'Turret' and 'Young Frankenstein' top the 2024 Equity Jeff Awards nominations

A Red Orchid Theatre’s “Turret” and Mercury Theater Chicago’s “Young Frankenstein” tied for nine Equity Jeff Award nominations — the most for a single production — according to a Tuesday announcement of the 2024 nominees.

For 56 years, the awards have been recognizing excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions. This year, 193 artists were nominated across 34 categories for shows by 36 companies.

The Goodman Theatre leads the pack with 20 nominations for nine productions. Mercury Theater Chicago garnered 18 nominations, while Marriott Theatre received 17 nods. Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Drury Lane productions tied for 14 nominations.

The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets range from $60 to $100 and can be purchased at jeffawards.org .

Here is the full list of 2024 Equity Jeff Award nominees.

PRODUCTION — PLAY — LARGE

Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere of “Little Bear Ridge Road” by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Joe Mantello. Michael Brosilow

“Birthday Candles"—Northlight Theatre

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre

“The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

“Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre

“Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre

“Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

PRODUCTION — PLAY — MIDSIZE

“Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

“Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions

“Silent Sky"—Citadel Theatre

“Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

“A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre

PRODUCTION — MUSICAL — LARGE

Professional gambler Sky Masterson (Pepe Nufrio) woos Sarah Brown (Erica Stephan), the prim-and-proper Save-A-Soul missionary, in “Guys and Dolls” at Drury Lane Theatre. Brett Beiner

“Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre

“Guys and Dolls"—Drury Lane Productions

“The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

“Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

“Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre

PRODUCTION — MUSICAL — MIDSIZE

“Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

“Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago

“She Loves Me"—Citadel Theatre

“Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

PRODUCTION — REVUE

“Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

“A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater

“The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater

ENSEMBLE — PLAY

“English"—Goodman Theatre and the Guthrie Theatre

“The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre

“The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre

“POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive "—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

ENSEMBLE — MUSICAL OR REVUE

“Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

“Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

“Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

“A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater

“The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater

NEW WORK

Levi Holloway—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Samuel D. Hunter—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Nambi E. Kelley—"Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution"—Court Theatre

Brett Neveu—"Revolution"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Mary Zimmerman—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

DIRECTOR—PLAY—LARGE

Phylicia Rashad (right) and associate director Tyrone Phillips run through a rehearsal with the cast of “Purpose” at Steppenwolf Theatre. Joel Moorman

Susan V. Booth—"The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre

Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Lili-Anne Brown—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre

Joe Mantello—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Tyrone Phillips—"Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Phylicia Rashad—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

DIRECTOR — PLAY — MIDSIZE

Mikael Burke—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Louis Contey—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre

Levi Holloway—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Chuck Smith—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater

Paul Oakley Stovall—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions

Beth Wolf—"Silent Sky"—Citadel Theatre

DIRECTOR—MUSICAL—LARGE

Jim Corti—"Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre

Jessica Fisch—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre

Katie Spelman—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

Michael Weber—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

Mary Zimmerman—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

DIRECTOR—MUSICAL—MIDSIZE

Matthew Silar—"She Loves Me"—Citadel Theatre

L. Walter Stearns—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

DIRECTOR—REVUE

Daryl D. Brooks—"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater

E. Faye Butler—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

Deidre Goodwin—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE—PLAY

Jason Alexander (right) stars as a corrupt lawyer visited by a terrifying Angel (Candy Buckley), after a near-death experience sets him on desperate journey to change his ways in “Judgment Day” at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. Liz Lauren

Scott Aiello (Eddie)—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre

Jason Alexander (Sammy Campo)—"Judgment Day"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

Bryan Burke (Gunner)—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Kate Fry (Ernestine Ashworth)—"Birthday Candles"—Northlight Theatre

Jon Michael Hill (Nazareth “Naz” Jasper)—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Anthony Irons (Stokely Carmichael)—"Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution"—Court Theatre

Travis A. Knight (Rabbit)—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Laurie Metcalf (Sarah)—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Jon Hudson Odom (Madison Hemings)—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater

Michael Shannon (Green)—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Rebecca Spence (Eleanor of Aquitaine)—"The Lion in Winter"—Court Theatre

Bethany Thomas (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)—"Marie and Rosetta"—Northlight Theatre

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE — MUSICAL

Kaitlyn Davis (Carole King)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre

Lissa deGuzman (Ella)—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions

Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

KJ Hippensteel (Harold Hill)—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

Mark David Kaplan (Tevye)—"Fiddler on the Roof"—Drury Lane Productions

Donna Louden (Diana)—"Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre

Sophie Madorsky (Dina)—"The Band’s Visit"—Writers Theatre and TheatreSquared

Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli)—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

David Moreland (Drew)—"Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Meghan Murphy (Reno Sweeney)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Hershey Felder (Monsieur Chopin)—"Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin"—Writers Theatre

David Kwong (Performer)—"The Enigmatist"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

PERFORMER IN A REVUE

Leila Gorstein (Performer)—"Oh, The Places You’ll Glow"—The Second City e.t.c.

