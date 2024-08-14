The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Things to see and do in Chicago Aug. 14-21: The Mix

Imagine Dragons in concert, Grant Park Orchestra’s season finale and Fan Expo Chicago are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
US rock band Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds performs on stage in front of the Chateau de Chambord castle on September 8, 2023 in Chambord, central France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs on stage in front of the Chateau de Chambord castle in 2023 in Chambord, central France. The band is in town this week for a concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

Theater

Terrence McNally and David Yazbek’s musical “The Full Monty” is an Americanized version of the British film of the same title. In the stage adaptation, a group of unemployed steelworkers decide to create a male strip show to help provide for their families. Jim Corti directs. From Aug. 21-Oct. 6 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena. Tickets: $28-$85. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Paramount Theatre’s 13th Broadway Series season opener, "The Full Monty," features Ben Mayne (from left) as Jerry Lukowski, Bernard Dotson as Noah “Horse” T. Simmons, Jackson Evans as Harold Nichols, Jared David Michael Grant as Dave Bukatinsky, Adam Fane as Malcolm MacGregor and Diego Vazquez Gomez as Ethan Girard.

Paramount Theatre's 13th Broadway Series season opener, "The Full Monty," features Ben Mayne (from left) as Jerry Lukowski, Bernard Dotson as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, Jackson Evans as Harold Nichols, Jared David Michael Grant as Dave Bukatinsky, Adam Fane as Malcolm MacGregor and Diego Vazquez Gomez as Ethan Girard.

Amy Nelson

The Tony Award-winning musical, “1776,” centered around the birth of a nation, brings to life the most formative events in American history as John Adams (Tyrick Wiltez Jones), Benjamin Franklin (Richard R. Henry) and Thomas Jefferson (Erik Hellman) struggle to lead the young nation to independence. Nick Bowling directs. From Aug. 21-Oct. 13 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $60+. Visit marriotttheatre.com.

Nate Hall and Cody Lindley’s “Stabbed in the Heart” is a new horror rock musical, set in an isolated cabin, where friends have gathered for a fun-filled weekend that quickly turns bloody thanks to a killer on the loose. Braxton Crewell directs. From Aug. 15-Sept. 28 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $35. Visit thefactorytheater.com.

The comedy, “Batman Returns,” pays homage to classic comic book characters as it takes a journey through Gotham City, a metropolis filled with complex relationships and moral dilemmas. Danny Leonard directs. From Aug. 17-Sept. 14 at The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont. Tickets: $25. Visit theannoyance.com.

Highland Park Players present “The Prom,” a musical about a small-town prom where four fading Broadway stars join the fight when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the dance as her date, but the town’s parents don’t like the idea. Lauren Katz directs. From Aug. 15-25 at McGrath Family Performing arts Center, 3424 Illinois Rd., Wilmette. Tickets: $30, $45. Visit highlandparkplayers.org.

Dance

Hisako's House - photo by Ricardo E. Adame.jpg

“Hisako’s House”

Ricardo E. Adame Photo

Robyn Mineko Williams and Artists present “Hisako’s House,” an immersive performance experience staged in the 1950s mid-century home where Williams’ grandmother, Nancy Hisako Nishimura, and family lived and gathered for decades. Part performance, part documentary film, the project explores Williams’ Japanese-American lineage, her family’s experiences surrounding incarceration during World War II and the intergenerational ripples of trauma, love and resilience that followed. Features dancers Isaac Aoki, Jesse Obremski, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau and Stephanie Terasaki. From Aug. 16-25 at 1S140 Pine Lane, Lombard. Tickets: $40, $80 for performance and meal. Visit robynminekowilliams.com.

As part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents a program featuring the company’s classic repertory and new works at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. Admission is free. Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Beyond Boundaries: An Exploration of Music and Movement is a collaborative and experimental performance featuring Vishnu Ramprasad (on navtar, a stringed instrument), percussionist Krissy Bergmark (on tabla) and dance artist Shalaka Kulkarni. At 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit saichicago.org.

Music

The Avett Brothers - photo by Crackerfarm.jpg

The Avett Brothers.

Crackerfarm Photo

The Avett Brothers may not be bringing their current tour to Chicago, but they are in the vicinity with a stop at Alpine Valley. The band’s new self-titled release is a collection of songs which are “interested in the divine unknowable.” (And in Broadway news, the band’s new musical, “Swept Away,” about the survivors of an 1888 shipwreck off the coast of Massachusetts, opens in November in New York.) Trampled by Turtles open at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Alpine Valley, 2699 Co. Rd. D, East Troy, WI. Tickets: $62+. Visit livenation.com.

After being canceled last year due to the actor’s strike, the Joliet Area Historical Museum brings back Blues Brothers Con featuring actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, reprising their roles as The Blues Brothers. The festival features a lineup of Chicago blues performers including Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Toronzo Cannon and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project. The evening is capped with a blues jam session with Aykroyd and Belushi and other “Blues Brothers” alumni from the hit film. From 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 17 at Old Joliet Prison, 1125 Collins, Joliet. Tickets: $55+, $25 for children ages 3-12. Visit jolietprison.org.

