino talong (clockwise, from bottom left), sisig and kare kare are served at Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Filipino restaurants in the city are increasingly finding themselves in the national spotlight due to their creative takes on dishes inspired by the flavors of their childhood.

Kasama in East Village, where chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon have a tasting menu with elevated takes on traditional Filipino dishes, has garnered plenty of national acclaim with a James Beard award and Michelin star this year. 

Another Filipino restaurant sharing the spotlight is Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant, 4337 N. Western Ave., which is a 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient.

Chef and owner Joe Fontelera, who went to Kendall College and worked at restaurants like Japonais by Morimoto, and Arami, where he worked as executive chef before focusing on Boonie’s, wants all the dishes at Boonie’s to be “identifiably Filipino, even if the presentations are not what you’re used to, but I still want someone to look at a very neat, clean, high-speed presentation and [say] ‘that’s Filipino food!’,” he said.

An example of this would be the kare kare, a rich stew typically made with peanut butter and oxtails with a spoonful or two of bagoong (fermented shrimp paste) to punctuate it with a salty note. Fontelera’s version swaps in the oxtails for braised beef tongue, soft and silky as butter left out at room temperature when you slice into it, with sunflower satti sauce and housemade bagoong (fermented shrimp paste) jam.

A plate of “kare kare,” which is made of braised beef tongue, sunflower satti sauce, “sitaw,” eggplant, and “bagoong” jam is seen at Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant in the North Center neighborhood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kare kare is a traditional Filipino stew made of oxtails in a peanut butter sauce. Boonie’s version is made of braised beef tongue, sunflower satti sauce, long beans, eggplant and fermented bagoong (shrimp paste) jam.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Filipino food — born of a country that is made of 7,000-plus islands — is hardly a monolith. A simple definition would be to call it “fusion” food due to the many influences from trade, colonization and occupation.

Dishes will vary from region to region; for example, adobo, a technique of braising food in vinegar, is largely considered the national dish of the Philippines but differs wildly depending on where you are in the country and even whose home you’re in. Some places use soy sauce; others do not. Some use chicken, pork, a mixture of both or neither (especially in the south where many Filipinos are Muslim and do not eat pork).

When it comes to Filipino food in the city, Fontelera said, “I feel like the bar definitely is getting a little bit higher, which I like. And I think that we’re just going to see more. I think we’re gonna see more representation from everybody.”

Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant chef and owner Joe Fontelera stands inside the restaurant in the North Center neighborhood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant chef and owner Joe Fontelera is photographed a this restaurant. Behind him are photos of his family and childhood, including the house he grew up in that, coincidentally, is not too far from the North Center restaurant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lawrence Letrero, chef of Bayan Ko, which he owns with his wife Raquel Quadreny, said a generation of chefs like himself and Fontelera honed their skills in other restaurants before opening their own Filipino restaurants in the city.

“The food was always excellent,” Letrero said. “There were just a few of us Filipinos that were going to culinary school who were a little younger, and we now have matured and have worked for other great restaurant groups. … Now we can spread our wings and say, ‘Hey, we’re Filipinos. We’re gonna do Filipino food.’” 

Owners of Bayan Ko, Raquel Quadreny and her husband Lawrence Letrero sit together inside their Lincoln Square restaurant located at 1810 W. Montrose Ave., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chef Lawrence Letrero and his wife Raquel Quadreny are co-owners of Bayan Ko in Lincoln Square.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Letrero moved to Chicago in 2006 to go to culinary school and worked at restaurants like Perennial and Sable Kitchen and Bar before opening Bayan Ko, 1810 W. Montrose Ave., five years ago.

When he and Quadreny started dating, they would cook for each other, with Filipino and Cuban dishes sharing space on the table. They realized their food shared a lot of similarities such as ropa vieja, a stew with shredded beef, onions, peppers, olives and tomato sauce, much of which is also present in Filipino mechado.

The lobster fried rice served at the restaurant is an example of a dish that’s a nod to both Cuban and Filipino cultures.

“Cubans love fried rice. You go to a Cuban restaurant and it’s called arroz Chino. Then obviously Filipinos love fried rice, too,” Letrero said.

Bayan Ko’s version features tempura fried lobster tails on top of rice accentuated with longganisa (Filipino sausage), edamame, scrambled eggs and soy sesame butter. 

Lobster Fried Rice served at Bayan Ko located at 1810 W. Montrose Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lobster fried rice served at Bayan Ko.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Bayan Ko reinterprets the classic bar food sisig, but instead of a large plate, Letrero makes it nigiri-style with pork belly and ear, black vinegar and quail eggs on top of sushi rice with a layer of nori.

Sisig Nigiri served at Bayan Ko located at 1810 W. Montrose Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sisig Nigiri served at Bayan Ko located at 1810 W. Montrose Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mano Modern Cafe, 851 N. Ashland Ave., also takes dishes that diners are familiar with and reimagines them with Filipino flair.

The best seller is breakfast, anchored by silogs, which are rice dishes with eggs and a choice between Spam, longganisa and tocino bacon, a Mano specialty. Tocino is typically pork cured with a mixture of sugar, salt and annatto powder, and Mano puts its own twist on the breakfast meat by putting those seasonings on bacon so it gets a sweet, caramelized coating. The tocino bacon also makes an appearance on Mano’s cheeseburger. 

