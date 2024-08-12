Majority of Marquette Bank ATMs still out of service after criminal attack

Nearly all of Marquette Bank’s ATMs are still offline more than a month after criminals physically attacked its cash machines.

“Among other financial institutions in the region, multiple Marquette Bank ATMs were targeted by criminals over the Fourth of July holiday,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, Marquette Bank and its ATM vendor have taken most of the ATMs offline in order to upgrade and strengthen the security of the bank-owned ATMs.”

The bank did not share what other financial institutions were targeted, nor the location of the attacks.

“Customer data is not stored on ATMs, the bank’s main banking systems, online banking and mobile banking remain secure and there is no impact to any customer’s accounts, data or funds,” Marquette said.

The Orland Park-based company said 20 of its 23 machines were down. As of Aug. 9, the locations back online include the drive-up locations in Mount Greenwood, 3435 W. 111th St., and Tinley Park, 16700 Oak Park Ave., as well as a walk-up and drive-up site at 6155 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn.

In a statement on its website, Marquette said it continues “to perform the urgent, necessary upgrades and further security enhancements to the ATMs located at our branches.”

Marquette temporarily suspended its $3.50 fee for using non-bank owned ATMs. It reminded customers that the other financial institutions or ATMs might still charge a fee at non-Marquette ATMs.

The bank said clients should use its Allpoint ATM Network and Marquette’s mobile app to find free ATMs. Allpoint gives customers access to more than 1,000 free ATMs in the Chicago area and an estimated 40,000 free ATMs nationwide. Free ATMs are also available at most Walgreens, CVS, Speedway, Circle K, Target or Costco locations.

But some customers are still frustrated by the inconvenience and lack of communication from Marquette.

“The bank has been opaque about what happened,” Orland Park resident David Philipps said in an email. “I recently needed some cash and had to use an out-of-network ATM which cost me $3. Not a lot but still annoying.”

Philipps, a Marquette customer for 17 years, said he’s called and emailed Marquette about when the problem would be resolved but received little information.

Established in 1945, Marquette Bank is one of Chicago’s largest remaining independent neighborhood banks, according to its website. It’s a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company with $2 billion in assets and a local lending portfolio of $1 billion.