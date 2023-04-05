The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Tattoos

Stories that aim to capture, catalogue and celebrate Chicago’s tattoo art.
Most Read
4 takeaways from Chicago’s mayoral election between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayoral race
Here’s a step our government can take to save lives and fight the opioid crisis
Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia’s daughter, 28, dies
Firefighter killed in West Pullman fire was ‘my hero,’ dad says