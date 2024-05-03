In fake cop case in Chicago, a convicted felon acts as his own lawyer and wins but faces more legal worries

Robert Ellis wore a charcoal suit and red-striped tie for the hearing in Cook County Judge Carol Howard’s courtroom at 26th Street and California Avenue.

He tucked his 6-foot-4 frame under a table facing the judge and began grilling two Chicago cops about a traffic stop on the South Side.

He asked why they didn’t read the driver his Miranda rights to remain silent. He quizzed them about police training and certification. And he accused the two white cops of stopping the driver because he’s Black — evidence, he said, of “racial animus.”

Ellis isn’t a lawyer, though. He was representing himself on a felony charge of impersonating a police officer.

The prosecutor raised more than 80 objections about Ellis’ questioning, and the judge repeatedly warned him to stay on track.

Still, on that January day, Ellis walked out of the courtroom a winner after Howard tossed out the key evidence against him.

His legal victory was cemented when prosecutors later dismissed the charges in the 2018 case because they couldn’t meet the burden of proof required under the law.

In an interview about his bizarre case and his multiple arrests accusing him of pretending to be a cop, which the Chicago Sun-Times has chronicled, Ellis, 65, said: “I have never been wrong ever in any case they brought. This is just typical of what the Cook County state’s attorney’s office has done.”

This wasn’t the first time Ellis has been accused of a crime. In the 1990s, he was convicted of impersonating a police officer and ended up being sentenced to probation. In 1997, he was sentenced to three years in prison for burning down a house for insurance money, court records show.

His latest courtroom drama stemmed from Chicago cops pulling over his car on the South Side on March 8, 2018, for having an expired temporary license plate.

When he opened his wallet to give them his driver’s license, the officers spotted a laminated identification card that said it was from the Pembroke Township police department.

The twist, the cops found, was that there isn’t any Pembroke Township police department. Ellis ended up being charged with impersonating a police officer.

The court case against him dragged on for six years, as Ellis was in and out of jail, accused of violating the terms of his home confinement and being arrested in two other still-pending cases that accused him of impersonating a cop.

Ellis’ 2018 impersonation case saw him face off in court in January against Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Luka Jankovic in a lengthy hearing that focused on Ellis’ request to get the charge dismissed or suppress key evidence from being presented at trial.

Ellis said he wanted to prove he was commissioned as a police officer in the Pembroke Township police department, which he maintained is a legitimate law enforcement agency in an impoverished, mostly African American pocket of Kankakee County with a population of about 2,000.

According to the prosecutor, Ellis isn’t a law enforcement officer, and Pembroke Township doesn’t have a legitimate police department.

“The [identification] card is not real, the department doesn’t exist,” Jankovic told the judge.

Records presented in court showed Pembroke Township officials did vote to create a police department in February 2018 and certified Ellis as a $100-a-year police “commissioner.”

But the records also showed that the head of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board sent a letter to the Pembroke Township supervisor on March 6, 2018, spelling out that state law prevented the township from creating an agency with “traditional police powers.” Unlike state-certified cops, Pembroke’s “officers” could have only very limited authority. They could enforce township ordinances, but they couldn’t carry a weapon, nor could they arrest anyone — except, oddly, in cemeteries. State law encourages townships to contract with county sheriffs or city police departments to provide police service, according to the letter, sent two days before Ellis was arrested.

During his court hearing, Ellis lost the first legal skirmish when the judge said she wouldn’t continue to hear his arguments about the legitimacy of the Pembroke Township police department because that was a factual dispute that would need to be resolved at trial.

But the judge did allow Ellis to question the officers who pulled over his car at 1234 W. 63rd St. in Englewood, so he could try to show they acted unconstitutionally.

“Did you have an occasion to reach in to the vehicle to grab another ID out of his wallet?” Ellis asked one of the officers, according to a 210-page transcript of the hearing that shows Ellis repeatedly referring to himself in the third person.

“I don’t know if I reached in to the vehicle, but I did receive another ID out of the wallet, yes,” the officer said.

“And what was that ID?”

“It was a police ID.”

The officer said he contacted the Kankakee County sheriff’s office and was told there is no Pembroke Township police department. He said he didn’t know how to contact anyone in Pembroke Township government.

Ellis said the officers had no legal grounds to charge him with impersonating a cop.

“They had no probable cause, no reasonable suspicion, nothing,” he told the judge.

According to the prosecutor, one of the officers had asked to see Ellis’ driver’s license and registration.

Ellis “took out his identification, and the officer saw an identification card with a star on it,” and Ellis told them he was a police officer for Pembroke Township, Jankovic said.

Under cross-examination by Jankovic, the officer said Ellis’ ID looked fake because of poor lamination and lettering, and he couldn’t find any mention of the Pembroke Township police department on Google.

And the cop said Ellis’ wallet also contained a badly laminated ID for the Office of Inspector General of the Pembroke Fire Protection District.

After the officers testified, the judge ruled that they had properly pulled over Ellis for having an invalid temporary plate, but there was “not a basis” for the seizure of Ellis’ Pembroke Police identification card.

Howard said she’d looked at the identification card.

“It’s a laminated ID badge that, upon glancing at it from outside the car, one could not make a determination as to that badge being fraudulent,” the judge said. “It wasn’t until the badge was seized, thoroughly inspected, and he was questioned about the badge without being advised of his Miranda warnings that any determination could have been made that the badge was fraudulent.”

Under the law, Howard said, the focus of the police stop had to be consistent with the reason the car got pulled over, which was because of the license plate. But she said most of the stop, about 20 minutes, focused on Ellis’ Pembroke Township ID.

“The video clearly shows the officers were not interested in the expired tag,” she said, and the focus on the ID was “an irrelevant investigation not related to the purpose of the stop.”

Howard ruled that the prosecution couldn’t introduce the Pembroke identification card when Ellis went to trial and that they also couldn’t bring up his statements to the police about the card.

As a result, on March 28, prosecutors dropped the 2018 charges against Ellis.

But Ellis’ legal troubles aren’t over. He still faces two separate charges of impersonating a cop.

In one of those cases, Chicago police officers talked to him about parking his Mercury Marquis illegally outside White Sox park after a game against the Red Sox on Sept. 12, 2021. They said his car had a municipal police license plate and that the vehicle was equipped with emergency lights and contained a pair of handcuffs.

Ellis showed them a “Beta United States Railroad Corporation” badge and identification card and said he was retired from the organization, according to a police report. He was charged with impersonation of an officer and having an unauthorized vehicle registration.

Separately, Ellis is charged with impersonating a police officer on Oct. 16, 2021, when he’s accused of presenting a Beta police badge at an Illinois secretary of state motor vehicle facility on the West Side and “making statements to witnesses stating he was a certified police officer to a police department showing no record of existence.”

Ellis is representing himself in both of those cases, which also will be heard by Howard.

As he did in the 2018 case, he’s asking the judge to throw out the evidence.

“I was a paralegal for years,” Ellis said. “I’m pretty good at this. I’m not twisting the law. I’m following the law.”