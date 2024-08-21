Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Taste Food and Restaurants

Spud-tastic — the humble potato is among the most versatile and popular vegetables

They are now grown globally and the Farmers’ Almanac estimates that the average American eats 120 pounds annually.

By  Kristen Wood | Food Drink Life/AP
   
Colorful organic potatoes at a local farmers market

Few ingredients are as versatile — and as delicious — as the potato. From humble origins, potatoes have become a staple in cuisines around the world.

stock.adobe.com

Share

Baked, roasted, mashed, shredded, fried — no matter how you eat potatoes, enjoying some starchy spuds is a cause for celebration. (In fact, Aug. 19 was National Potato Day.)

But any day is reason to celebrate the popular vegetable.

Few ingredients are as versatile — and delicious — as the potato. From humble origins, potatoes have become a staple in cuisines around the world. Potatoes are often affordable and, with a mild taste, you can enjoy them with myriad toppings or on their own with just a pinch of salt.

Today, the potato is the fifth most-valuable crop worldwide, according to The Smithsonian. It’s also the fifth-largest crop by production volume. But this international popularity is relatively recent in human history.

Potatoes first grew in the Andes Mountains in South America where they were a staple in Incan culture. When European explorers arrived after Columbus in 1492, they carried potatoes back to Europe, and later to Asia and Africa.

Potatoes yield much more than grains, making them an important crop in Medieval times when famine was common. However, Europeans were slow to incorporate potatoes into their diets. In the mid-1700s, Marie Antoinette, King Louis XV and the French aristocracy wore potato blossoms as accessories, trying to tempt French citizens to embrace this new produce.

Potatoes eventually caught on. They are now grown globally and the Farmers’ Almanac estimates that the average American eats 120 pounds annually.

The most popular use for potatoes? Data from the USDA shows that 50% of all U.S. potatoes are made into frozen french fries, most of which go to restaurants.

Potato varieties around the world

Potatoes come in hundreds of varieties, and cultures around the world use them in thousands of ways. Over 100 varieties of potatoes are sold in the U.S. alone, according to the Washington State Potato Commission. (The Peruvian mountains where potatoes originated are home to over 4,000 varieties alone.)

Russet potatoes, recognizable by their oval shape and rough, brown skin, are among the most common. Hearty and affordable, starchy russets are staples for fries, potato chips and baked potatoes. They also work well with Irish potato dishes like colcannon.

Yellow potatoes, such as Yukon golds, have softer skin, smoother texture and buttery flavor. These potatoes are ideal for mashing, frying or even a roasted potato salad. They are also a great addition to Indian dishes, such as Aloo gobi or vegetable korma.

Red potatoes are waxy, which helps them hold their shape during cooking. With a thin skin and sweeter flavor, they are great for roasting and eating on their own. They’re also good for smashed potatoes, salads and stews. Purple potatoes are more earthy in flavor. Their vibrant color stands out in salads or as a side dish.

Despite the name, sweet potatoes are not true potatoes but rather a distant, root-vegetable relative. However, sweet potatoes are nearly as versatile as their common counterpart. They are also packed with Vitamin A and antioxidants for nutrient-rich mashed sweet potatoes and more.

Potato Gratin / Scalloped potatoes close up, selective focus

Potatoes “au gratin” is a baked casserole of sliced potatoes, cream and cheese.

stock.adobe.com

International dishes can bring more exciting options for potato recipes. Samosas from India, the Middle East and Africa combine spiced mashed potatoes in pastry. Gnocchi from Italy is a hearty pasta dish. “Au gratin” from France is a casserole of sliced potatoes, cream and cheese. Central and Eastern European cultures often incorporate potato dumplings into their dishes, such as knödel. Jewish latkes, made from shredded potatoes, is a typical Hanukkah dish served with applesauce and sour cream.

For an easy potato dish, try air fryer baked potatoes that you can customize with toppings for a delicious meal all on its own, or serve as a side dish. Potato bread, potato candy and potato donuts, also called spudnuts, are definitely worth celebrating.

Humble in appearance, the potato has rightfully earned its place as one of America’s most popular vegetables. A simple baked potato, mashed potatoes or french fries are all a classic showcase for potatoes.

This upcoming holiday season, why not try a new recipe and experience new potato-based flavors?

Share
Next Up In Taste
Menu Planner: Top round ranch salad makes a satisfying family meal
During Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebrate fabulous fare — from regional cuisine to prix fixe menus
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Suburban brewery fined for selling cicada-infused Malört shot
Menu Planner: Kids will love air fryer meatloaf with barbecue sauce
Groceries are increasingly expensive, so here are some tips to save money when you shop
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks to delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday.
La Voz Chicago
Biden sube al escenario de la DNC de Chicago: ‘Debemos preservar la democracia’
En una noche centrada en el Presidente Joe Biden pasando la antorcha a la Vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, algunas de las más importantes estrellas políticas de Illinois también subieron al escenario el lunes para dar inicio a la convención de cuatro días.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Brandon Johnson da la bienvenida a los delegados de la DNC. ‘No hay mejor lugar para empezar'
‘Como hombre negro que está criando a una niña negra en el lado oeste de Chicago, sé que mi hija no solo verá un reflejo de sí misma en la Casa Blanca, sino en nuestros valores estadounidenses más profundos’, dijo Johnson a una audiencia mundial.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago, located at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville is seen in this photo, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Los arrendadores de refugios para migrantes de Chicago reciben millones del Ayuntamiento a pesar de tener problemas fiscales y deudas con el IRS
Remo Polselli fue a la cárcel por fraude fiscal y ha tenido más problemas con el IRS. Sin embargo, el Ayuntamiento ha gastado $28 millones para albergar a migrantes en dos edificios de su propiedad, según descubrió el Sun-Times. Es uno de los dos propietarios de refugios que reciben dinero de los contribuyentes a pesar de que deben dinero al gobierno.
By Tim Novak  and Robert Herguth
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Flanked by family and members of the Illinois delegation, Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during the ceremonial roll call vote on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
DNC 2024
Ready for primetime — Pritzker blasts Trump's 'stupidity,' praises Kamala Harris in high-profile DNC speech
Gov. JB Pritzker has presidential ambitions — and his vetting when he was under consideration to serve as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate and this week’s Democratic National Convention have put a huge spotlight on the second-term governor.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 