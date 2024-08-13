Federal judge hits key figure in crooked Bridgeport bank scandal with 25-year sentence

Nearly seven years after federal regulators closed a crooked Bridgeport bank, a close friend of the bank’s late chairman was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for embezzling $8 million from the family-run bank that served the South Side community for more than a century.

“It’s too much for me. I’ll die before then,” Robert M. Kowalski shouted as U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall handed down the sentence to the 62-year-old attorney.

Kendall also ordered Kowalski to pay $7.2 million in restitution to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC had to cover nearly $140 million in bad loans after regulators closed Washington Federal Bank for Savings days after its president, CEO and major shareholder John Gembara was found dead in a customer’s Park Ridge home.

Kowalski — who must also pay $424,047 in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service — is among 16 people charged following the bank’s collapse, including former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, grandson of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

“This operation was a sham operation,” Kendall told Kowalski. “It completely falsified records to benefit a few people…and it went on for years.

“You have never, ever accepted any role in this offense,” the judge said. “You have denied liability. You have constantly played games with this court and other courts. You have hidden assets from the courts. You have yelled and screamed at the court.

“You are absolutely incapable,” Kendall added, “of looking at the reality of this situation and your role in it.”