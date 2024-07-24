French fries come in all shapes and sizes. What's your favorite?

With the Paris Olympics this summer in France, we’ve been thinking about America’s favorite “French” food.

There’s no argument — it is the french fry (even though they’re actually from Belgium, but nobody seems to talk about that).

Crispy, greasy, salty and savory; the calorie-packed side dish pleases palates from Nevada to Maine. With a side of ketchup or aioli, it’s hard to contend that fries are anything less than excellent.

There is, however, cause for debate around which particular french fry is best.

Because, unlike its historic predecessor in Belgium, the American fry comes in many different shapes.

Here are the major ones — and what we think of them.

Straight-cut

The standard fry shape, straight fries are what Americans think of when they envision a generic spud.

Thin, golden and served at fast food spots from Sonic to McDonald’s, these are the fry variety consumers expect; unless a menu specifies otherwise.

Personally, we like this shape when the pieces have crunchy outsides and greasy insides, but — overall — we find the genre to be incredibly inconsistent. Some (especially in diners) can be super bland.

The ones with the brown, crispy shells, however, are great.

Wedge

Potato Wedges Close-up stock.adobe.com

We like wedge fries better than straight fries, because they usually come hot, seasoned and accompanied by a rich dipping sauce. At Fuddruckers, for example, we enjoy dunking them in generous cups of melted jalapeño cheese.

By far the thickest fry shape, each spud feels like an eighth of a potato — which is perfect for starch-lovers (as french fry aficionados must be).

Curly

Spicy seasoned curly fries are tasty and a crowdpleaser. stock.adobe.com

Bright orange and outstandingly salty, the curly fry is pretty damn close to the king of all fry shapes.

The exteriors are well-seasoned, and their tight curves soak up sauce like a sponge.

The long ones are great — as they have those soft, greasy interiors — but the little crispy ones (because they sport the most salt) are delicious, too.

Steak

Steak fries can be bland when it comes to taste and texture. stock.adobe.com

Yeah, so we’re not really into these.

Flat, bland and dry, we’re always disappointed when we order a sandwich with fries — and these are what show up.

Particularly because they always seem to be room temperature (at best).

Sidewinder

Sidewinder fries are an unusual, S-shaped fry that are hard to find — but a must-order when available.

Boasting crispy exteriors and warm centers, they’re generally served at upscale gastropubs or modern American restaurants.

And, since they’re typically found at higher-end venues? They usually come with creative sauces or decadent toppings.

Tater Tot

What’s not to love about tater tots? stock.adobe.com

Not exactly a french fry, but still a deep-fried piece of potato, the tater tot is a true American delicacy.

Dark and crispy, the indulgent bites are ideal for people who enjoy the “fry” part of fries more than the potato part.

Smiley

Smiley-face French fries — why? Alex Li - stock.adobe.com

The starchiest and soggiest of them all, there’s nothing good about a smiley fry.

Except, of course, its demeanor.

Shoestring

Shoestring fries are the crispiest of all French fry varieties. stock.adobe.com

The shoestring is simultaneously the thinnest and crispiest of all fry shapes.

Served in many upscale steakhouses (perhaps topping a delicately-cooked filet), they’re like a piece of Major League Chew in thickness, but a slice of dragonfruit in fancy-ness and infrequency.

Tornado

Tornado potatoes — a swirl of fried potatoes — are often served on a stick or skewer. MVDBERK/Mathieu - stock.adobe.com

A boardwalk specialty, tornado fries are deep-fried, spiral-cut potato skewers.

With various seasonings (chosen by the consumer), they’re essentially chips on a stick — and they’re awesome.

Waffle

The crisscross lattices of waffle potatoes make them the favorites of may fry fans. grinchh - stock.adobe.com

If there were a food that could usher in world peace? It’d probably be the waffle fry.

Cut into flawless grids, fried until barely crispy and seasoned to bright-orange perfection, there’s nothing about this variety that we’d change.

From the way the flat shape and tiny holes hold sauce like a spoon, to how every piece is salty and textured, the masterclass of a potato dish is sheerly exemplary.

AKA, it’s our favorite fry.

Crinkle-cut

Are crinkle-cut French fries are the least preferred of all fries? Robert Byron/Rob Byron - stock.adobe.com

Flavorless, soggy, bland, dry, cold, bad — crinkle-cut fries (ESPECIALLY the freezer ones), are the worst of all fry shapes.

Because, when the smiley dries your mouth with the power of 15 cotton balls? At least its polite about it.

The crinkle, on the other hand, has zero redeeming qualities.

