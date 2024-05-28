The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Technology Money News

T-Mobile to buy almost all of U.S Cellular in deal worth $4.4 billion with debt

The wireless carrier would get more than 4 million new customers and control of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
SHARE T-Mobile to buy almost all of U.S Cellular in deal worth $4.4 billion with debt
T-Mobile logo at the Mobile World Congress 2023 trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

T-Mobile logo at the Mobile World Congress 2023 trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

Joan Mateu Parra/AP file

T-Mobile is buying U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations and certain spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion, and further consolidating the industry.

T-Mobile would get more than 4 million new customers and control of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations and about 30% of spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. T-Mobile will also enter into a new master license agreement on more than 2,000 towers and extend the lease term for the approximately 600 towers where T-Mobile is already a tenant.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the deal will “create a better experience for all of our customers with more coverage and more capacity.”

T-Mobile is among the more active companies in telecommunications with regard to mergers and acquisitions. And in 2020 T-Mobile completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint. In 2013 the Federal Communications Commission approved its merger with MetroPCS Communications Inc.

T-Mobile said Tuesday that U.S. Cellular customers will gain access to its 5G network, giving them better coverage and speed. The company said the deal will particularly benefit those that live in underserved rural areas of the country.

“In the face of rising competition and increasing capital intensity required to keep pace with the latest technologies, and following our careful and deliberate strategic review, we are confident that continuing to deliver on our mission requires a level of scale and investment that is best achieved by integrating our wireless operations with those of T-Mobile,” U.S. Cellular Chair LeRoy Carlson Jr. said in a statement.

T-Mobile said that U.S. Cellular customers will be able to remain on their current plans or switch to an unlimited T-Mobile plan of their choice. They will not incur switching costs if a plan change is made.

The transaction includes a combination of cash and up to about $2 billion of assumed debt. Up to $100 million of the cash component is contingent on hitting certain financial and operational metrics between the deal’s signing and closing.

U.S. Cellular will keep about 70% of of its spectrum portfolio across several spectrum bands.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of United States Cellular Corp. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc, which is a majority shareholder of U.S. Cellular. It is expected to close in mid-2025.

U.S. Cellular’s stock jumped more than 12% before the opening bell on Tuesday, while shares of Telephone and Data Systems surged more than 17%.

Next Up In Business
United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport
State lawmakers drop budget bill — and barbecue plans — as overtime session stretches to Memorial Day
ComEd flips the switch on Bronzeville microgrid in latest push for electric power
Maxwell Street Market, once year-round and featuring 1,200 vendors, will open for just 6 days with only 35 sellers this year
With Vietfive coffee shop in West Loop, owner Tuan Huynh says he takes a cue from his family
Episcopal Diocese of Chicago nears agreement to sell Streeterville site to cathedral next door
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My girlfriend agrees to be a bridesmaid, and it’s not OK
Man is upset that she’ll be standing up at the service along with her ex.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
SPRINGFIELD-05XX24-2.jpg
Editorials
Putting a halt to state election law that blocked candidates is the right move
If Democrats wanted to change the rules for nominating candidates, they should have waited until 2025, a non-election year. Even then, it would need some lively debate. Oh, wait, maybe that’s what they were trying to avoid.
By CST Editorial Board
 
102508. Help yourself to five-ingredient black bean soup. | Nina Gallant/America's Test Kitchen
Recipes
Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt
Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history. In Milwaukee, his legacy comes down to culture and performance — and his admiration for his home and state.
By Kyle Williams
 