Things to do in Chicago Aug. 8-14: The Mix

Theater

“Back to the Future: The Musical” is Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s adaptation of the popular film in which teenager Marty McFly (Caden Brauch) is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown (Don Stephenson). While there he must make sure his teen-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. John Rando directs. From Aug. 13-Sept. 1 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $40-$135. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Rachel Bloom, the co-creator and star of the musical sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” presents her solo musical comedy, “Death, Let Me Do My Show.” The Off-Broadway hit is about the sudden 2020 death from Covid of her longtime musical collaborator Adam Schlesinger, which occurred just as Bloom gave birth to her first child. Seth Barrish directs. From Aug. 14-24 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $59-$119. Visit steppenwolf.org.

Music Theater Works presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical “Carousel,” the story of the stormy relationship between brash carnival barker Billy Bigelow (Conor Jordan) and millworker Julie Jordan (Maliha Sayed). Sasha Gerritson directs. From Aug. 8-18 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd. Tickets: $19.50-$106 with tickets for ages 25 and under half price. Visit musictheaterworks.com.

Patrick Blashil (from left), James Turano and John Chambers rehearse “Network.” Aaron Reese Boseman Photography

Invictus Theatre presents “Network,” Lee Hall’s adaptation of the Paddy Chayefsky screenplay about an anchorman (James Turano) plunged into despair and fired when his ratings drop. The immersive staging will use a combination of live feed and recorded video and projections to create the world of the play. Charles Askenaizer directs. From Aug. 13-Sept. 29 at Windy City Playhouse, 3014 Irving Park Rd. Tickets: $25, $45. Visit invictustheatreco.com.

Chicago Musical Theatre Festival showcases the work of musical theater creators from Chicago and beyond: William Nedved and Grant Escandon’s “Wanderlust,” Chaz Cardigan, Tom Macy, Ramaa Mosley and Erik Kaiko’s “The Brass Teapot,” Elizabeth and Maryanne Boaz’s “Jenny,” Eric Matthew Richardson’s “ei hytte (the cabin): an a cappella musical” and Kelan M. Smith and Quinn Rigg’s “Out of Focus.” From Aug. 8-11 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20. Visit steppenwolf.org/cmtf.

The Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert features songs from Broadway shows that have played in Chicago or are about to come to town including “Some Like It Hot,” “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” “& Juliet,” “Shucked,” “Kimberly Akimbo” and more. At 6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.

BeauTown Cabaret’s Folk an’ Spoke Festival is a celebration of Chicago’s rich music, poetry and theater scenes. Featured are a series of events (curated by Beau O’Reilly) at various venues around town from Aug. 10-Sept. 1. Tickets: $20 suggested donation. For a complete list of events and venues, visit beauoreilly.com.

Comedy

Chicago comedians come together for the Windy City Comedy Fest Preview, a benefit to raise money for the full fest coming in 2025. Performing are Kristen Toomey, Junior Stopka, Dwayne Kennedy and host Ariel Julie. At 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $15-$35. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Dance

The Chicago Dance Health Fund presents its annual benefit, Dance for Life, which supports the health and wellness of Chicago’s professional dance community. The program features Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater (performing “Viejos Aires/Flamenco Tango”), Giordano Dance Chicago (“Gershwin in B”), Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (“Dear Frankie”), The Joffrey Ballet (pas de deux from “Anna Karenina”), Trinity Irish Dancers (“Communion”), Visceral Dance Chicago (“18+1”), Ballet 5:8 (“Wind”), Praize Productions (“Black Is the Color”), Winifred Haun & Dancers (excerpt from “Absent Moon”) and a finale created by Jonathan E. Alsberry. At 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $45-$125. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

Music

Drummer Tré Cool and vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong perform during Green Day’s “Good Morning America” appearance July 26 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day rock Wrigley Field with complete runs through the albums “Dookie” and “American Idiot,” plus cuts from the band’s current album, “Saviors,” and other fan favorites. By the look of recent concert setlists, the total comes in at around 37 songs. The evening’s special guests are Smashing Pumpkins and punk bands Rancid and The Linda Lindas. At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Wrigley Field, Clark and Addison. Tickets: $129+. Visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.

Hootie and the Blowfish return to the road with the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour while also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Cracked Rear View.” Also on the bill: rock band Collective Soul and singer-songwriter Edwin McCain. At 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $30+. Visit livenation.com.

Tony Award-winning performer Idina Menzel is in the midst of a tour featuring signature songs from her stage career (“Rent,” “Wicked”) and albums including her latest, “Drama Queen.” She was also the voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” where she sang every little girl’s favorite tune “Let It Go.” At 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $49.50+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Heavy metal band Metallica continues its ongoing M72 World Tour with a two-night stand at Soldier Field. The tour, in support of the band’s 11th studio album, “72 Sessions,” began in early 2023 and is still going strong. Bring earplugs! Pantera and Mammoth WVH open at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills opens at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $85+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

The Empty Bottle and The Salt Shed team up for the World’s Largest Karaoke Party, an attempt to set a record. Throw your name into the bucket (as many times as you want) and cross your fingers; names will be randomly drawn. At 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Admission is free. Visit saltshedchicago.com.

