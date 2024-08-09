The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Things To Do Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

For Chicago visitors, some great places to visit, lesser-known gems

We asked Sun-Times readers for their recommendations of places to check out — and tourist traps to avoid. Some of the places they suggested will be familiar, others much less so. They include outdoor spots, museums, restaurants, theater and more.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
People gather at the Bean, a must for many visiting Chicago or giving visitors a taste of what the city has to offer.

People gather at the Bean, a must for many visiting Chicago or giving visitors a taste of what the city has to offer.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Share

We asked Sun-Times readers to recommend little-known spots they’d take visitors to Chicago to see — and tourist traps they’d suggest skipping. Here’s a sampling of responses, lightly edited for clarity.

“The Riverwalk, then a stroll around Andersonville or Montrose Harbor and Beach and later hit the Green Mill. Or Buckingham Fountain and later hit a cafe in Jarvis Square.”

— Shelly Harris, Edgewater

“Tourist traps would be: the Bean, Grant Park, Maggie Daley Park, Buckingham Fountain.”

— Marc Austin Miller

“I’m a huge fan of the Museum of Science and Industry. My secret spot is Output Lounge. The best wing spots are in Chicago.”

— Reyna John

People stroll along the Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk downtown.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

“Millennium Park, which is not a tourist trap but is awesome. And little-known: the Chicago Fed’s Money Museum.”

— John Falk

“The architectural boat tours are great for newcomers. I do like to take people to Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern.”

— Jay B. O’Neal

The Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary in Uptown.

Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary in Uptown.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“Buckingham Fountain. Then, for the little-known spot, I would take them to walk around Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary and out to the point for a good view of the city and skyline.”

— Jamie Walker

“Cloud Gate and small theaters in my Edgewater neighborhood.”

— Charlaine Reynolds

“The Art Institute of Chicago, where they have every painting from the ‘Masterpiece’ board game, then to Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, the world’s largest video-game arcade!”

— George Adamczyk

“Tony’s Italian Beef on 70th and Pulaski for the best sandwiches in Chicago. Then a show at the House of Blues.”

— Brian Jonker, 42, Oak Lawn

“Tourist trap: Giordano’s. Little-known spot: the graffiti mural alley behind the LondonHouse on North MacChesney Court. Gotta walk to the lowers to the shady alley to find those beauties.”

— Dewar Anthony

“Gibsons on Rush for lunch and Bacchanalia in Little Italy for dinner.”

— Frank Mandros, 66

“North Avenue Beach and Alta Vista Terrace, which is a quaint European-inspired street in Lake View.”

— Gregg Moreland

Related

Share
Next Up In Entertainment
Painting a mural under the Purple Line takes Jordan Nickel back to his Evanston roots
Olympics should include these 12 'sports' that only Chicagoans do, Sun-Times readers say
Logan Square tattoo artist's style evokes the fairy-tale illustrations she loved as a kid
Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend
After 25 years, 'The Sixth Sense' is still a pleasure to watch — even if you know the big secret
Dear Abby: Husband has buddy who seems to be more than a friend
The Latest
Dibs is the Chicago tradition of reserving parking spaces after a snowfall, as shown in this file photo shot in Bridgeport.
Entertainment and Culture
Olympics should include these 12 'sports' that only Chicagoans do, Sun-Times readers say
Taking the L, weather-related challenges and driving would dominate the Chicagoan events.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during an air show event that replaced the annual Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend
From start-of-the-art military jets to civilian stunt planes, the Air & Water Show will give Chicagoans a chance to see a wide variety of aircraft this weekend.
By Stefano Esposito  and Eric White
 
Chi Chi Rodriguez celebrates after a great putt on the first hole during the SBC Senior Open at Harborside International Golf Center on July 17, 2002.
Golf
Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for swordplay on the greens, dies at 88
Rodriguez’s death was announced by Carmelo Javier Ríos, a senator in Rodriguez’s native Puerto Rico. He didn’t provide a cause.
By AP
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman, 19, shot after 3-car Avondale traffic crash
The woman was shot in the shoulder and listed in good condition at a hospital after the 1:46 a.m. attack in the 3000 block of North California Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A child psychologist (Bruce Willis) advises a boy (Haley Joel Osment) who can see and communicate with the dead in "The Sixth Sense."
Movies and TV
After 25 years, 'The Sixth Sense' is still a pleasure to watch — even if you know the big secret
What some see as ‘plot holes’ in the Bruce Willis thriller can actually make sense under the rules of the movie.
By Richard Roeper
 