For Chicago visitors, some great places to visit, lesser-known gems

We asked Sun-Times readers to recommend little-known spots they’d take visitors to Chicago to see — and tourist traps they’d suggest skipping. Here’s a sampling of responses, lightly edited for clarity.

“The Riverwalk, then a stroll around Andersonville or Montrose Harbor and Beach and later hit the Green Mill. Or Buckingham Fountain and later hit a cafe in Jarvis Square.”

— Shelly Harris, Edgewater

“Tourist traps would be: the Bean, Grant Park, Maggie Daley Park, Buckingham Fountain.”

— Marc Austin Miller

“I’m a huge fan of the Museum of Science and Industry. My secret spot is Output Lounge. The best wing spots are in Chicago.”

— Reyna John

The Riverwalk downtown. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

“Millennium Park, which is not a tourist trap but is awesome. And little-known: the Chicago Fed’s Money Museum.”

— John Falk

“The architectural boat tours are great for newcomers. I do like to take people to Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern.”

— Jay B. O’Neal

Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary in Uptown. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“Buckingham Fountain. Then, for the little-known spot, I would take them to walk around Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary and out to the point for a good view of the city and skyline.”

— Jamie Walker

“Cloud Gate and small theaters in my Edgewater neighborhood.”

— Charlaine Reynolds

“The Art Institute of Chicago, where they have every painting from the ‘Masterpiece’ board game, then to Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, the world’s largest video-game arcade!”

— George Adamczyk

“Tony’s Italian Beef on 70th and Pulaski for the best sandwiches in Chicago. Then a show at the House of Blues.”

— Brian Jonker, 42, Oak Lawn

“Tourist trap: Giordano’s. Little-known spot: the graffiti mural alley behind the LondonHouse on North MacChesney Court. Gotta walk to the lowers to the shady alley to find those beauties.”

— Dewar Anthony

“Gibsons on Rush for lunch and Bacchanalia in Little Italy for dinner.”

— Frank Mandros, 66

“North Avenue Beach and Alta Vista Terrace, which is a quaint European-inspired street in Lake View.”

— Gregg Moreland