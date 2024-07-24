Cool things to do in Chicago July 25-31: The Mix

Festival Fun
- The 52nd annual Fiesta del Sol is one of the largest and most popular Latino festivals in the Midwest. Over four days, there is live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, performing arts, carnival rides and information expos offering information about housing, immigration consultations with attorneys and more. From 11 am-10 pm July 25-28 on Cermak between Morgan and Ashland. Admission is free, carnival rides extra. Visit fiestadelsol.org.
- Catch dozens of music acts at Wicker Park Fest including Jamila Woods, Citizen, La Luz, Fiji Blue, Felice Brothers and Superdrag as well as local DJs celebrating house music. Plus vendors, food, children’s activities, a pet fest and more. From 5-10 p.m. July 26 and noon-10 p.m. July 27-28 on Milwaukee from Damen to Ashland. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit wickerparkfest.com.
- The 40th annual Taste of Lincoln Avenue features Midwest bands, food from local vendors, arts and crafts, a children’s carnival and more. From 3-10 p.m. July 26 and noon-10 p.m. July 27-28 at Lincoln and Fullerton. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit tasteoflincolnchicago.com.
- Bantu Fest, a celebration of more than 30 countries from South Africa to Haiti to Brazil, includes multicultural food, bands, artists, dance, DJs, children’s activities and more. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 27-28 on the Midway Plaisance near 60th and Ellis. Admission: $10-$35. Visit bantufest.com.
- A fun time is guaranteed at the Chinatown Summer Fair with a lion dance procession, Asian cultural performances including a K-pop breakdance competition, food from Chinatown restaurants, arts and crafts and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 27 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 28 on Wentworth from Cermak to 24th. Admission is free. Visit chicagoevents.com.
Theater
- As part of Steppenwolf Theatre’s Lookout Series, The Gift Theatre presents “Obliteration,” Andrew Hinderaker’s fusion of stand-up and theater that tells the story of two comedians trying to make sense of a world that’s falling apart, even as their own lives are hanging by a thread. Michael Patrick Thornton and Cyd Blakewell star; Hinderaker directs. From July 25-Aug. 4 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $30; $100 for a Gift Theatre benefit performance on Aug. 4 which includes a post-show talk with director and actors. Visit steppenwolf.org.
Seth Rudetsky returns to town with his Broadway Concert Series which features interviews with artists in between performances of songs. At 7 p.m. July 28, he talks with Norbert Leo Butz, who performs tunes he sang in “Wicked,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “My Fair Lady” and more. At 7 p.m. July 29, Lillias White recreates performances of songs from her Broadway career including “The Wiz,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Cats,” “The Life” and “Dreamgirls.” At Studebaker Theatre, Fine Art Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $50-$100. Visit fineartsbuilding.com.
- “Sweetest Season” is the third annual gathering of Indigenous creativity in partnership with the Goodman Theatre and the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian. Features performances and workshops including a showcase of Indigenous spoken word and song. From July 26-27 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$20, with some free events on July 27. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- First Floor Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of “In His Hands,” Benjamin Benne’s play about two men exploring a potential new relationship as voices from the past threaten to overpower their connection. Alex Benito Rodriguez and Yuchi Chiu star; Micah Figueroa directs. From July 25-Aug. 25 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $5-$35. Visit firstfloortheatrer.com.
- “Sunset 1919” is Lookingglass Theatre’s annual art ritual with music, spoken word and movement performed in honor of Eugene Williams, a Black teenager who on July 27, 1919, was killed for crossing an imaginary racial line while on a raft in Lake Michigan. At 7 p.m. July 27 at the Eugene Williams Memorial Marker, just north of the 31st street beach. Admission is free. Visit lookingglasstheatre.org.
- Nothing Without a Company hosts a staged reading of “Switch Hitta,” Pen Wilder’s play celebrating the resilience of queer friendship set against the backdrop of a central Illinois traveling softball team, the Marigold Ravens. At 6 p.m. July 26 and 2 p.m. July 27 at Gill Park softball field, 825 W. Sheridan. Admission is free. Visit nothingwithoutacompany.org.
- Collaboraction’s The Light Youth Ensemble shares a message of positive social change with free performances in three city parks: 5 p.m. July 25 at Austin Town Hall, 5610 W. Lake; 5 p.m. July 26 at Loyola Park, 1230 W. Greenleaf, and 12:30 p.m. July 27 at Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd. Visit collaboraction.org.
