Things to Do in Chicago Aug. 1-7: The Mix
The massive Lollapalooza music festival, Hannibal Burress’ Chicago rap residency and a musical about Barack Obama are among the entertainment highlights coming up in the week ahead.
Theater
- During the pandemic in 2020, magician Jon Tai mesmerized virtual audiences with his A Red Orchid Theatre show “Missed Connections.” Now he returns in the flesh with a new show, “Road Signs,” in which he takes audiences into the great American wilderness, where past and present blur and dreams are brought to life around a campfire. Alex Gruhin directs. From Aug. 4-31 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $25-$45. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- Lookingglass Theatre and The Actors Gymnasium present “Portal,” an all-ages interactive production that encourages viewers to close their computers/phones and reconnect with nature. The installation performances have no dialogue and consist of visual storytelling via dance, circus arts and puppetry. At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Chase Park, 4701 N. Ashland; 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central; 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th and 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Tallmadge Park, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit lookingglasstheatre.org.
- “44 — The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden)” is Eli Bauman and Jon “Bowzer” Bauman‘s (Sha Na Na) satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama and the eccentric politicians he met along the way. The cast features T.J. Wilkins as Obama, R&B artist Shanice as Michelle Obama and Chad Doreck as Biden; Eli Bauman directs. From Aug. 7-17 at The Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $44-$129. Visit 44theobamamusical.com.
Music
- Chicago’s largest music festival, Lollapalooza, returns with headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, SZA, Chappell Roan, Stray Kids, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Blink-182, Melanie Martinez, Skrillex and so much more. For the younger set there’s Kidzapalooza with performers including Joanie Leeds, Q Brothers and Uncle Jumbo plus other fun activities. The music continues late into the evening as more than two dozen area clubs host nightly after-parties. From noon-10 p.m. Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park, entrance at Michigan and Van Buren. Tickets: $155+, children 8 and under free. Visit lollapalooza.com.
- Chicago native Hannibal Buress begins a residency as his rap persona, Eshu Tune, named after a Yoruba trickster god. The comedian-actor has been making music his entire career, but this venture is a more focused effort to move beyond simply dabbling in the field. At 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1 at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North. Tickets: $25.25. Visit chopshopchi.com.
- Gustavo Dudamal and The National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela make their Ravinia debut. The program includes John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” Alberto Ginastera’s “Dances from Estancia,” Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and Antonio Estévez’s “Mediodía en el llano (Midday on the Plain). At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $17-$110. Visit ravinia.org.
Rapper Ken Carson recently released an expanded version (seven new tracks) of his album “A Great Chaos,” which garnered acclaim for its innovative sound and distinctive style. Pitchfork called it “genuinely cool, risky and relentless.” At 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- For more than 50 years, saxophonist Charles McPherson’s rich musical style, rooted in the blues and bebop, has influenced and inspired generations of musicians and fans. The 85-year-old legend performs with his quartet at 8 p.m. Aug. 1-4 at Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Ct. Tickets: $20+. Visit jazzshowcase.com.
- The Old Town School of Folk Music presents Tinariwen, a Grammy-winning collective of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of Northern Mali. The musicians are masters of guitar-driven desert blues, and their hypnotic, trance-like songs are impossible to resist. At 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox. Sold out but there is a wait list. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood brings his “electric swamp funkin’ blues” to town for a performance at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15-$25. Visit evanstonspacemusic.com.
- Soul legend Glady Knight, who recently was honored with a National Medal of Arts, is sure to dig into her many classic hits at a performance at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $69+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums
- If you’re looking for an art-related Wisconsin adventure, a road trip to the Kohler Art Center’s Art Preserve in Sheboygan is well worth your time. Permanently installed in a striking building offsite from the main museum, the three floors of the Art Preserve collection house a stunning collection of works from more than 35 environments embodying and expressing aspects of the artists’ history, place or culture. Previously held in closed storage, the environments were created by academically trained artists (including the late School of the Art Institute teacher Ray Yoshida) and self-taught and vernacular artists. The Art Preserve is open Tuesday-Sunday at 3636 Lower Falls Rd., Sheboygan. Admission is free. Visit jmkac.org/art-preserve/.
- “Triple Play: Negro Leagues Baseball Commemorative Coins” is an exhibit of the coins produced by the U.S. Mint to honor and highlight the importance of Black pro leagues. One gold coin is a tribute to Andrew “Rube” Foster, who in 1907 managed and played for the Chicago Union Giants. The exhibit runs to spring 2025. The museum also features historical currency, interactive games and exhibits about the Federal Reserve Bank. Check it all out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Money Museum, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 S. LaSalle. Admission is free. Visit chicagofed.org.
Movies
- Entrances & Exits (Aug. 1-29) is a film series showcasing the first and last films from 10 filmmakers with a goal of understanding the cinematic through-line and consistent voice in their careers. The filmmakers are Agnes Varda, Orson Welles, Marlon Riggs, Very Chytilova, Satyajit Ray, Ingmar Bergman, Edward Yang, Francois Truffaut, Peter Bogdanovich and Larisa Shepitko. Another series in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Chicago International Film Festival, “Before They Were Big” (Aug. 6-27), features directorial debuts screened at the fest: Martin Scorsese’s Who’s That Knocking at My Door,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Maborosi,” Lynne Ramsey’s “Ratcatcher” and Lucretia Martel’s “The Swamp.” At Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $14.50. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Family Fun
- Children’s music pioneer Laurie Berkner celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Victor Vito,” which was a hit with her young music fans and includes favorites such as “Pig on Her Head,” “We Are the Dinosaurs” and “Rocketship Run.” Plus she’ll also perform some new songs. At 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $20. Visit ravinia.org.
- Bouncy Games is an interactive, inflatable indoor obstacle course for all ages. Go down slides, crawl through tunnels and climb walls in this colorful and fun wonderland. Snacks are available from food trucks on site. To Sept. 1 at Exhibition Hub Art Center, 2367 W. Logan Blvd. Tickets: $16.90+. Visit thebouncygames.com/chicago.
- The World’s Fair of Money showcases historic rare coins and currency, including what many experts believe is the first silver dollar struck by the U.S. Mint in 1794 and now insured for $15 million. From Aug. 6-10 at Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Admission: $10, children 12 and under free; free for everyone on Aug. 9. Visit worldsfairofmoney.com.
Festival Fun
- Dancing in the Streets, the annual craft beer and music fest, highlights the Chicago Brewing District in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor. Featured are local food vendors, a vast selection of beer and music. Among the bands are Old Shoe, Terrapin Flyer, Rock & Rye, Lunar Ticks, The Brooklyn Charmers and more. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 2, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 3-4 on Hubbard from Paulina to Wood. Admission: $10 donation. Visit westtownchamber.org.
- Paintings, sculpture , jewelry, photographs and more can be found at the Wilmette Art Fair. Plus live music, a children’s art tent and live art demonstrations. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3-4 at Wilmette and Central in downtown Wilmette. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
