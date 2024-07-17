Things to do in Chicago July 18-24: The Mix
A star-studded country show headlined by George Strait, a ‘Lord of the Rings’ musical and the Pitchfork Music Festival are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
Theater
- Watermill Theatre’s “The Lord of the Rings — A Musical Tale” celebrates the magical world of Middle-earth as Frodo embarks on his perilous journey to the dark realms of Mordor. Book and lyrics are by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus, with music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman, Finnish folk band Värttinä and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale. From July 19-Sept. 1 at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $41+. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Kokandy Productions presents the Midwest premiere of Steven Sater, Jessie Nelson and Duncan Sheik’s “Alice By Heart.” It’s a musical, set in World War II London during the blitz, about a young girl who takes refuge in her beloved copy of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” joined by a whimsical cast of curious characters. Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown co-direct. From July 18-Sept. 29 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $45, $55. Visit kokandyproductions.com.
- Improv masters TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi walk on stage without characters, dialogue or plot. One hour later they have a play that leaves the audience in stitches. The duo and musical guest Ike Reilly make their Goodman Theatre debut (170 N. Dearborn) at 8 p.m. July 19-20. Tickets: $20-$40. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Steep Theatre presents “A Case for the Existence of God,” Samuel D. Hunter’s drama about two single fathers (Debo Balogun and Nate Faust) who search for understanding and connection as they confront crises of parenting and financial insecurity. Robin Witt directs. From July 19-Aug. 25 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa. Tickets: $10-$40. Visit steeptheatre.com.
- “Peter and the Starcatcher” is Rick Elice’s adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s novel that provides a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s classic story of Peter Pan and recounts the early adventures of the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Nate Cohen directs. From July 24-Sept. 1 at Paramount Theatre’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $45-$55. Visit paramountaurora.com.
- Lucid Theater presents “Wells and Welles,” Amy Crider’s drama based on true events about a meeting between actor Orson Welles and author HG Wells. Amber Mandley directs. From July 18-Aug. 11 at City Lit Theater, Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $25. Visit lucidtheater.com.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre stages “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” Ntozake Shange’s classic choreopoem that uses poetry, song and movement to tell the stories of Black women and their ability to survive in the face of despair and pain. From July 20-Aug. 4 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $32. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- Legendary radio program “A Prairie Home Companion” celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a tour featuring many familiar voices and faces (Garrison Keillor, Heather Masse, Sue Scott, Tim Russell, Howard Levy, etc.). Plus the latest news from Lake Wobegon and favorite skits including “The Lives of the Cowboys,” “Reference Librarian” and “Guy Noir — Private Eye.” At 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $45+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Music
- Three great county music artists — George Strait (the legendary Texas troubadour known as the “King of Country”), Chris Stapleton (part country soul, part rock, part outlaw swagger) and Little Big Town (the harmonious country quartet now celebrating its 25th anniversary) — perform at 5:45 p.m. July 20 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $128+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Pitchfork Music Festival includes performances by Black Pumas, Jai Paul, 100 GECS, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, Alanis Morissette, Brittany Howard, Muna and many more. Gates open daily at noon July 19-21 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. Tickets: $129+. Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com.
- Rock band America returns to touring with special guest Al Stewart. Later this year, the band will release “America: Live from The Hollywood Bowl 1975,” which captures a concert performed with a symphony orchestra conducted by George Martin. At 7 p.m. July 19 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $49+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Sad Summer Festival, an event launched five years ago after the demise of the Vans Warped Tour, includes performances by Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, The Summer Set, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade and Like Roses. At 2 p.m. July 20 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $59+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Haiti’s musical ambassador Wesli, whose music links Haitian vodou and rara with Twoubadou roots, Afrobeat and reggae, comes to town for two concerts with his band. At 7:30 p.m. July 19 at Haitian American Museum of Chicago, 4410 N. Clark ($10), and 2 p.m. July 20 at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton (free). Visit hamoc.org.
- The BoDeans headline the Southside Summer Festival, presented by Marist High School. The Push Stars and Soul 2 the Bone are also on the bill. From 4-10 p.m. July 20 at Marist Football Field, 4200 W. 115th. Ticket: $35. Visit marist.net.
- Minneapolis-based The Cactus Blossoms (brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum) tour ahead of their new album “Every Time I Think About You” (due out Aug. 30). Expect a sampling of the new songs and old favorites. At 8 p.m. July 24 at Robert’s Westside, 7321 Madison, Forest Park. Tickets: $20. Visit robertswestside.com.
- Metal band Limp Bizkit plus special guests Bones with Eddy Baker and Xavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman crank up the volume to 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $43+. Visit livenation.com.
Museums
- “Persistence: The Lions’ Roar in the Puerto Rican Arts” examines the migration of Puerto Rican student-artists to Chicago beginning in the 1920s to study fine art at the School of the Art Institute. Featured is a chronology of more than 30 artists who studied here and a selection of artwork from each decade. From July 20-Nov. 16 at Puerto Rican Arts Alliance Center Gallery, 3000 N. Elbridge. Admission is free. Visit praachicago.org.
Family Fun
- As part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, the Goodman Theatre presents “The Lizard y El Sol.” When El Sol (the sun) mysteriously vanishes, a brave lizard (Jean Claudio) embarks on a quest to find and bring back the light. Jamal Howard and Raquel Torre co-direct the 60-minute play for all ages. In 12 city parks from July 24-Aug. 11. Admission is free. For a list of parks, visit goodmantheatre.org.
Festival Fun
- Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration is a four-day event featuring concerts, dance performances, new public art and activities for children and families. Among the music highlights are Common with the Grant Park Orchestra (7:30 p.m. July 20), the GPO performing “Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams” (6:30 p.m. July 19) and S&S Chicago Experience featuring a lineup that encapsulates the spirit of house music and other genres. From July 18-21 in Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. For a complete lineup, visit millenniumpark.org.
- Ravenswood on Tap offers a variety of beer from Malt Row breweries, a lineup of local musicians and bands, a menu of street food, local artists and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 20 and noon-6 p.m. July 21 at Ravenswood and Berteau. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit ravenswoodchicago.org.
- Roscoe Village Burger Fest offers good eats, music, arts and crafts and children’s activities. Plus vote for the fest’s best burger. From 5-10 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 20-21 at 2000 W. Belmont. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Enjoy food from various regions of Latin American at Tacos y Tamales, an event set against a backdrop of Pilsen murals. Plus local vendors, music and dance performances. From 5-10 p.m. July 19, noon-10 p.m. July 20 and noon-9 p.m. July 21 at 16th and Peoria. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit chicagotacofest.com.
- Taco Crawl features signature tacos from 17 Rogers Park restaurants. Plus new margarita tastings for those 21+. Two routes are available with tickets $20 per route in advance and $30 day of event. From 3-7 p.m. July 18 on Clark from Devon to Rogers. Visit rpba.org.
- Art, food and fun can be found at Glencoe Festival of Art, where 100 artists offer paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry and more. Plus music, food, art demonstrations and a children’s art tent. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20-21 in downtown Glencoe. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
