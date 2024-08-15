Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture

'Back to the Future': You built a musical out of a DeLorean?

Despite some impressive effects, the songs are too weak and the emotions too thin to elevate movie adaptation beyond routine fan service.

By  Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
   
Doc Brown (Don Stephenson) shows his young protege, Marty McFly (Caden Brauch), his time-traveling DeLorean in "Back to the Future: The Musical."

Doc Brown (Don Stephenson) shows his young protege, Marty McFly (Caden Brauch), his time-traveling DeLorean in “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Share

Great Scott! It’s yet another movie-to-musical stage adaptation!

This one, “Back to the Future: The Musical,” has proven a hit in London, where it beat out “Frozen” and “Moulin Rouge” — see a theme here? — for the Olivier Award for best musical. As it revs up its first North American tour, which started in June, the show also maintains a decent speed on Broadway, if not the 88 m.p.h. that could, according to the film’s logic, send it back a few decades to when the three films in the franchise passed the $1 billion revenue threshold.

It’s fair to say that the success relies completely on longtime devotees of the films and the kids they bring with them, because this musical works only as fan service. For the critical — hey, it’s my job — there’s more pleasure to be had appreciating the nostalgia-driven joy of the audience than there is in what’s on stage, which is all frantic adrenaline.

'Back to the Future: The Musical'

When: Through Sept. 1

Where: Cadillac Palace Theater, 151 W. Randolph St.

Tickets: $40-$145

Info: BroadwayinChicago.com

Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with one intermission

The adaptation has been driven by Bob Gale, who wrote the original screenplay and this version’s book. The music and lyrics are from Alan Silvestri, who scored the film, and Glen Ballard (“Jagged Little Pill”). Faithfulness takes top priority, so the synopsis here matches the movie.

Marty McFly (Caden Brauch) is a teenager in 1985 who inadvertently travels back in time to 1955, thanks to the mad genius Doc Brown (Don Stephenson) and his souped-up DeLorean. Marty accidentally interferes with the moment when his parents George (Burke Swanson) and Lorraine (Zan Berube) meet. That means Marty will never be born — not to mention endless other alterations to the space-time continuum — unless he can find a way to make George and Lorraine fall in love. In the meantime, Marty reunites with a younger Doc Brown to figure out his return, leading up to a climactic sequence involving the DeLorean, lightning, and a clock tower.

Related

There are impressive stage effects here, with set designer Tim Hatley, video designer Finn Ross, and illusion designer Chris Fisher collaborating to make the car seem like it’s speeding and to go a long way towards putting filmic action sequences on stage, with a particularly clever means of depicting the climbing of the clock-tower’s staircase.

Unfortunately, it clearly isn’t possible to do in touring houses what can be done in a fixed Broadway or West End theater. The team achieves a lot with the car effects, but this version does lack a spectacular thrill that might have tipped the show into the memorable. Even now the current tech seems to be stretching capacity, as the opening-night performance had to be paused for five minutes to fix a technical glitch, which has also been reported during previews. To the production’s credit, this felt surprisingly not awkward, and those running the show know exactly how to rely on the audience’s goodwill.

The problem is that “Back to the Future: The Musical” never for a second feels like an authentic experience. There are no real emotions, no thoughtful contemplations about time, no actual suspense, not even real characters.

It’s a pleasing plastic bobble-head of a show. It shakes and swivels feverishly, and can raise an occasional smile of familiarity, but it never involves.

Except for the golden oldies borrowed from the film, the music in this musical is, to be blunt, awful. The songs come off as generic sentiments backed by commercial-sounding jingles accompanied by uninspired choreography. “This one’s for the dreamers,” sings Doc, about himself and his own song, and then reprises it later. Worse, his entrance number, “It Works,” can’t decide it if it’s a slow patter song, or an arhythmic rap, neither of which, as the title would suggest, work.

The only number that can be considered spirited, and demands vocal dexterity, “Gotta Start Somewhere,” comes from future mayor Goldie Wilson (Cartreze Tucker), and, oddly enough, could easily be cut given how disconnected it is from the story.

Although it isn’t the fault of the actors — who are clearly skilled — the performances all come across as facsimiles, not exactly imitations (with the exception of Swanson’s take on Crispin Glover) but at least tributes. Rather than Stephenson’s take on a wacky scientist, we feel like we’re getting his light take on Christopher Lloyd’s wacky scientist. And it sure doesn’t help us relate to Brauch’s Marty that his hair looks like a wig even if, perhaps, it isn’t.

Director John Rando gets completely lost in between sincerity and camp, ending up with neither. The former, in this case, would have been the way to go.

Share
Next Up In Theater
Things to see and do in Chicago Aug. 14-21: The Mix
'44 — The Unofficial, UnSanctioned Obama Musical' takes a satirical look back at the Barack presidency
Rachel Bloom of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' sings cheery songs to cope with trauma
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 8-14: The Mix
'Turret' and 'Young Frankenstein' top the 2024 Equity Jeff Awards nominations
Alluring musical 'Alice by Heart' contrasts Wonderland with the Underground under attack
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April. Johnson’s administration had lobbied Pritzker and state lawmakers to come up with more funding for migrant care during the General Assembly’s upcoming veto session.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker dará un discurso el martes en la noche en la Convención Demócrata, Johnson y Obama entre los oradores
El gobernador de Illinois, JB Pritzker, pronunciará un discurso en el horario de máxima audiencia el martes por la noche, la misma noche en que el ex presidente Barack Obama se pronunciará en la Convención Demócrata, según dos fuentes familiarizadas con los planes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Robert Almodovar stands outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse last week.
La Voz Chicago
Jueza que prohibió a un hombre la entrada a la corte por usar teléfono podría enfrentarse a una investigación
El juez principal del Condado de Cook, Tim Evans, dijo que convocará a un panel esta semana para considerar si una jueza infringió las normas de ética cuando también amenazó a un hombre con la cárcel por tener un teléfono celular.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A large crowd cheers and raises fists and phones at Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Sept. 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Riot Fest se queda en Douglass Park, descartando los planes de trasladarse al SeatGeek Stadium de Bridgeview
En un abrupto cambio, los organizadores del festival anunciaron que el evento permanecerá en Chicago después de todo. Los residentes del vecindario, que estaban deseando que el festival abandonara la ciudad, expresaron su consternación al enterarse de que volverían a tener que lidiar con el ruido, la basura y el tráfico.
By Miriam Di Nunzio Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times , and 2 more
 
latinrestaurants-08xx24-27.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Durante Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebra la gastronomía latina de Chicago
Más de 40 restaurantes latinos de Chicago participan en el evento, que se celebra del 16 al 30 de agosto.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
Fixes won't come quick in latest White Sox rebuild
For all the pain and suffering the White Sox and their fans have endured in recent seasons, the payoff, if there is one to be had, may not come any time soon.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 