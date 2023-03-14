Harness the power of in-season citrus at Chicago smoothie, juice bars

Here’s a way to add a burst of sunshine into your life — and diet —during the chilly, rainy month of March: Enjoy the benefits of citrus, an optimum source of immune-boosting vitamin C, by squeezing your favorites into a juice or smoothie.

Head to your local grocery store in March, and you’ll find an abundance of sweet, pink-fleshed Cara Cara oranges, ruby red grapefruits, limes and mandarins.

“We’re in peak citrus season now — these seasonal varieties add a pop of color and a burst of flavor to this time of year,” said Christina Ward, senior director at Sunkist Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative based in California. “Plus, as people are looking for ways to eat healthily and stay well, citrus offers a variety of nutrients that support the immune system.”

Joi Anderson shares some of the in-season citrus fruits featured in the smoothies at The Smoothie Joint in Lake View. Courtesy of The Smoothie Joint

“Smoothies are a quick option as a meal replacement. Try to opt for a smoothie under 500 calories and with at least 10 grams of protein,” recommends Andrea Metcalf, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, and co-owner of Heat 3-0 Pilates Studio.

“I also like smoothie bowls — smoothies blended with granola, chopped fruits, nuts and other healthy add-ins — because they need to be eaten with a spoon and not just swallowed. There is evidence that chewing promotes satiety more than drinking.”

We visited seven Chicago smoothie and juice bars to sample some fruit-filled goodness.

Here are our seven picks for citrus-fueled smoothies — one for every day of the week:

Spirulina Grapefruit at Chicago Raw. Margo Gaza

Spirulina Grapefruit: A tangy blend of grapefruit, banana, goji berries, hemp seed, and spirulina, a blue-green algae rich in B vitamins. Chicago Raw, 51 W. Huron St.; Chicagorawfood.com

Polly Gaza, who co-owns Chicago Raw with her daughter, Margo, believes that your body is a fireplace: “You have to give it the highest quality fuel for it to burn the brightest for the longest.” Founded in 2009 as a place to help others take control of their health, one meal at a time, the to-go restaurant serves most everything ‘raw’— made with plant-based ingredients, primarily fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, that are not heated over 118 degrees, thus maintaining the highest nutrient content. The 10+ smoothies on the menu feature more uncommon star ingredients like goji berries and lucuma, a beta-carotene-rich Peruvian superfruit.

Spicy Pilsen at Juice House Provided

Spicy Pilsen: A refreshing blend of orange, carrot, and pineapple juices with a kick of cayenne. Juice House, 1324 W. 18th St.; facebook.com/juicehousepilsen/

Walk into the colorful Juice House in the heart of Pilsen, and you’ll hear multiple blenders buzzing with deliciousness. Smoothies, juices, and acai bowls here are fresh and made to order, and the cozy interior makes it an excellent spot to sit and sip for a while. “My go-to smoothie is the Curious George,” said owner Alicia Zouzaneas. “It’s also one of the most beloved by our customers. It’s made with coconut milk, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, and a spoonful of honey. Delicious!”

The Blue Line at The Smoothie Joint. Provided

The Red Line: Coconut blended with beet, green grapes, apples, lemon, ginger, and strawberries; and The Blue Line: coconut water blended with mangos, bananas, pineapple, apples, and spirulina. The Smoothie Joint, 948 W. Newport Ave.; thesmoothiejoint.com

At the Smoothie Joint in Lake View, there’s a fruit and veggie-packed smoothie for every train line of the CTA. “I feel the CTA train lines are the veins of Chicago, and the Smoothie Joint is similarly connected to the veins and full body of Chicago,” said owner Telesha Christopher, “as we provide daily goodness through natural sugars and dairy-free smoothies that can reach everyone’s veins.” Beyond smoothies, the Smoothie Joint also makes and delivers colorful fruit bouquets and bottled, freshly squeezed juices to go, including the popular ‘Chicago Cleanse,’ six juices named after six CTA lines.

The Twisted Banana Pudding smoothie (left) and the Twisted Peach Cobbler smoothie at Smoothie Rx Courtesy Smoothie RX

Twisted Banana Pudding: A hemp protein-powered smoothie with bananas, vanilla coconut yogurt, vanilla bean, cinnamon, almond milk, agave, and sea moss; and the Twisted Peach Cobbler, a peach vegan yogurt and almond milk base blended with peaches, oats, cinnamon, sea moss, and hemp protein. Smoothie RX, 1503 S. Michigan Ave. smoothierxchicago.com.

Smoothie RX bills itself as Chicago’s ‘elite’ smoothie and juice bar, noting, “We start with all organic, non-GMO whole fruits and vegetables, and use a cold-press process to extract every last drop of nutrients. Since we don’t use a traditional juicing process, there is no heat from the motor, which keeps your nutrients intact.” It’s also the only smoothie bar in the city to feature “shmmmakes,” rich protein-powered smoothies, on the menu.

Purple Rain at Fruit Paradise Amy Bizzarri

Purple Rain: A deep-purple blend of yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, and cupuaçu, a chocolaty, nutrient-dense fruit native to Brazil. Fruit Paradise, 2355 N. Milwaukee Ave.; fruitparadisechicago.com.

“We like to exercise and eat clean and healthy,” said Gabriella Ortiz, owner of Fruit Paradise in Logan Square, “and share our love of healthy living with our community.” This fruit-focused eatery boasts the most smoothies on its menu, 35+ inventive blends, plus empanadas and over 40 different types of smoothie bowls. Feeling under the weather? Fruit Paradise’s ‘Fight the Flu’ smoothie packs in immune-boosting vitamin C with its blend of acerola, guava, broccoli, apple, ginger, cayenne pepper, and banana.

Just Beet It at Left Coast Food + Juice Daniel Souza

Just Beet It: A ruby red vegan and dairy-free blend of strawberries, bananas, apples, oranges, beet juice powder, and camu-camu, a Peru-cultivated superfruit rich in vitamin C. Left Coast Food + Juice, 151 N. Franklin St.; Leftcoastfood.com.

Left Coast Food + Juice’s motto is, “Healthy food can be both delicious and convenient when done right.’ Their smoothies and cold-pressed juices are made with premium fruits with recipes developed by award-winning Chicago chef Paul Kahan. The all-day menu also features salads, wraps, and grain bowls. Founders Michael and Jamie Madden, who met on the West Coast, dreamed up their healthier take on fast-casual fare after Jamie was diagnosed with a number of food allergies. Back on the Third Coast, they had a difficult time finding tasty, affordable, and healthy food, so in 2016 they opened their first Left Coast location at 878 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview) followed by their sun-filled Loop location in 2017.

Mint Matcha Chip: An indulgent smoothie mix of house-made brazil nut mylk, bananas, coconut meat, matcha, avocado, lucuma, spirulina, chlorella, peppermint, cacao nibs, a hint of maple syrup, and collagen, crowned with a coconut hazelnut cacao cookie. Hi-Vibe Superfood Juicery, 160 W. Kinzie St.; facebook.com/HiVibeChicago.

Elevate your vibe at this River North outpost known for superfood smoothies and acai bowls. Start your day with a smoothie or one of the many healthier takes on coffee on the menu, including keto coffee with MCT oil and grass-fed butter and a vanilla coffee with a boost of collagen.