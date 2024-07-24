Cool things to do in Chicago July 25-31: The Mix

It’s been awhile since indie rock band Vampire Weekend has been out and about with new music. That all changes now as the band tours behind its new album, “Only God Was Above Us!”. The quirky pop sound of Ra Ra Riot opens the show at 7 p.m. July 26-27 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $28+. Visit livenation.com.

MonoNeon. Logan Shaal