Monday, July 3, 2023
Taste

What to bring to a summer cookout: Food and side dishes sure to please

Every cookout needs a main course, side dishes and drinks to feed hungry loved ones who have been out in the sun all day.

By  USA TODAY
   
Kristen Apolline Castillo, USA TODAY
Summer cookouts have been a longstanding American tradition.

These gatherings have evolved into a celebratory meal to bring communities and families of all cultures together.

Don’t know what to bring to your next cookout? We’ve got you covered. Read on to find out what you need to start planning the spread.

What to bring to a cookout?

Every cookout needs a main course, side dishes and drinks to feed hungry loved ones who have been out in the sun all day. 

Proteins like hamburger patties, hotdogs, chicken or shrimp are all common foods to throw on the grill. Bringing a side dish like salads, vegetables and fruits is the perfect complement to the hearty main course. 

Cold drinks like water, soda and lemonade are also essential to keep hydrated during this hot holiday. Beers or themed cocktails are perfect for adults who are looking for a little something extra with their festive feast.

Here are some ideas for your next cookout:

Grilling meats

Nothing beats huddling around a grill, watching your dinner cook while enjoying a cold drink and the company of your loved ones. You could opt for more traditional foods like hamburgers and hotdogs and have your meal be an instant crowdpleaser. Other proteins like steak, chicken breast, pork chops and shrimp are delicious when marinated and grilled on an open fire. 

Buying whole rotisserie chickens is a good alternative, if you’re not in the grilling mood.

Another great way to spice up your grilled meats is by adding a sauce or condiment to simple-seasoned meat. Check out this recipe for chimichurri (and grilled skirt steak) to add a zesty kick to your steak, chicken or shrimp.

What sides to bring to a BBQ

Side dishes are a great way to complement a meal, add some carbs and sneak some vegetables onto your plate. 

Hot sides: Consider taking the time to prep some classic, American favorites like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, baked beans or collard greens. Check out this list of hearty recipes that cover all the basics for the best, hot sides that will take your barbecue to the next level.

Grilled vegetables: Another great way to get some veggies with your meal is to grill them! Bringing some raw, washed vegetables to the grill is an easy way to elevate boring produce. Try grilling onions, bell peppers, asparagus, corn and zucchini to add a smokey, charred flavor to the fresh vegetables. Feeling adventurous? Try grilling your lettuce for a unique take on salad.

Salads: If you’re looking for something easier to take on the go, try a variety of salads! Pasta, green, potato, egg and macaroni salads are great to throw into a cooler for a potluck cookout.

For something that satisfies pasta lovers, consider a pasta salad or potato salad.

Best desserts/treats to bring to a BBQ

What better way to finish off your feast than with something sweet?

Frozen treats: Store-bought ice cream and popsicles are an easy way to cool down during hot summer days.

Fresh fruit: Bringing fresh fruit is always a safe bet at cookouts. Seasonal fruits like watermelon, strawberries, cherries, peaches and raspberries are best during the summer months. Try making a fruit salad with your favorite seasonal fruits!

Try this recipe for zesty lemon bars,

Drinks: Cocktails, beers and sodas

Hot summer weather calls for cold, refreshing drinks. Any cookout needs drinks for guests to stay hydrated and cool, especially plenty of water.

If you’re looking to offer more than just water, bring along canned sodas and beers. Hosting the gathering? Try these recipes for classic cocktails and summertime cocktails.