Imagine Dragons tours behind their sixth full-length album, “Loom,” produced by the band and Swedish hitmakers and longtime collaborators Mattman and Robin. The songs find a perfect balance between the band’s classic sounds and modern touches. At 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $76+. Visit livenation.com.

Imagine Dragons - photo by Eric Ray Davidson

Imagine Dragons.

Eric Ray Davidson Photo

The Grant Park Orchestra season ends with Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8, “Symphony of a Thousand,” performed by the orchestra and chorus with soloists including sopranos Maeve Hoglund, Jane Archibald and Gemma Nha; mezzo-sopranos Kayleigh Decker and Susan Platts; tenor John Matthew Myers; baritone Rod Gilfry and bass-baritone Kevin Short. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit gpmf.org.

Rebuild Foundation presents Soul Liberation 3: The Annual Frankie Knuckles Festival, a daylong sonic celebration of The Godfather of House Music. Emerging and established DJs take part including K. Tea, DJ Greg Gray, Ctrlzora, DJ Duane Powell, DJ Alan King, DJ Celeste Alexander and more. From 1-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Kenwood Gardens, 6929 S. Kenwood. Tickets: $25+. Visit rebuild-foundation.org/events.

Nexus Chamber Music presents a festival of three performances: soprano Kristina Bachrach and music by Brahms, Berg, Chausson and Augusta Read Thomas at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20; contemporary works by Billy Childs, Paul Wiancko and Amy Beach at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 both at Guarneri Hall, 11 E. Adams ($10-$40); and a concert featuring the Aug. 20 program at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine, Winnetka ($10-$30). Visit nexuschambermusic.com.

Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs play Tex Mex conjunto music mixed with Texas rock, blues and R&B riffs. Baca, a legend on the 12-string bajo sexto, and his nephew Josh Baca on accordion create the core of the conjunto sound. At 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $22. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Poi Dog Pondering celebrates 40 years of transcendental rock and soul with a performance at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Tickets: $40. Visit paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Charley Crockett brings his vibrant blend of country, blues and Americana to town for a 7 p.m. Aug. 17 show at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $45+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Movies

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs the scores of two beloved classics — the swashbuckling adventure “Princess Bride” (7:30 p.m. Aug. 16) and the animated film, “Up” (7 p.m. Aug. 17) — as the films are screened alongside the performance. At Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $35-$75. Visit ravinia.org.

Family Fun

Brookfield Zoo North American Prairie Aviary - photo by Jim Schulz_Brookfield Zoo Chicago.jpg

Brookfield Zoo North American Prairie Aviary.

Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Fan Expo Chicago is a three-day comic and pop culture convention featuring actors from classic films: “Star Wars” (Mark Hamill, Hayden Christensen and more), “Terminator” (Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, Edward Furlong, etc.), “Star Trek” (William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew), “Scream” (Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Laurie Metcalf). Plus vendors, Dungeons & Dragons games, comic creators (Andy Kubert, Brad Meltzer and more), a children’s area, a cosplay red carpet and more. From 4-9 p.m. Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $48+. Visit fanexpohq.com.

Fan Expo Chicago; photo credit Aaron Cynic.jpg

Fan Expo Chicago.

Aaron Cynic Photo

Brookfield Zoo has announced the opening of its North American Prairie Aviary, home to sandhill crane and greater prairie chickens. The new habitat brings awareness to the conservation challenges facing native bird species. The zoo is at 8400 31st, Brookfield. Admission: $20.95, $29.95. Visit brookfieldzoo.org.

Kidz Bop Live! is a kid-friendly concert performed by the Kidz Bop Kids!, young singers performing covers of pop songs and more. At 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $24+. Visit livenation.com.

Festival Fun

Celebrating Chicago at Daley Plaza is a week of events featuring cultural performances, artisans and food with each day offering a different lineup. Among the events are various musicians, a vintage festival, Chicago SummerDance, young performers, a celebration of house music and more. From noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m-8 p.m. Aug. 20, 12:30-7 p.m. Aug. 21, noon-7 p.m. Aug. 22-23 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington. Admission is free. Visit chicago.gov/dcase.

Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival features 150 juried artists showing paintings, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, photography and more. Plus music, food, painting classes, face painting and a children’s art area with art fest bingo, spin art, sand sculpture, drawing and more. From 2-5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 10 a.m-5 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at 800 Church, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest showcases 100 artists from all disciplines plus children’s art activities, performance art, demonstrations and more. The festival kicks off with live music performances at the Cobblestone Jam from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16 with the artist’s market running from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug 18 on Morse from Wayne to Greenview and on Glenwood from Pratt to Lunt. Admission is free. Visit glenwoodave.org.

Latin American food, wine, music and art are celebrated at Sangria Fest. From noon-10 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at 3021 W. Division. Tickets: $25+. Visit sangriafestivalchicago.com.

