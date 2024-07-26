The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
The Watchdogs Paycheck Protection Program Suburban Chicago

COVID fraud probe finds suburban Chicago lab lied to Medicare that it tested people who were dead in $12.4 million fraud

Abdul Wahed, a 26-year-old India native in the United States on a student visa, is accused of filing tens of thousands of fraudulent claims in 2023.

By  Frank Main
   
Abdul Wahed.

Abdul Wahed.

U.S. District Court

Share

A Lombard man has been charged with bilking the federal government out of more than $12.4 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for advanced COVID-19 tests that prosecutors say his company never performed — including thousands of tests that were billed for people who investigators learned were dead.

Abdul Wahed’s company, Pro Diagnostics in Bridgeview, is suspected of using a suburban doctor’s credentials without her knowledge to approve the tests, according to court papers filed in the federal investigation. Tens of thousands of Medicare claims for tests in Illinois and other states showed the same doctor ordered them, which aroused suspicions, according to the court filing.

Pro Diagnostics billed Medicare for 48,552 claims on Dec. 6 and for another 35,585 claims the next day, according to the affidavit, which says law enforcement officials were alerted because of the “extraordinary spike in billing.”

The company told Medicare officials that the tests were performed between May 2023 and July 2023. But investigators say they turned up a giant discrepancy involving 4,100 of the people on whom the tests supposedly were done: That wasn’t possible because they were dead.

The company billed Medicare for hundreds of tests for people who’d been dead for more than two years, authorities say.

Investigators interviewed people in Aurora and outside Illinois who told hem they never got tested by Pro Diagnostics despite the bills the company submitted to Medicare in their names.

Pro Diagnostics billed the government for COVID genotype tests and for respiratory pathogen panel testing, which Medicare calls “add-on” tests. Last year, the inspector general’s office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a study showing it found that about 400 of 19,000 labs across the country billed the government for add-on tests at “questionably high levels,” raising concerns about fraud.

The FBI and the HHS inspector general conducted a joint investigation of Wahed. In a recently unsealed criminal complaint, he’s accused of health-care fraud.

Wahed, 26, is a native of India and entered the United States on a student visa, according to the affidavit in his case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In an unrelated case, federal prosecutors charged Syed Shaukat Ahmed of Morton Grove last month with bilking the government out of more than $30 million to provide people with free COVID- test kits that were never delivered. He’s also accused of charging Medicare for dead people to whom he said he delivered the kits.

Related

Authorities say fraudsters have stolen hundreds of billions of dollars from federal COVID-relief programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help businesses that faced financial struggles in 2020 and 2021 as business fell off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watchdogs for government agencies in the Chicago area have said they suspect that thousands of their employees engaged in PPP fraud. Only a small percentage of those employees, including Chicago police officers, have been charged in the last few years, as investigations into suspected PPP fraud continue.

Share
Next Up In The Watchdogs
Feds hold the mayo — El Chapo's shadowy Sinaloa drug cartel co-founder 'El Mayo' in U.S. custody
As DNC looms, so do concerns over the Chicago Police Department's response to protests
Kim Foxx hasn't pursued big corruption cases much in her second term, just like in her first
Los propietarios del United Center planean un enorme campus de usos mixtos de $7,000 millones alrededor del estadio
United Center owners planning massive $7 billion campus around the arena
Activist groups seek new probe into Chicago cops' ties to Oath Keepers
The Latest
Kyren Epperson and Amy Jones, founders of Culture of Safety Dojo & Wellness Center, pose inside the Rogers Park studio, each wearing a karate uniform with a black belt.
Small Business
Pandemic-forced changes help martial arts schools fight new economic threats
Today the opponent is inflation, not lockdown. While schools were caught flat-footed in 2020, they then gained new tools that are getting them through today’s challenges.
By Agam Shah | For the Sun-Times
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mom’s therapist said I’m psychotic — or so she claims
She constantly berates her adult children and calls them selfish, and the counseling was supposed to help her stop.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
20240614_Dick_Durbin_Gorundbreaking_mm0250.jpg
DNC 2024
As the DNC returns to Chicago, Illinois’ dean of the delegation, Dick Durbin, basks in the moment.
A stalwart of the U.S. Senate, Durbin says he will decide whether to seek reelection in 2025.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 26, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Vinnie Pasquantino, Eloy Jimenez
White Sox
White Sox' Eloy Jimenez looking to get rhythm, confidence back
“I don’t want to blame it on my injuries, but it’s just hard to stay in a rhythm when you get hurt,” Jimenez said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 