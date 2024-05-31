The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Tech-focused summit TechChicago Week returns this summer

About 9,000 attendees are expected at the annual tech event and this year’s focus will be on women in technology.

By  Amy Yee
   
Attendees at TechChicago Day at Navy Pier

Last year’s TechChicago Day at Navy Pier.

David Kindler

TechChicago Week is returning in July and this year’s focus will be on women in technology, featuring keynote speakers such as Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space and a Chicago Public Schools graduate, organizers announced on Thursday.

An estimated 9,000 attendees are expected at the third annual TechChicago Week, taking place July 22-26, to participate in workshops, panel discussions, a pitch competition and networking events. Last year’s event drew 9,000 attendees, said tech nonprofit and organizer P33, compared to 1,000 its first year in 2022.

Other keynote speakers include former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah and Pete Shadbolt, cofounder and chief scientific officer of quantum computing company PsiQuantum.

Organizers said the event will be free on July 26 and feature networking opportunities for job seekers, as well as speakers, workshops, roundtable discussions and a forum spotlighting Chicago startups. An intern social on July 23 will also be free.

“Equitable access to these kinds of events is unique and essential to our mission of making Chicago the most inclusive tier one tech hub in the country,” P33 CEO Brad Henderson said.

The event “continues to solidify Chicago as an inclusive technology and innovation hub,” said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, CEO of AnitaB.org. The nonprofit is named after the late Anita Borg, a computer scientist and Chicago native.

On July 25, AnitaB.org will spotlight speakers from the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing — the world’s largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.

TechChicago Week will be held at 1229 W. Concord Place at Lincoln Yards.

Tickets and event schedules can be found on TechChicago’s website.