North Mississippi Allstars, brothers Luther Dickinson and Cody Dickinson, bring their bluesy southern rock to Forest Park for an 8 p.m. performance Aug. 9 at Robert’s Westside, 7321 Madison. Tickets: $55. Visit robertswestside.com.

Ice Spice performs July 30 in Washington, D.C. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper Ice Spice (Isis Gaston), now on her first headlining tour, performs songs from her just-released album, “Y2K!,” named in honor of her Jan. 1, 2000, birthdate. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. Tickets: $85.50. Visit livenation.com.

The irresistible songs of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more are performed by the Grant Park Symphony with special guest vocalist Sydney McSweeney. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit gpmf.org.

Check out two powerhouse double bills at Ravinia: the R&B-funk-jazz melting-pot sounds of Angelique Kidjo and Meshell Ndegeocello (7 p.m. Aug. 8, $39-$80) and a folk-rock evening with Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge (7 p.m. Aug. 11, $57-$155). At Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org.

Movies

The Summer of 70mm film series presents two new 70mm prints — Alfred Hitchcock’s “North By Northwest” and John Ford’s “The Searchers” — alongside two rare archival films: Jacques Tati’s “Playtime” and Walter Hill’s “Streets of Fire.” From Aug. 8-11 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $15. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the Chicago Park District present a screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on the museum’s front lawn at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Admission and parking in the museum garage are free. Visit msichicago.org.

Museums

“Panafrica Across Chicago” features a series of exhibitions and events around the city in the coming months exploring cultural Pan-Africanism from 1900 to the present. Pan-Africanism is commonly associated with political movements worldwide that have advanced the call for self-determination and solidarity among peoples of African descent . First up is “Screens: A Panafrica Film Series,” seven films about the anti-colonial, independence movements in Africa and civil rights struggles across the African diaspora. From Aug. 10-Jan. 6 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.

Family Fun

The 2024 Chicago Air and Water Show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and other military performers from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard. Civilian stunt performers include RJ Gritter, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Susan Dacy, Ed “Hamster” Hamill and the Trojan Phlyers. From 10:30 a.m-3 p.m. Aug. 10-11 along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak, with North Avenue Beach serving as the show center. Admission is free. Visit chicagoairandwatershow.us.

The Second City’s new family friendly show “No Grown-Ups Allowed” features high-energy sketch, improv and songs from the company’s archives as well as new material written for young audiences. The interactive fun allows children to participate from their seats as well as on stage. And, contrary to what the title says, adults are allowed. At 11 a.m. Aug. 10, 24 and Sept. 7, 21 at The Second City, 230 W. North. Tickets: $15. Visit secondcity.com.

Members of Bringing Out Talent dance during the 2023 Bud Billiken Parade. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The 95th edition of the Bud Billiken Parade continues a celebration of the past and future of Black Chicago with a back-to-school event like no other. Featured are performances by Jesse White Tumblers, South Shore Drill Team, Golden Knights Drill Team, Next Level Dance Team and more.

Actor-singer Jason Weaver is the grand marshal. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 on 39th and continues south on Martin Luther King Dr. to Washington Park, where a back-to-school festival takes place until 4 p.m. Admission is free. Visit budbillikenparade.com.

The Illinois State Fair gets underway with a wide variety of fun and entertainment including carnival rides, competitions, auto races, food, vendors, free performances and much more. Grandstand performers (at ticketed shows) include Keith Urban, Motley Crue, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers, Smashing Pumpkins and Miranda Lambert. From Aug. 8-18 at Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon, Springfield. Admission: $5, $10; free for children 12 and under. Visit statefair.illinois.gov.

Festival Fun

One of the summer’s most popular festivals, North Halsted Market Days, includes music on five stages, vendors, food, dance exhibitions, drag performances and more. Among the long list of performers are singer-actor Billy Porter (“Pose”), Alyssa Edwards, Big Freedia, RaiNoo, Dragonette, Lauren Sanderson, Coco & Breezy and many more. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10-11 on Halsted from Belmont to Addison. Admission: $20 suggested donation. Visit northhalsted.com.

Little Italy Festa includes Italian food, music, cultural performances and exhibits and children’s activities.. Among the music performers are Always Olivia, Taylor Swift Experience, The Bronx Wanderers, Chris Ruggerio, Tony Ocean, The Jersey Girls and Denise Tomasello. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 9 and noon-10 p.m. Aug. 10-11 on Taylor from Ashland to Loomis. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit oshows.com.

Printer’s Row Art Fest features 95 artists, live music, painting classes, face painting, a children’s art area with bingo, spin art, sand sculpture and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10-11 at 701 S. Dearborn. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.