Thee Ricky Harris (Head Chef Ricky)—"A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater

James T. Lane (Performer)—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

Leah Morrow (Performer)—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Performer)—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE—PLAY

Breon Arzell (Guy)—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Daniel Breaker (Father Michael)—"Judgment Day"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

E. Faye Butler (Grace Dubose Dunbar)—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre

Alexandra Chopson (Beth)—"In Quietness"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Mitchell J. Fain (Henry Lehman)—"The Lehman Trilogy”—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Mildred Marie Langford (Actor 1)—"Notes from the Field"—TimeLine Theatre Company

Eileen Niccolai (Beatrice)—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre

Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker)—"Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre

Shariba Rivers (Actor 2)—"Notes from the Field"—TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Oakley Stovall (Malvolio)—"Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Natalie West (Georgia)—"Revolution”—A Red Orchid Theatre

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE—MUSICAL

Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito)—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

McKinley Carter (Marie)—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions

Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth Benning)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Jackson Evans (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Mayor Shinn)—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Steve McDonagh (Moonface Martin)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

Andrew Mueller (Gerry Goffin)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre

Ron E. Rains (Dad)—"Billy Elliot"—Paramount Theatre

Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blücher)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Ryan Stajmiger (Igor)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Erica Stephan (Cynthia Weil)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN — LARGE

Linda Buchanan—"Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre

Angela Weber Miller—"A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols—"The Hot Wing King"—Writers Theatre

Todd Rosenthal—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

Todd Rosenthal—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Arnel Sancianco—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN — MIDSIZE

Bob Knuth—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Caitlin McLeod—"Lavender Men"—About Face Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Grant Sabin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Jessica Kuehnau Wardell—"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

COSTUME DESIGN—LARGE

Raquel Adorno—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

Gregg Barnes—"Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas"—iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Theresa Ham—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions

Ana Kuzmanic—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

Ryan Park—"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"—Paramount Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN—MIDSIZE

Sarah Albrecht—"¡Bernarda!"—Teatro Vista

Aly Greaves Amidei—"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Rachel Boylan—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Gregory Graham—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Bob Kuhn—"Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago

SOUND DESIGN—LARGE

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca—"Richard III"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jeffrey Levin—"Eurydice"—Writers Theatre

Jeffrey Levin—"Selling Kabul"—Northlight Theatre

André Pluess—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

André Pluess—"Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead"—Court Theatre

SOUND DESIGN—MIDSIZE

Forrest Gregor—"The Rise and Fall of Little Voice"—The Gift Theatre

Christopher Kriz—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

André Pluess—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions

Rick Sims—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater

LIGHTING DESIGN—LARGE

Brandon Stirling Baker—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Reza Behjat—"Sanctuary City"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Lee Fiskness—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

Jason Lynch—"Lucha Teotl"—Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art

Cat Wilson—"A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN—MIDSIZE

Conchita Avitia—"The Brightest Thing in the World"—About Face Theatre

Mike Durst—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Gabrielle Strong—"The Rise and Fall of Little Voice"—The Gift Theatre

Levi Wilkins—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions

CHOREOGRAPHY

William Carlos Angulo—"In the Heights"—Marriott Theatre

Christopher Chase Carter—"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater

Dan Knechtges—"Guys and Dolls"—Drury Lane Production

Tammy Mader—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Peck — “Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Katie Spelman—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Satya Chavez—"¡Bernarda!"—Teatro Vista

Samuel Davis—"The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre

Christopher Kriz—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre

Jon Trenchard—"Richard III"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MUSIC DIRECTION

Amanda Dehnert—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre

Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago

Nathan Koci—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

William Foster McDaniel—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions

Ryan T. Nelson—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre

Nick Sula—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre

PROJECTION DESIGN

Anthony Churchill—"Black Sunday"—TimeLine Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Deziel—"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"—Paramount Theatre

Mike Tutaj—"Fiddler on the Roof"—Drury Lane Productions

Mike Tutaj—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Timo Andres—Music Arrangements and Orchestrations—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Miguel A. Armstrong—Wig Design—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre

Puppeteer Ensemble—Puppeteering—"Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas"—iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Luis “Aski” Palomino — Wrestling Coordination — “Lucha Teotl” — Goodman Theatre in Association with

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art

Keith Ryan—Wig Design—"A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater

SHORT RUN—PRODUCTION

“How I Learned What I Learned"—Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre

“It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago"—American Blues Theater

“Welcome to Matteson!"—Congo Square Theatre Company

SHORT RUN—PERFORMER