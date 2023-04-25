The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Taste Food and Restaurants

Flippin Flavors: Husband and wife parlay successful marinade line into South Side restaurant

The small but hugely popular restaurant specializes in fresh, made-to-order salads and sandwiches.

By  Andrew Davis | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Flippin Flavors: Husband and wife parlay successful marinade line into South Side restaurant
Flippin Flavors co-owners Brian and Linda Flippin are photographed at their restaurant in the Beverlly neighborhood.

Flippin Flavors co-owners Brian and Linda Flippin are photographed at their restaurant in the Beverlly neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

One of the signs on the counter of the laid-back Beverly neighborhood spot Flippin Flavors reads, “We are not a fast-food restaurant. Your food is made fresh every order. Please be patient.” 

The words immediately let everyone know that no item is thrown into a microwave and callously prepared. Each sandwich and salad is prepared with love — and that’s not a cliche at this eatery.

Brian Flippin (whose friends call him “Flip”) and his wife, Linda, immediately greet all customers with smiles.. A recent conversation with the couple quickly became a journey through family life, business beginnings (and expansions) and much more.

Linda Flippin, who owns/runs Flippin Flavors with her husband, Brian, cooks steak for a sandwich at their restaurant.

Linda Flippin, who owns/runs Flippin Flavors with her husband, Brian, cooks steak for a sandwich at their restaurant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brian also turned the attention to his late father’s wedding ring (which he now wears on a chain around his neck) adding that his dad passed away of dementia in 2019. “He’d be very, very proud right now,” he said, with a smile.

This small and immaculate restaurant specializes in addictive offerings like the Flippin Original Steak Philly Sandwich, the Flippin Turkey Hoagy and the Flippin Berry Explosion Salad. Any one of these is worth stopping by this place, which is a stone’s throw from the Metra stop at 95th/Beverly.

“People ask what our best item is,” Brian said. “I say that half the battle is getting you in the door. What we do is keep the menu tight; we don’t have 80 different things. That way we can perfect everything.”

The Flippin original Philly steak sandwich at Flippin Flavors, 1848 W. 95th St., in the Beverly neighborhood.

The Flippin original Philly steak sandwich at Flippin Flavors, 1848 W. 95th St., in the Beverly neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

However, it’s certainly no problem if someone wants to customize an order. Referencing a well-known fast-food chain’s slogan, he added, “Yeah — have it your way,” before adding with a laugh, “Sometimes, we look at you sideways.”

Brian (who grew up in Chicago’s South Shore area) said, “Our hoagies are not traditional —we don’t have the French baguette, which is pretty hard; our bread is soft. And they’re open-faced,” adding that Linda makes every order from scratch, down to shaving the turkey meat. (Two additional people are also helping out, including a prep person.) And for those who are carb-phobic, there’s the option of putting a steak Philly on a bed of lettuce, for example. 

Flippin Flavors came from very humble beginnings, and it helped that Brian and Linda were on the same page from the start.

Flippin Flavors’s “berry explosion salad.”&nbsp;

Flippin Flavors’s “berry explosion salad.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“When we started dating, I told [Linda] — and I don’t even eat at McDonald’s — that I wanted to own a McDonald’s, Subway or White Castle,” Brian said. “I wanted my kids to work [at the restaurant they owned] as their first job. We’re going to keep in the family. That was my goal. And then [Linda] came up with the marinade.”

These are the “magic” marinades/jerk sauces that Flippin Flavors was initially known for —and the unique sauce (made with only clean and all-natural ingredients, they emphasized) eventually caught the eye of big business as well. 

The idea for the expansion of Flippin Flavors, however, came in the bedroom.

“It was 1 a.m., and we’re lying in bed, watching TV,” Brian began. “And [Linda] asked, ‘What do you think about me bottling my marinade?’ I said, ‘Go for it, it’s good!’ I woke up [around 7:45 a.m.] and my wife had not gone to sleep. On a phone, she had developed the website and even set up the LLC.”

The Flippin turkey hoagie at Flippin Flavors is made with a soft bread and served open-faced.&nbsp;

The Flippin turkey hoagie at Flippin Flavors is made with a soft bread and served open-faced.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

They then put their noses to the grindstone, according to Brian.

“We would literally go out and drive to different clubs, selling marinades out of our car.”

Eventually, word of mouth resulted in local chefs reaching out to the Flippins.

“Then, we really started getting a lot of play — and Walmart and Sam’s Club wanted to sell our product in their stores. When we got to the table, they asked where we produced the marinades. When we said the house and then shared kitchens, they said, ‘You need to have a brick-and-mortar because you have to pass some inspections.’” 

The Flippins looked aroundfor a spot to produce the marinades and eventually came across the Beverly location (already set up with some kitchen service equipment from a previous business) that became the Flippin Flavors restaurant. It wasn’t even close to what the restaurant they envisioned, but the couple saw a diamond in the rough, they said.

“When we saw the [stove] hoods, I said, ‘Oh, s ***,” Brian said with a smile. “I called Linda, she got the number and, two days later, we were walking through here.”

Flippin Flavors is located at 1848 W. 95th Street in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.&nbsp;

Flippin Flavors is located at 1848 W. 95th Street in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.

Andrew Davis

The restaurant opened in April 2020 just as the COVID pandemic was beginning. Linda said they immediately pivoted and Flippin Flavors became a full-on, carryout-only spot.

“We had cars lined up down the street,” she said, adding that social media played a crucial role in spreading the word about the new eatery.

Diners can also opt for a seat on site. About half a dozen tables are available.

Beaming about the restaurant’s sleek style, Linda added, ...”You can get fresh, healthy food and be excited about it.” 

. Flippin Flavors also features a catering menu. In addition to the freshly made sandwiches and salads, other featured items include banana pudding, salmon salad, and a spinach dip bread bowl (with no mayo). And, yes, the marinades are still available online at flippinflavors.com.

And what about the future? Linda hinted at several deals in the works, including one in the Loop.

“The food speaks for itself,” Brian said.

And it sounds like it’s saying, “Look out, world.” 

Flippin Flavors is open Wednesdays through Saturdays and is located at 1848 W. 95th St. Visit https://www.flippinflavors.com/. 

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: Spicy lemon-pesto flat iron steaks a savory treat
Old bread is the star of this pasta with roasted tomatoes and cheesy breadcrumbs
Would you get a cheeseburger tattoo on your butt for a lifetime supply of burgers?
Chicago tavern history: Did you know the vote to make us a city happened in a bar?
James Eisenberg, who ran Vienna Beef, loved his hot dogs, dead at 92
90 years and going strong — Moon’s Sandwich Shop still serving up fabulously no-fuss American diner staples
The Latest
AP050507011299.jpg
Obituaries
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Mr. Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, a representative said.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Chicago artist is slated to perform at the United Center on Aug. 19.
Music
Chance the Rapper set for United Center concert celebrating 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’
The UC concert marks his first time back at the Near West Side venue since 2019.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
President Biden Welcomes Governors From Across The Nation To The White House
Politics
President Biden announces 2024 reelection bid
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is a co-chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.
By Lynn Sweet
 
File photo of the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, which is at the Westin Chicago Lombard through Saturday. Provided photo
Sports
North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show & RFC’s fishing swap meet in Go & Show
The North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show is at the Westin Chicago Lombard, Tuessay through Saturday, and the Riverside Fishing Club fishing swap meet is Saturday at a new location.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If we sell house, I can leave, but husband resists
The 34-year marriage is crumbling as the man is unkind to his spouse’s sons and practices the silent treatment, but he says he’d rather burn down the home than split the sale proceeds.
By Abigail Van Buren
 