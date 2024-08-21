Spud-tastic — the humble potato is among the most versatile and popular vegetables

Baked, roasted, mashed, shredded, fried — no matter how you eat potatoes, enjoying some starchy spuds is a cause for celebration. (In fact, Aug. 19 was National Potato Day.)

But any day is reason to celebrate the popular vegetable.

Few ingredients are as versatile — and delicious — as the potato. From humble origins, potatoes have become a staple in cuisines around the world. Potatoes are often affordable and, with a mild taste, you can enjoy them with myriad toppings or on their own with just a pinch of salt.

Today, the potato is the fifth most-valuable crop worldwide, according to The Smithsonian. It’s also the fifth-largest crop by production volume. But this international popularity is relatively recent in human history.

Potatoes first grew in the Andes Mountains in South America where they were a staple in Incan culture. When European explorers arrived after Columbus in 1492, they carried potatoes back to Europe, and later to Asia and Africa.

Potatoes yield much more than grains, making them an important crop in Medieval times when famine was common. However, Europeans were slow to incorporate potatoes into their diets. In the mid-1700s, Marie Antoinette, King Louis XV and the French aristocracy wore potato blossoms as accessories, trying to tempt French citizens to embrace this new produce.

Potatoes eventually caught on. They are now grown globally and the Farmers’ Almanac estimates that the average American eats 120 pounds annually.

The most popular use for potatoes? Data from the USDA shows that 50% of all U.S. potatoes are made into frozen french fries, most of which go to restaurants.

Potato varieties around the world

Potatoes come in hundreds of varieties, and cultures around the world use them in thousands of ways. Over 100 varieties of potatoes are sold in the U.S. alone, according to the Washington State Potato Commission. (The Peruvian mountains where potatoes originated are home to over 4,000 varieties alone.)

Russet potatoes, recognizable by their oval shape and rough, brown skin, are among the most common. Hearty and affordable, starchy russets are staples for fries, potato chips and baked potatoes. They also work well with Irish potato dishes like colcannon.

Yellow potatoes, such as Yukon golds, have softer skin, smoother texture and buttery flavor. These potatoes are ideal for mashing, frying or even a roasted potato salad. They are also a great addition to Indian dishes, such as Aloo gobi or vegetable korma.

Red potatoes are waxy, which helps them hold their shape during cooking. With a thin skin and sweeter flavor, they are great for roasting and eating on their own. They’re also good for smashed potatoes, salads and stews. Purple potatoes are more earthy in flavor. Their vibrant color stands out in salads or as a side dish.

Despite the name, sweet potatoes are not true potatoes but rather a distant, root-vegetable relative. However, sweet potatoes are nearly as versatile as their common counterpart. They are also packed with Vitamin A and antioxidants for nutrient-rich mashed sweet potatoes and more.

Potatoes “au gratin” is a baked casserole of sliced potatoes, cream and cheese. stock.adobe.com

International dishes can bring more exciting options for potato recipes. Samosas from India, the Middle East and Africa combine spiced mashed potatoes in pastry. Gnocchi from Italy is a hearty pasta dish. “Au gratin” from France is a casserole of sliced potatoes, cream and cheese. Central and Eastern European cultures often incorporate potato dumplings into their dishes, such as knödel. Jewish latkes, made from shredded potatoes, is a typical Hanukkah dish served with applesauce and sour cream.

For an easy potato dish, try air fryer baked potatoes that you can customize with toppings for a delicious meal all on its own, or serve as a side dish. Potato bread, potato candy and potato donuts, also called spudnuts, are definitely worth celebrating.

Humble in appearance, the potato has rightfully earned its place as one of America’s most popular vegetables. A simple baked potato, mashed potatoes or french fries are all a classic showcase for potatoes.

This upcoming holiday season, why not try a new recipe and experience new potato-based flavors?

