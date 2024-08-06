'Turret' and 'Young Frankenstein' top the 2024 Equity Jeff Awards nominations
Celebrating their 56th anniversary, the awards recognize excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions.
A Red Orchid Theatre’s “Turret” and Mercury Theater Chicago’s “Young Frankenstein” tied for nine Equity Jeff Award nominations — the most for a single production — according to a Tuesday announcement of the 2024 nominees.
For 56 years, the awards have been recognizing excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions. This year, 193 artists were nominated across 34 categories for shows by 36 companies.
The Goodman Theatre leads the pack with 20 nominations for nine productions. Mercury Theater Chicago garnered 18 nominations, while Marriott Theatre received 17 nods. Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Drury Lane productions tied for 14 nominations.
The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets range from $60 to $100 and can be purchased at jeffawards.org.
Here is the full list of 2024 Equity Jeff Award nominees.
PRODUCTION — PLAY — LARGE
- “Birthday Candles"—Northlight Theatre
- “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre
- “The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
- “Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre
- “Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- “A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre
- “Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
PRODUCTION — PLAY — MIDSIZE
- “Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
- “Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions
- “Silent Sky"—Citadel Theatre
- “Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- “A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre
PRODUCTION — MUSICAL — LARGE
- “Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- “Guys and Dolls"—Drury Lane Productions
- “The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
- “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- “Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre
PRODUCTION — MUSICAL — MIDSIZE
- “Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- “Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- “She Loves Me"—Citadel Theatre
- “Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
PRODUCTION — REVUE
- “Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- “A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater
- “The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater
ENSEMBLE — PLAY
- “English"—Goodman Theatre and the Guthrie Theatre
- “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre
- “The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre
- “POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive "—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- “Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
ENSEMBLE — MUSICAL OR REVUE
- “Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- “Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- “A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater
- “The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater
NEW WORK
- Levi Holloway—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Samuel D. Hunter—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Nambi E. Kelley—"Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution"—Court Theatre
- Brett Neveu—"Revolution"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- Mary Zimmerman—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR—PLAY—LARGE
- Susan V. Booth—"The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre
- Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
- Lili-Anne Brown—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre
- Joe Mantello—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Tyrone Phillips—"Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Phylicia Rashad—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
DIRECTOR — PLAY — MIDSIZE
- Mikael Burke—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
- Louis Contey—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre
- Levi Holloway—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Chuck Smith—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater
- Paul Oakley Stovall—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions
- Beth Wolf—"Silent Sky"—Citadel Theatre
DIRECTOR—MUSICAL—LARGE
- Jim Corti—"Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre
- Jessica Fisch—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- Katie Spelman—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- Michael Weber—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
- Mary Zimmerman—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR—MUSICAL—MIDSIZE
- Matthew Silar—"She Loves Me"—Citadel Theatre
- L. Walter Stearns—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
DIRECTOR—REVUE
- Daryl D. Brooks—"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater
- E. Faye Butler—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- Deidre Goodwin—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE—PLAY
- Scott Aiello (Eddie)—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre
- Jason Alexander (Sammy Campo)—"Judgment Day"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
- Bryan Burke (Gunner)—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
- Kate Fry (Ernestine Ashworth)—"Birthday Candles"—Northlight Theatre
- Jon Michael Hill (Nazareth “Naz” Jasper)—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Anthony Irons (Stokely Carmichael)—"Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution"—Court Theatre
- Travis A. Knight (Rabbit)—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Laurie Metcalf (Sarah)—"Little Bear Ridge Road"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Jon Hudson Odom (Madison Hemings)—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater
- Michael Shannon (Green)—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Rebecca Spence (Eleanor of Aquitaine)—"The Lion in Winter"—Court Theatre
- Bethany Thomas (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)—"Marie and Rosetta"—Northlight Theatre
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE — MUSICAL
- Kaitlyn Davis (Carole King)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- Lissa deGuzman (Ella)—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions
- Sean Fortunato (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- KJ Hippensteel (Harold Hill)—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- Mark David Kaplan (Tevye)—"Fiddler on the Roof"—Drury Lane Productions
- Donna Louden (Diana)—"Next to Normal"—Paramount Theatre
- Sophie Madorsky (Dina)—"The Band’s Visit"—Writers Theatre and TheatreSquared
- Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli)—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- David Moreland (Drew)—"Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Meghan Murphy (Reno Sweeney)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
SOLO PERFORMANCE
- Hershey Felder (Monsieur Chopin)—"Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin"—Writers Theatre
- David Kwong (Performer)—"The Enigmatist"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
PERFORMER IN A REVUE
- Leila Gorstein (Performer)—"Oh, The Places You’ll Glow"—The Second City e.t.c.
