The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
The Watchdogs Suburban Chicago Politics

Bathtub is at the center of this suburban Chicago corruption investigation

In Westchester, Scott Russell, the west suburb’s former public works director, has been charged with using village resources to buy and install a bathtub in a supervisor’s house. Records show investigators are now looking at others in connection with “the bidding and awarding of contracts” for a now-dropped Village Hall complex.

By  Robert Herguth
   
Commercial buildings bought by the village of Westchester in 2021 to be converted into a new municipal complex. The plans have since been scrapped, but records show investigators are looking into contracts and payments related to the project.

Commercial buildings bought by the village of Westchester in 2021 to be converted into a new municipal complex. The plans have since been scrapped, but records show investigators are looking into contracts and payments related to the project.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Share

A bathtub is at the center of a corruption case targeting a former public works director in the village of Westchester that’s part of a broader investigation, records show.

Scott Russell, who no longer works for the west suburb’s government, was charged late last year with theft of governmental property, forgery and official misconduct. He’s accused of authorizing the purchase of a bathtub with a village credit card and having municipal employees install it in a home being renovated and belonging to a government official, according to records and interviews.

According to the indictment charging Russell, “Defendant knowingly ordered and authorized the use of a village of Westchester credit card to make a personal purchase of a bathtub intended for private use which was not a valid village of Westchester expense.”

According to other court records, Russell “authorized and directed” a village employee who wasn’t named “to perform personal plumbing services at the private residence of his supervisor” while “on village time.”

Russell, who lives in Riverside, is accused of having “submitted a coded credit-card statement” to a village official “as part of a scheme to defraud” the municipality by conveying “the subject credit-card charge was a valid village expense.”

Court records say the bathtub is part of a broader investigation that authorities say is ongoing and won’t talk about.

In 2021, the village of Westchester bought two commercial buildings for several million dollars to renovate them into a new municipal complex. The renovations began but were then halted and scrapped, and the buildings were put back up for sale, officials say.

The circumstances of those original plans have drawn the interest of investigators with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois attorney general’s office.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation into other individuals and/or companies regarding their conduct in the bidding and awarding of contracts and making payments as they relate to the 2021 relocation of the Village Hall, Police Department and Building Department by the Village of Westchester,” an assistant attorney general involved in Russell’s case said in a May 30 court filing.

An Illinois State Police spokeswoman says the agency “can confirm we are investigating allegations involving Westchester officials. However, to preserve impartial and transparent investigations, we are not in the position to comment on the details.”

Paul Nosek, who was Westchester’s village manager at the time the buildings were bought, has since resigned and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sources familiar with the project say questions remain about why village staff members initially provided an estimate on the renovation costs that were later found to be “majorly off base.”

There are also questions about whether certain village officials had “relationships with contractors” involved in the renovations, a source says.

Court records showing some of the charges against Scott Russell, Westchester's former public works director.

Court records showing some of the charges against Scott Russell, Westchester’s former public works director.

Illinois attorney general

Asked about the investigation, Westchester Village President Greg Hribal says: “The village of Westchester intends on continuing to comply with the request of the Illinois State Police to not publicly discuss the ongoing investigation that was initiated by the sitting village board in August of 2022.

“Staff has fully cooperated in providing information as requested throughout the investigative process, and I, as village president, have been made aware that all individuals being investigated are no longer affiliated with the village as employees, companies, organizations or currently sitting elected officials.”

Russell’s attorney Mike Leonard says of the investigation: “Scott worked there for a couple decades and was a beloved employee, and they’re trying to leave him holding the bag for alleged improper expenditures when he did nothing wrong.”

Share
Next Up In The Watchdogs
Eileen O'Neill Burke is getting money from Cook County, appellate judges in her race for state's attorney
Fewer Chicago police traffic stops this year, but racial disparities remain
Botched Little Village smokestack implosion wasn't my fault, Chicago city official says of dust storm fiasco
Supervisor de los salvavidas del Distrito de Parques de Chicago admite que abusó sexualmente de adolescente
El hijo de ‘El Chapo’ compareció ante un juez en Chicago; su abogado asegura que ‘no hay acuerdo’ con las autoridades estadounidenses
Chicago Park District lifeguard supervisor admits sexually abusing teenage girl at Jefferson Park pool
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When I suggested family counseling, dad overreacted
The adult child who made the proposal gets disowned, removed from the will and bad-mouthed to other relatives.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks about the shooting death of a seven year old at the St. Stephens Terrace Apartments on the near west side during a press conference outside of Stroger Hospital in the medical district, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
For Johnson, Democratic National Convention is a big test on the world stage
The rookie mayor may have inherited the event, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Johnson’s predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, had worked to get. But Johnson’s the one who stands to lose the most if Chicago is not up to the challenge.
By Fran Spielman Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ , and 1 more
 
Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic nominee for Cook County state’s attorney, shown after her primary victory.
The Watchdogs
Eileen O'Neill Burke is getting money from Cook County, appellate judges in her race for state's attorney
Illinois Supreme Court rules allow judges and judicial candidates to give money to political candidates. But some other jurisdictions ban or limit judges or judicial hopefuls from giving money to candidates or political groups.
By Robert Herguth
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling speaks about security plans at the U.S. Secret Service’s Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024.
The Watchdogs
Fewer Chicago police traffic stops this year, but racial disparities remain
The drop reflects a change in Chicago Police Department priorities under Supt. Larry Snelling and comes after complaints that traffic stops don’t improve safety and leave some communities feeling targeted by the police.
By Amy Qin
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, August 2, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 