Comedy
- The four-day iO Fest, Chicago’s largest improv festival, features improv, sketch comedy and standup from more than 70 acts plus workshops and talkbacks with headliners. Among the performers are Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh & Friends; Ryan Asher & Her Famous Hollywood Friends; The Sloppy Boys; Afternoon Delight with Brendon Walsh; Improvised Shakespeare; Messing with John Lehr; Whirled News Tonight, and much more. From July 25-28 at iO, 1501 N. Kingsbury. Tickets: $30, $65 festival pass. For a complete list of acts, visit ioimprov.com.
Music
- Legendary songwriter Barry Manilow is currently on his final tour hitting venues across the country. With a seven-decade career spanning multiple genres and chart-topping hits, a performance by 81-year-old Manilow is like welcoming an old friend home with songs such as “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “I Write the Songs” and so many more. At 7 p.m. July 27 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim. Tickets: $40+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Out of Space returns with three evenings of performances by multiple bands: Courtney Barnett, Bob Mould and Squirrel Flower (July 26); Thee Sacred Souls and St. Paul and the Broken Bones (July 27) and Guster, The Lone Bellow and Devon Gilfillian (July 28). Performances begin at 6 p.m. at a new location this summer — Illinois Science + Technology Park Field, 4900 Searle Parkway, Skokie. Tickets: $49.50, $129.50 3-day pass. Visit evanstonspacemusic.com.
- The Pretenders, fronted by Chrissie Hynde, one of the great women of rock ‘n’ roll, offers an electrifying evening of music filled with the band’s iconic hits and more from its deep catalog. At 8:30 p.m. July 26 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $92+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
It’s been awhile since indie rock band Vampire Weekend has been out and about with new music. That all changes now as the band tours behind its new album, “Only God Was Above Us!”. The quirky pop sound of Ra Ra Riot opens the show at 7 p.m. July 26-27 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $28+. Visit livenation.com.
- Grammy-winning bassist MonoNeon’s (Dwayne Eric Thomas) new single “Full Circle,” a soul-funk fusion, features Mavis Staples. The title is apt as his father, Dwayne Thomas, played bass with the Staples Singers back in the ‘90s. MonoNeon’s upcoming album, “Quilted Stereo,” also includes a collaboration with George Clinton. At 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Outset, 1675 N. Elston. Tickets: $30. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Tony Award-winning actor John Gallagher Jr. (“Spring Awakening”) tours behind his third roots rock album, “Goodbye or Something.” He’ll next be on a Broadway stage in the Avett Brothers musical “Swept Away,” which opens later this year. Astrachan opens at 8 p.m. July 25 at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit gmantavern.com.
- Idobi Radio Summer School puts up-and-coming bands centerstage. The roster features Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge and Letdown. At 4 p.m. July 30 at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $35.50. Visit concordmusichall.com.
- Hardy, known for his half-country, half-rock sound, goes full rock on his new album, “Quit!!”. Kip Moore and Travis Denning open at 6:45 p.m. July 27 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $49+. Visit livenation.com.
Museums
- Between the summer of 1794 and early spring of 1795 a Japanese artist using the name Toshusai Sharaku created about 150 prints representing Kabuki actors. The new exhibit, “Kabuki Actor Portraits by Toshusai Sharaku,” includes prints from all stages of Sharaku’s short career. The prints were popular mementos for fans of the stage and featured unusual characters with exaggerated, almost comic expressions and awkward poses. From July 18-Oct. 14 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
“Hope: A Prelude” features images from the archives of acclaimed Mexico-born environmental photographer and marine biologist Cristina Mittermeier, who has dedicated her life to saving the world’s oceans. To Aug. 30 at Hilton Contemporary, 716 N. Wells and Morgan Arts Complex, 3622 S. Morgan. Admission is free. Visit hiltoncontemporary.com.
Family Fun
- “Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond” is a new exhibit which encourages young children to explore nature in their own backyard as well as in a marsh, a cave and a forest. Based on the PBS Kids animated series, “Nature Cat,” interactive areas feature the title feline and his pals. To Jan. 12, 2025, at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon. Admission: $8-$15, free for children 2 and under. Visit naturemuseum.org.
- Party with Marty the Party Cat when the animated series “Gabby’s Dollhouse” brings a lifesize dollhouse to Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard, from noon-7 p.m. July 27 and noon-6 p.m. July 28. Admission is free. Visit gabbysdollhouse.com/events.
- Burst Into Books W.O.W. Literary Festival highlights the wonder of words for readers and writers of all ages. Includes interactive programming, writing workshops, book vendors, music, performances and storytelling by children’s authors. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27 at Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center, 10201 S. Cottage Grove. Admission is free. Visit burstintobooks.com/wowlitfest.