- Thee Ricky Harris (Head Chef Ricky)—"A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater
- James T. Lane (Performer)—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- Leah Morrow (Performer)—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Performer)—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE—PLAY
- Breon Arzell (Guy)—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
- Daniel Breaker (Father Michael)—"Judgment Day"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
- E. Faye Butler (Grace Dubose Dunbar)—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre
- Alexandra Chopson (Beth)—"In Quietness"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Mitchell J. Fain (Henry Lehman)—"The Lehman Trilogy”—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
- Mildred Marie Langford (Actor 1)—"Notes from the Field"—TimeLine Theatre Company
- Eileen Niccolai (Beatrice)—"A View from the Bridge"—Shattered Globe Theatre
- Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker)—"Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre
- Shariba Rivers (Actor 2)—"Notes from the Field"—TimeLine Theatre Company
- Paul Oakley Stovall (Malvolio)—"Twelfth Night"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Natalie West (Georgia)—"Revolution”—A Red Orchid Theatre
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE—MUSICAL
- Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito)—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- McKinley Carter (Marie)—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions
- Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth Benning)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Jackson Evans (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
- Alex Goodrich (Mayor Shinn)—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Steve McDonagh (Moonface Martin)—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
- Andrew Mueller (Gerry Goffin)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- Ron E. Rains (Dad)—"Billy Elliot"—Paramount Theatre
- Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blücher)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Ryan Stajmiger (Igor)—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Erica Stephan (Cynthia Weil)—"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"—Marriott Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN — LARGE
- Linda Buchanan—"Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"—Goodman Theatre
- Angela Weber Miller—"A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre
- Lauren M. Nichols—"The Hot Wing King"—Writers Theatre
- Todd Rosenthal—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
- Todd Rosenthal—"Purpose"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Arnel Sancianco—"The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at the Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years"—Goodman Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN — MIDSIZE
- Bob Knuth—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Caitlin McLeod—"Lavender Men"—About Face Theatre
- Lauren M. Nichols—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
- Grant Sabin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Jessica Kuehnau Wardell—"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
COSTUME DESIGN—LARGE
- Raquel Adorno—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- Gregg Barnes—"Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas"—iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
- Theresa Ham—"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella"—Drury Lane Productions
- Ana Kuzmanic—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
- Ryan Park—"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"—Paramount Theatre
COSTUME DESIGN—MIDSIZE
- Sarah Albrecht—"¡Bernarda!"—Teatro Vista
- Aly Greaves Amidei—"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
- Rachel Boylan—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Gregory Graham—"Blues for an Alabama Sky"—Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
- Bob Kuhn—"Rock of Ages"—Mercury Theater Chicago
SOUND DESIGN—LARGE
- Pornchanok Kanchanabanca—"Richard III"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Jeffrey Levin—"Eurydice"—Writers Theatre
- Jeffrey Levin—"Selling Kabul"—Northlight Theatre
- André Pluess—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
- André Pluess—"Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead"—Court Theatre
SOUND DESIGN—MIDSIZE
- Forrest Gregor—"The Rise and Fall of Little Voice"—The Gift Theatre
- Christopher Kriz—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
- Jeffrey Levin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- André Pluess—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions
- Rick Sims—"The Reclamation of Madison Hemings"—American Blues Theater
LIGHTING DESIGN—LARGE
- Brandon Stirling Baker—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- Reza Behjat—"Sanctuary City"—Steppenwolf Theatre Company
- Lee Fiskness—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- Jason Lynch—"Lucha Teotl"—Goodman Theatre in Association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art
- Cat Wilson—"A Streetcar Named Desire"—Paramount Theatre
LIGHTING DESIGN—MIDSIZE
- Conchita Avitia—"The Brightest Thing in the World"—About Face Theatre
- Mike Durst—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- G. “Max” Maxin IV—"Young Frankenstein"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Gabrielle Strong—"The Rise and Fall of Little Voice"—The Gift Theatre
- Levi Wilkins—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions
CHOREOGRAPHY
- William Carlos Angulo—"In the Heights"—Marriott Theatre
- Christopher Chase Carter—"The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80s"—Black Ensemble Theater
- Dan Knechtges—"Guys and Dolls"—Drury Lane Production
- Tammy Mader—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
- Justin Peck — “Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- Katie Spelman—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
- Satya Chavez—"¡Bernarda!"—Teatro Vista
- Samuel Davis—"The Penelopiad"—Goodman Theatre
- Christopher Kriz—"The Outgoing Tide"—Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
- Jeffrey Levin—"Turret"—A Red Orchid Theatre
- Jon Trenchard—"Richard III"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater
MUSIC DIRECTION
- Amanda Dehnert—"The Matchbox Magic Flute"—Goodman Theatre
- Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia—"Jersey Boys"—Mercury Theater Chicago
- Nathan Koci—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- William Foster McDaniel—"Ain’t Misbehavin’"—Drury Lane Productions
- Ryan T. Nelson—"Meredith Willson’s The Music Man"—Marriott Theatre
- Nick Sula—"Anything Goes"—Porchlight Music Theatre
PROJECTION DESIGN
- Anthony Churchill—"Black Sunday"—TimeLine Theatre Company
- Anthony Churchill—"The Lehman Trilogy"—Broadway in Chicago and TimeLine Theatre Company
- Paul Deziel—"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"—Paramount Theatre
- Mike Tutaj—"Fiddler on the Roof"—Drury Lane Productions
- Mike Tutaj—"Gods and Monsters"—Frame of Reference Productions
ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
- Timo Andres—Music Arrangements and Orchestrations—"Illinoise"—Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
- Miguel A. Armstrong—Wig Design—"Beehive: The 60’s Musical"—Marriott Theatre
- Puppeteer Ensemble—Puppeteering—"Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas"—iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
- Luis “Aski” Palomino — Wrestling Coordination — “Lucha Teotl” — Goodman Theatre in Association with
- Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and National Museum of Mexican Art
- Puppeteer Ensemble—Puppeteering—"Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas"—iTheatrics and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals
- Keith Ryan—Wig Design—"A Taste of Soul"—Black Ensemble Theater
SHORT RUN—PRODUCTION
- “How I Learned What I Learned"—Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre
- “It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago"—American Blues Theater
- “Welcome to Matteson!"—Congo Square Theatre Company
SHORT RUN—PERFORMER
- Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey)—"It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago"—American Blues Theater
- Anthony Irons (Performer)—"Welcome to Matteson!"—Congo Square Theatre Company
- Harry Lennix (August Wilson)—"How I Learned What I Learned"—Congo Square Theatre Company and Goodman Theatre
- Alexis J. Roston (Performer)—"Welcome to Matteson!"—Congo Square Theatre Company