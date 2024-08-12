The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
Technology Money News

Majority of Marquette Bank ATMs still out of service after criminal attack

The Orland Park-based company said 20 of its 23 machines are offline, but it’s working “to perform the urgent, necessary upgrades and further security enhancements.”

By  Amy Yee
   
Google street view of Marquette Bank's Bridgeport location at 615 W. 31st St.

Marquette Bank’s Bridgeport location at 615 W. 31st St. Most of the company’s ATMs have been down since Fourth of July weekend after criminals physically attacked its cash machines.

Google Maps

Share

Nearly all of Marquette Bank’s ATMs are still offline more than a month after criminals physically attacked its cash machines.

“Among other financial institutions in the region, multiple Marquette Bank ATMs were targeted by criminals over the Fourth of July holiday,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, Marquette Bank and its ATM vendor have taken most of the ATMs offline in order to upgrade and strengthen the security of the bank-owned ATMs.”

The bank did not share what other financial institutions were targeted, nor the location of the attacks.

“Customer data is not stored on ATMs, the bank’s main banking systems, online banking and mobile banking remain secure and there is no impact to any customer’s accounts, data or funds,” Marquette said.

The Orland Park-based company said 20 of its 23 machines were down. As of Aug. 9, the locations back online include the drive-up locations in Mount Greenwood, 3435 W. 111th St., and Tinley Park, 16700 Oak Park Ave., as well as a walk-up and drive-up site at 6155 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn.

In a statement on its website, Marquette said it continues “to perform the urgent, necessary upgrades and further security enhancements to the ATMs located at our branches.”

Marquette temporarily suspended its $3.50 fee for using non-bank owned ATMs. It reminded customers that the other financial institutions or ATMs might still charge a fee at non-Marquette ATMs.

The bank said clients should use its Allpoint ATM Network and Marquette’s mobile app to find free ATMs. Allpoint gives customers access to more than 1,000 free ATMs in the Chicago area and an estimated 40,000 free ATMs nationwide. Free ATMs are also available at most Walgreens, CVS, Speedway, Circle K, Target or Costco locations.

But some customers are still frustrated by the inconvenience and lack of communication from Marquette.

“The bank has been opaque about what happened,” Orland Park resident David Philipps said in an email. “I recently needed some cash and had to use an out-of-network ATM which cost me $3. Not a lot but still annoying.”

Philipps, a Marquette customer for 17 years, said he’s called and emailed Marquette about when the problem would be resolved but received little information.

Established in 1945, Marquette Bank is one of Chicago’s largest remaining independent neighborhood banks, according to its website. It’s a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company with $2 billion in assets and a local lending portfolio of $1 billion.

Share
Next Up In Business
South suburban airport could bring over $1 billion in economic activity, per report
Logan Square tattoo artist's style evokes the fairy-tale illustrations she loved as a kid
Small businesses are frustrated with Chicago's bureaucracy as they wait for reforms
'Farm fresh' label doesn't mean anything; judge in Chicago tosses shopper's suit against Kroger
Landmarks panel blocks demolition of former E2 nightclub
Greyhound dejará de operar en el centro a mediados de septiembre, por lo que la Ciudad de Chicago debe actuar ya
The Latest
The Union Station Transit Center
La Voz Chicago
La Municipalidad quiere que los pasajeros de Greyhound se suban a los autobuses afuera de la Union Station tras el cierre de la terminal
El servicio en la acera del centro de tránsito de la Autoridad de Tránsito de Chicago (CTA, por sus siglas en inglés) en Canal Street y Jackson Boulevard “es probablemente la opción más factible”, dijo el jueves el director de operaciones de la ciudad al Sun-Times.
By David Struett
 
An early voter drops their Feb. 28 municipal election mail-in ballot in the secured drop box at the Lincoln Park Branch Library on the North Side, Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Ya están abiertas las solicitudes para votar por correo en Chicago
Los funcionarios esperan empezar a enviar las boletas el 26 de septiembre. Se puede solicitar una hasta el 31 de octubre.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
OHARE-DEATH-ABC7.png
La Voz Chicago
La mujer que fue encontrada en la maquinaria de equipaje del Aeropuerto O'Hare murió por suicidio
Virginia Christine Vinton, de 57 años y originaria de Carolina del Norte, quedó atrapada en la maquinaria utilizada para mover el equipaje en un área restringida del aeropuerto, según informaron las autoridades. No era empleada del aeropuerto.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (13) participates in a seven-on-seven scrimmage against Morgan Park in June.
High School Football
Big Ten commitments come fast for Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams, Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu
Two of Illinois’ top-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2026 both gave commitments to Big Ten programs recently.
By Mike Clark
 
Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz
Chicago Fire
Fire sporting director Georg Heitz will leave club after this season
“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to return to Switzerland after the 2024 season due to personal reasons,” Heitz said in a statement.
By Sun-Times staff
 