Melvin Reyes, left, and Zandro Zafra co-owners Mano Modern Cafe stand outside their West Town cafe located at 851 N. Ashland Ave., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Melvin Reyes (left) and Zandro Zafra are co-owners of Mano Modern Cafe, a casual Filipino restaurant at 851 N. Ashland Ave. in West Town.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Melvin Reyes, a chef from Cleveland who owns a Filipino restaurant with his brother and two cousins, oversees the food at Mano. He and Mano majority partner Zandro Zafra have big plans to expand the Mano concept in the Midwest.

“I want to put Filipino food on the map that’s accessible, higher quality, and pretty much dominate the Midwest. The plan is to have between 30 to 100 [restaurants] within the next five years,” Reyes said.

Tocino Bacon Cheeseburger, served at Mano Modern Cafe located at 851 N. Ashland Ave. in the West Town neighborhood, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mano Modern Cafe’s Tocino Bacon Cheeseburger, which features a twist on the traditional Filipino breakfast meat tocino.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zafra ran Ctrl Z Coffee in Washington Park last year featuring Filipino coffee drinks like ube lattes. What the cafe didn’t have was Filipino food, giving him the idea to pair high-quality coffee drinks with equally high-quality fast Filipino food in a sit-down environment.

The ube (purple yam), pandan and White Rabbit (a creamy milk candy that is a nostalgic treat for many Filipinos) are made in house, Zafra said.

“People of our generation just want to have food that we normally eat, and remind us of our childhood and remind us of home,” said the 32-year-old.

Zandro Zafra, co-owner of Mano Modern Cafe located at 851. N. Ashland Ave. holds a Ube Latte served at his West Town cafe, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.| Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zandro Zafra, co-owner of Mano Modern Cafe, 851. N. Ashland Ave., holds the bestseller ube latte made with housemade syrup, espresso and milk.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Another restaurant inspired by home is Cebu, founded by a group of siblings who hail from the island of the same name in the Philippines.

Cebu’s cuisine has a lot of Chinese and Spanish influences, the latter especially prominent as it was the first island colonized in the country by the Spanish. Cebu the island is known for its lechon, pork usually slow roasted on a spit. At the restaurant, pork belly is seasoned with onion, garlic, lemon grass, star anise and a signature rub, then roasted and basted for three hours to ensure a perfectly crispy skin.

The Cebu Lechon, 3 hr slow roasted Slagel farm pork belly with onion, garlic, lemon grass, star anise, signature rub, and served with atchara and a side of steamed rice or garlic rice at Cebu at 2211 W North Ave in Wicker Park, Friday, November 17, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lechon, or roast pork, is a signature dish from the island of Cebu in the Philippines. Cebu the restaurant does its own take on the dish by slow roasting a Slagel Family Farm pork belly for three hours, seasoned with onion, garlic, lemongrass, star anise and a signature rub, and served with atchara and a side of rice.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Another signature dish is gambas, shrimp sauteed in garlic and seasoned with banana ketchup, a Filipino staple, and oyster sauce.

“It’s a Spanish dish with Asian flavors,” said Marlon Tan, one of the partners.

From left to right, Partner Martin Tan, Chef/Partner Malvin Tan, and Partner Marlon Tan stands at the bar at Cebu at 2211 W North Ave in Wicker Park, Friday, November 17, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Martin Tan, Malvin Tan and Marlon Tan are siblings/partners at Cebu in Wicker Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

His brother, Malvin, is the chef who draws on his knowledge of French technique to tweak dishes while staying true to the flavor of the original dish, like kinilaw, which is fish that has been “cooked” by acid, usually vinegar, and mixed with red onion and chiles. At Cebu, the dish is elevated with coconut-ginger espuma (the Spanish term for foam), bourbon barrel smoked trout roe and shio kombu.

Tuna Kinilaw, tuna with coconut-ginger espuma, shio kombu, calamansi vinegar, cucumber, tomato, chili flakes and red onion with a side of prawn chips at Cebu at 2211 W North Ave in Wicker Park, Friday, November 17, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cebu elevates tuna kinilaw with the addition of coconut-ginger espuma and shio kombu.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cocktails are also carefully constructed, such as the Smokin’ Cebu Later with La Luna Mezcal, tamarindo, Nixta Elote Calamansi and tonic water that is smoked.

Cebu is closing its Wicker Park location in December and reopening early next year to Lakeview in a larger space, allowing it to be even more creative with food and cocktails as well as add brunch, Tan said.

“The sky’s the limit in what Filipino cuisine could be in Chicago and hopefully ... Chicago will be well known for Filipino food in the U.S.,” Tan said.

“It’s a good future ahead.”

Smokin’ Cebu Later cocktail, La Luna mezcal, tamarind, nixta elote, calamansi, and tonic water at Cebu at 2211 W North Ave in Wicker Park, Friday, November 17, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Smokin’ Cebu Later cocktail, one of the many craft cocktails that complements Cebu’s modern regional Filipino menu.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

