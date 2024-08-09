For Chicago visitors, some great places to visit, lesser-known gems
We asked Sun-Times readers for their recommendations of places to check out — and tourist traps to avoid. Some of the places they suggested will be familiar, others much less so. They include outdoor spots, museums, restaurants, theater and more.
“The Riverwalk, then a stroll around Andersonville or Montrose Harbor and Beach and later hit the Green Mill. Or Buckingham Fountain and later hit a cafe in Jarvis Square.”
— Shelly Harris, Edgewater
“Tourist traps would be: the Bean, Grant Park, Maggie Daley Park, Buckingham Fountain.”
— Marc Austin Miller
“I’m a huge fan of the Museum of Science and Industry. My secret spot is Output Lounge. The best wing spots are in Chicago.”
— Reyna John
“Millennium Park, which is not a tourist trap but is awesome. And little-known: the Chicago Fed’s Money Museum.”
— John Falk
“The architectural boat tours are great for newcomers. I do like to take people to Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern.”
— Jay B. O’Neal
“Buckingham Fountain. Then, for the little-known spot, I would take them to walk around Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary and out to the point for a good view of the city and skyline.”
— Jamie Walker
“Cloud Gate and small theaters in my Edgewater neighborhood.”
— Charlaine Reynolds
“The Art Institute of Chicago, where they have every painting from the ‘Masterpiece’ board game, then to Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, the world’s largest video-game arcade!”
— George Adamczyk
“Tony’s Italian Beef on 70th and Pulaski for the best sandwiches in Chicago. Then a show at the House of Blues.”
— Brian Jonker, 42, Oak Lawn
“Tourist trap: Giordano’s. Little-known spot: the graffiti mural alley behind the LondonHouse on North MacChesney Court. Gotta walk to the lowers to the shady alley to find those beauties.”
— Dewar Anthony
“Gibsons on Rush for lunch and Bacchanalia in Little Italy for dinner.”
— Frank Mandros, 66
“North Avenue Beach and Alta Vista Terrace, which is a quaint European-inspired street in Lake View.”
— Gregg Moreland