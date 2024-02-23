IRS’ new e-file program could change the country’s tax prep landscape

The country’s biggest tax-prep firms could be facing a new competitor: the IRS.

The federal agency announced last year that it would be rolling out its free e-file tax return system, called Direct File. The pilot program, only available in 13 states as of last month, represents a shift in the tax preparation landscape and how Americans will pay their taxes in the future.

“There’s no doubt that private tax services will see the IRS as a threat because they will be free,” said Richard Kaplan, U.S. tax policy expert and law professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The biggest tax-prep firms include Intuit, maker of the popular software TurboTax, and H&R Block.

He said the U.S. trails other countries in offering a truly free and efficient way to file taxes online.

“It’s somewhat embarrassing that so many of our economic peer countries do a lot of this already,” Kaplan said.

In about 36 other countries, including Japan and England, “return free” systems are used, in which taxpayers receive forms already outlining the amount of tax a person may owe.

For years, the IRS has partnered with the Free File Alliance, a group of private tax software companies, to offer free online tax preparation and e-filing through the IRS website. The IRS Free File program helps eligible taxpayers earning below a certain income access free help.

But it’s faced setbacks. In 2020, H&R Block announced it would be leaving the program after nearly two decades, and the following year, Intuit also announced it would be leaving the alliance. Both companies prepared about 70% of taxpayer returns, according to the Government Accountability Office. A 2022 report from the office found that 70% of taxpayers are eligible for Free File, but during the 2021 tax season, only 4% of them used it.

The IRS faces headwinds with its latest attempt to introduce a more expansive free e-filing system that includes resistance from major tax prep companies like Intuit and H&R Block.

In a blog post last year, Intuit criticized IRS attempts, saying, “The conclusions of this study ignore facts, common sense, and what we know from our decades of helping millions of Americans file their taxes — taxpayers don’t want the tax collector, assessor, auditor and enforcer also to be their tax preparer.”

‘Free’ and ‘direct’ sound good to some taxpayers

Carol Portman, president of the Taxpayers’ Federation of Illinois, said ease and accessibility in filing taxes are what determine good tax policy.

“I mean, that’s one of the principles of good tax policy,” Portman said. “A good tax is one that the people who owe it can figure it out, and the people who need to collect it can do so without spending a lot of money.”

For all the myths and stories about the taxman, Americans express generally positive feelings about the IRS, according to several studies.

A 2020 study from the Pew Research Center showed that almost two-thirds of the American public hold “favorable views” of the agency.

As part of a more than 100-page strategic operating plan that Congress commissioned as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, an IRS survey found 68% of taxpayers said they would be either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to switch to a free IRS-provided direct filing service.

Many taxpayers surveyed also confessed to feeling more comfortable sharing their personal information directly with the IRS than a third-party tax service.

“I mean, it’s the IRS. I definitely would trust it. How would I not? Because when you [file through other means] they send it to the IRS. … I’m going straight to the source,” one participant told the IRS, according to the report released in 2023.

Still, H&R Block Chief Government Relations Officer Tom Gannon said Americans prefer the existing third-party private systems.

“Americans have made it clear — they prefer existing tax preparation options over a government-run system,” Gannon said.

He said the IRS should focus more funding on improving existing taxpayer services, rather than trying to create new ones.

Intuit spokesperson Tania Mercado was also critical of the new IRS program.

“The direct file scheme is a solution in search of a problem, and this half-baked solution is in fact not ‘free’ and could end up wasting billions of taxpayer dollars,” Mercado said.

She said filing directly with the IRS is supporting an organization that “publicly acknowledged systemic inequities that see low-income filers and Black taxpayers targeted for audit at disproportionately higher rates.”

The IRS could not be reached for comment on such claims.

The IRS estimated the annual costs of running the Direct File system to be $64 million to $249 million. The IRS, according to Kaplan, will have its hands full because its system will need constant updating.

“It’s not one and done,” he said. “You’ve got to make a commitment to keep it current. And our friends in Congress, they rarely go a year without changing the tax law — big changes, little changes, phase-in, phase-outs. And there’s a lot to keep track of.”

Illinois preps its own system

While the IRS program took flight this year in some states, Illinois was not among those listed.

Maura Kownacki, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue, said the IRS provided information about Direct File to states “fairly late in the year.”

“The Illinois Department of Revenue was already in the process of testing our computer system for the required modifications that needed to be made to our system for the 2024 filing season that were necessitated by changes made to the tax statutes by the General Assembly. We did not have sufficient time to test system alterations that would have been required for participation in IRS’ new Direct File Pilot Program,” she said.

Despite free e-filing representing a momentous shift, not all of the taxpayers in the 13 participating states will be represented, and the IRS “expects only a few hundred thousand to participate,” Kownacki said.

The states participating include Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York, as well as nine states that do not levy a state income tax: Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Illinois offers taxpayers the MyTax Illinois service, a free and direct way to file state income taxes online. Last year, 2.7 million returns were submitted through the portal, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.

Portman, of the Taxpayers’ Federation, said she hopes the Direct File pilot will be successful.

“It’ll be interesting to see in five or 10 years whether we kind of look back and go, ‘Well, of course … I can’t believe we did it a different way.’ Or will it be one of those, ‘There was a kernel of a good idea there, but it exploded because of X, Y and Z.’”