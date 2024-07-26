Amici Chicago restaurant 'quadruples' business following Keith Lee visit

For the second time in nearly a year, the “Keith Lee effect” is making waves in the Windy City.

Just days after visiting Amici Chicago, the uber-popular Las Vegas TikTok food reviewer has already changed the trajectory of the modest Buena Park restaurant. Throughout the afternoon on Friday, the once-struggling eatery maintained a consistent line of a dozen patrons eager to try its specialty: arancini, or fried rice balls.

“To see other people come here [to Chicago] and appreciate our food, it’s dope,” said Harmon, a 29-year-old South Sider who was waiting in line. “There are so many hidden gems. The city is so big. It might be something on the next block that you never heard of that has excellent food. I’m a foodie, but sometimes things get past me.”

Prior to Lee’s visit on Tuesday evening, Amici Chicago was on the brink of closure due to low foot traffic. But following the social media star’s positive review of the food, which generated more than 7 million views on TikTok, owner Alfio Sciacca said his business has “quadrupled.” He has recruited his daughters to help handle the increased workload.

Customers wait outdoors to place their orders at Amici Chicago in the Lake View neighborhood. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

And on Thursday, the restaurant closed early because they ran out of food. Though Sciacca, 60, said he was still processing the impact, he mentioned he was feeling hopeful about the future of the restaurant, which opened last September.

“I haven’t had time to digest any of this,” he said. “The fact alone that [Lee] just goes everywhere in the country and spreads love like that, it’s amazing because there’s so much hate. Sometimes you get so frustrated with life that you lose hope in humanity. I’m so shocked. I guess there’s quite a few people out there that are actually good people.”

Lee previously visited Chicago last fall. When Sciacca’s daughter, Surya, found out he was back in town, she posted a TikTok video from the eatery’s account, asking for their followers to tag Lee to get his attention.

To their surprise and delight, Lee showed up and sampled multiple arancini, which are crafted to showcase African, Italian, Indian, Chinese and Mexican cuisines. Lee provided mostly strong ratings using his standard 10-point system. He also paid for $3,000 worth of customers’ orders that day and left a $1,000 tip.

Handmade Italian rice balls (arancini) wait to be deep-fried at Amici Chicago on Friday afternoon. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“It’s so crazy,” said Surya, 25, who lives in the St. Louis area, but traveled to Chicago to help her father. “I was always like, if I can get people in the door somehow, they’re always going to come back. I believe in my dad’s food so much. Seeing everyone’s reactions, seeing that they love it as much as I love it, I have a strong feeling that we’re going to be ok.”

Surya previously used social media to drum up business for Amici Chicago. In early July, she posted a TikTok video that generated more than 300,000 views and brief increase in foot traffic. She also created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the business.

But both she and her father say Lee’s visit has been an even bigger boost.

It’s not the first time Lee has made an impact on the Chicago food scene. During his last tour, his review of Soul Prime helped the Lincoln Park restaurant keep the doors open.

This week, he returned to Soul Prime for a friendly visit, and reviewed more area restaurants, including Tacotlán and Watta Potato.

Surya Sciacca prepares sauce cups in the kitchen of Amici Chicago. Sciaccia posted a TikTok video from the restaurant’s account, asking for followers to tag Keith Lee to get his attention. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

For some of Lee’s fans, which number 16 million on TikTok, his appeal is about more than the food.

“We live in an ugly world and he’s doing positive things,” said Commandria Franklin, 35, of the South Side, who was first in line to buy about 10 boxes worth of food from Amici Chicago. “Of course we’re going to support.”