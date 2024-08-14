The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
The Watchdogs Crime Politics

Former Cook County prosecutor, two Chicago police officers charged with overtime theft

The officers each face two counts of theft of more than $100,000 from a government entity. All three face official misconduct charges.

By  Andy Grimm and Frank Main
   
leighton-06.JPG

The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S. California Ave. in Little Village. A former prosecutor and two Chicago police officers will make their first appearance in court Thursday on charges they falsely received more than $100,000 in overtime.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Share

A former Cook County prosecutor and two Chicago police officers have been indicted in an investigation of allegedly bogus overtime payments.

Officer Jason Arroyo, 40, and Detective Edis Skrgic, 35, each face two counts of theft of more than $100,000 from a government entity and two counts of official misconduct for overtime collected between May 2019 and August 2021.

Former assistant state’s attorney Ashley Moore, who now lives in Idaho, faces counts of theft, official misconduct and obstruction of justice for allegedly providing false information in August 2021 to a Chicago police sergeant regarding notifications for the officers to appear in court in a murder case, according to the indictments.

Moore, 46, resigned in October 2021. Her last assignment was in the state’s attorney’s felony trial division at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S. California Ave., officials said.

“The Cook County state’s attorney’s office is committed to the work of justice and holds all employees to the highest standards,” said Tandra Simonton, spokeswoman for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “We do not condone the actions of this former assistant state’s attorney and fully cooperated with this investigation as we continue our critical work for everyone in Cook County.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwama Raoul’s office prosecuted the case at the request of Foxx.

Related

The overtime requests were related to the 2020 prosecution of Anthony Robinson for the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Amber Smith. Robinson was found guilty at trial in 2023 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The indictments don’t provide details about how the alleged scam worked.

A police spokesman said the two officers have been stripped of their police powers and placed on administrative duty.

Moore and the officers were set to make their first appearance in court on the charges Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed after they asked to substitute the judge initially assigned to the case. All three now are scheduled to make their first appearances Thursday.

City payroll data show Skrgic makes $121,500 a year as a detective and Arroyo makes about $106,000 as a police officer. Illinois Answers, the arm of the Better Government Association, lists Skrgic’s base salary as a detective in 2020 as $91,000 with $68,000 in “extra pay.” In 2019, his salary was about the same but he got $70,000 in extra pay, according to Illinois Answers. Similar data were not available for Arroyo.

Skrgic declined comment. Arroyo and Moore couldn’t be reached.

Share

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Lemont businessman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in conspiracy to lower property taxes
Homeless hotline won’t restart for a few more weeks
Johnson working to oust CPS chief executive, sources say
Key figure in crooked Bridgeport bank's failure gets 25-year sentence
Feds want more prison time for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz after DUI arrest
Why isn't Chicago housing hotline working?
The Latest
US rock band Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds performs on stage in front of the Chateau de Chambord castle on September 8, 2023 in Chambord, central France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to see and do in Chicago Aug. 14-21: The Mix
Imagine Dragons in concert, Grant Park Orchestra’s season finale and Fan Expo Chicago are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April. Johnson’s administration had lobbied Pritzker and state lawmakers to come up with more funding for migrant care during the General Assembly’s upcoming veto session.
DNC 2024
Pritzker ready for prime time speech at Democratic Convention, with Johnson also among speakers
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be speaking in a primetime address on Tuesday night, the same night former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Mayor Brandon Johnson, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Lauren Underwood have also been confirmed as speakers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The historic Noel State Bank building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. will be home to a new Barnes & Noble in October.
Housing & development
Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening to October
The bookseller has pushed back the store’s opening before, citing “unforeseen site conditions.”
By Amy Yee
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Transportation
CTA approves Red Line Extension contracts as estimated cost balloons to $5.3 billion
Months ago, the CTA said it had fully funded the project, but Wednesday, the transit agency said it would sell bonds to help pay for the extension to 130th Street.
By David Struett
 
Kyler Gordon
Bears
Three hurt Bears vets make progress Wednesday
Coach Matt Eberflus claimed at this time last year injuries weren’t a long-term concern— and then the Bears lost their first four games by a combined 62 points. It was natural to fear a repeat this training camp when Bears starters began dropping once padded practices began. But just when things were starting to look similar, they got better Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 