The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Taste Food and Restaurants

Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the US

The new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of the original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP Business Writer
   
SHARE Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the US
Traditional Kraft brand Macaroni &amp; Cheese will soon be sharing shelf space at your local grocery stores with a dairy-free version.

Traditional Kraft brand Macaroni & Cheese will soon be sharing shelf space at your local grocery stores with a dairy-free version.

stock.adobe.com

Kraft Macaroni and … Fava Beans?

The Kraft Heinz Co. said recently it’s bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

The plant-based Kraft NotMac&Cheese, which will be rolled out to U.S. stores over the next few months, was developed in collaboration with Not Co., a Chicago startup that makes plant-based milk, burgers and other products.

Kraft Heinz, which is based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, formed a joint venture with Not Co. last year. The joint venture, called The Kraft Heinz Not Co., has already released non-dairy cheese slices and mayonnaise in the U.S. It plans to add more products and begin international distribution next year.

Kraft Heinz began selling vegan macaroni and cheese in Australia in 2021, but this will be the first time it’s been sold in the U.S.

Kraft Heinz Not Co. CEO Lucho Lopez-May said sales of plant-based macaroni and cheese products are outpacing the overall category. But less than 30% of buyers purchase the products a second time, citing disappointing taste and texture.

Lopez-May said Kraft Heinz Not Co. aims to meet consumers’ preference for plant-based foods with familiar flavors that don’t force them to make drastic changes to their eating habits. Kraft sells more than 1 million boxes of its original Mac & Cheese every day.

NotMac&Cheese will be available in white cheddar and original flavors.

While it’s made from plants, NotMac&Cheese isn’t necessarily healthier than the original. When fully prepared with margarine and almond milk, 1 cup of NotMac&Cheese has 450 calories; by comparison, 1 cup of original Mac & Cheese prepared with margarine and 2% milk is 350 calories. The plant-based dry mix is higher in fat and carbohydrates. But it’s also lower in cholesterol and has more protein and fiber.

Next Up In Taste
Affordable foodie destinations in Europe come in all price ranges, survey reveals
Menu planner: Roasted parsnips and carrots complement a delicious meal
Nationwide grant program is helping 3 Black chefs elevate their Chicago restaurants
CosMc’s debut in Bolingbrook marked by long lines, hourslong waits
The brownie was invented in Chicago 130 years ago
McDonald’s spinoff CosMc’s is opening in Bolingbrook
The Latest
Kenneka Jenkins
News
Family of Kenneka Jenkins, who died in Rosemont hotel freezer, to receive more than $6 million in settlement
The agreement was made public Tuesday morning as the case was set to go to trial and it appeared recent efforts to reach a settlement had broken down.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will transfer to Notre Dame.
College Sports
Notre Dame lands former Duke QB Riley Leonard
Leonard, who helped the Blue Devils start the season with a stunning 28-7 victory over then-No. 9 Clemson, entered the transfer portal after his team’s 7-5 season.
By Associated Press
 
El Estado tiene la intención de abrir refugios pronto, dijo el portavoz del alcalde Ronnie Reese. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
El proyecto de crear un campamento para migrantes en Chicago queda en pausa
El plan de instalar un campamento en Morgan Park está en pausa por ahora, ya que la Municipalidad ha tenido éxito con otros planes.
By Michael Loria
 
A ComEd truck parked in Uptown.
Other Views
ICC must continue with aggressive oversight of public utilities
ComEd and Ameren are asking us to pay more to get less. As the state transitions to clean energy, the Illinois Commerce Commission should right-size electric utilities’ spending and limit the financial impact on customers.
By Abe Scarr
 
Las autoridades dicen que Brissa Romero habló por última vez con su madre a las 6:55 p.m. del 4 de diciembre mientras se dirigía a una fiesta de Navidad del trabajo. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Recuperan el vehículo de una adolescente desaparecida en un charco de Vernon Hills
El vehículo de una adolescente de Carpentersville desaparecida desde el 4 de diciembre ha sido encontrado en Vernon Hills, según informaron las autoridades el lunes.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 