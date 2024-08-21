Things to See and Do in Chicago Aug. 22-28: The Mix
The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at Millennium Park, Chalk Howard Street, Luke Bryan at Wrigley Field, and the Roots at Ravinia are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Dance
- Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project presents “Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk,” a program that celebrates the divine presence and inspiration in Black dance. The evening begins with a DJ set by Duane Powell and continues with performances by companies including Chicago Multicultural Dance Company, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Era Footwork Collective, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Move Me Soul, Muntu Dance Theatre, NAJWA Dance Corps and Praize Productions Inc. At 5:45 p.m. Aug. 24 at Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. RSVP at tickets.uchicago.edu.
- The youth ensemble of the Chicago Korean Dance Company performs “Two Brothers and the Magic Gourd,” a story of mystical magic as told through this traditional Korean folk tale. At 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $40-$100. Visit northshorecenter.org.
Theater
- Collaboraction and Teatro Vista present “La Havana Madrid,” Sandra Delgado’s musical play about a 1960s Chicago nightclub where newly arrived Cuban, Puerto Rican and Colombian immigrants gathered to the rhythms of mambo and salsa. The production features songs by Joe Arroyo, Beny Moré, Los Panchos, La Lupe along with original songs by composer Cristian Amigo with lyrics by Delgado. At 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.
- Janet Ulrich Brooks leads the cast of “The Audience,” Peter Morgan’s drama about Queen Elizabeth II and the pivotal private audiences she held with her prime ministers at Buckingham Palace. Brooks portrays the Queen from age 25-86 accompanied by a cast of prime ministers from Winston Churchill to David Cameron. Jessica Fisch directs. From Aug. 28-Oct. 20 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $52.95+. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- “The House of Ideas” is the final installment of Mark Pracht’s trilogy about the history of comic books. It recounts the rise of Marvel Comics and the fraught relationship of Stan Lee (Bryan Breau) and Jack Kirby (Brian Plocharczyk) as they struggle with sharing the credit for their newfound success. Terry McCabe directs. From Aug. 23-Oct. 6 at City Lit Theatre at Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $35. Visit citylit.org.
- Pride Arts presents Jeff Brown and Hunter Bell’s “[title of show],” a musical about two guys (Casey Coppess, Jonah Cochin) writing a musical. The show was conceived by the two friends in 2004 when they realized their conversations about what to write were more interesting than what they were actually writing. Jay Espano directs. From Aug. 23-Sept. 22 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pridearts.org.
- Black Button Eyes Productions presents “A Shadow Bright and Burning,” a world premiere adaptation of the fantasy novel by Jessica Cluess about Lovecraftian horrors from another dimension invading Victorian England. Adapted and directed by Ed Rutherford. From Aug. 23-Sept. 28 The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $40. Visit blackbuttoneyes.com.
- In its newly renovated space, Redtwist Theatre opens its season with “The Normal Heart,” Larry Kramer’s award-winning drama about the earliest days of the AIDS epidemic, based on his experience organizing the advocacy group, Gay Men’s Health Crisis. Ted Hoerl directs. From Aug. 25-Sept. 29 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $35. Visit redtwisttheatre.org.
- Kabosh Theatre, a company from Belfast, Northern Ireland, brings its production of “Green & Blue” to the Irish American Heritage Center, (4626 N. Knox). Laurence McKeown’s award-winning drama is the story of a developing friendship between a Royal Ulster Constabulary officer from Northern Ireland and a Garda Síochána officer from the Republic of Ireland, both working on the Irish border at the height of The Troubles. Paula McFetridge directs. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets: $25. Visit iahc.org.
Music
- The British pop group, Glass Animals, best known for the hit single “Heat Waves,” tours behind the new album “I Love You So F- - -ing Much,” which paints 10 portraits of love in all its messy forms. It’s the most personal collection of songs frontman Dave Bayley has written for the Grammy-nominated band. At 7:45 p.m. Aug. 28-29 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $33+. Visit livenation.com.
- The Roots have been touring this summer with longtime hip-hop friends Digable Planets and Arrested Development. Each band brings its own genre-blurring mix of hip-hop to the tour they’re calling the “Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life Tour.” At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $54-$115. Visit ravinia.org.
- Sunday in the Park with Lyric features members of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center and the Lyric Opera Orchestra performing selections from the upcoming season of operas including “Rigoletto,” “Fidelio” and “The Listeners.” At 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Country sounds will emanate from Wrigley Field when Luke Bryan returns to the Friendly Confines along with special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham. At 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison. Tickets: $29+. Visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.
- Samara Joy, the 24-year-old jazz singer with distinct vocal stylings, reached the top of the Billboard Jazz Album charts with her 2022 album, “Linger Awhile.” A winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, Joy makes her Ravinia debut at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at 201 Ravinia Park Rd, Highland Park. Tickets: $53-$99. Visit ravinia.org.
- LatiNxt Music Festival is a celebration of modern Latin music and arts featuring a roster of rising Latin American acts including Karenoid, Cedeno, Pahua, Chillona, J Noa, Chava, Ramon Chicharron and much more. From 2-11 p.m. Aug. 24 and 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra presents “Sinatra by Request,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra with favorite songs chosen by fans earlier this summer via the orchestra’s website. The CJO and vocalist Paul Marinaro perform the top vote getters, using the arrangements that Sinatra used in his original recordings. At 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $44.50-$54.50. Visit fineartsbuilding.com.
- Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard tours behind his recent album “All That Was East is West of Me Now,” a collection of his heartfelt, powerful songs that explore the ups and downs of the human spirit. The excellent folk-pop songs and lovely three-part harmonies of the trio Trousdale (Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene and Lauren Jones) open the show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $59+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Indiana native and Grammy nominee Omar Apollo tours behind his sophomore release, “God Said No,” featuring songs born out of a three-month stay in London, where he mined the poems of Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang and Ocean Vuong for inspiration. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $22+. Visit livenation.com.
- A pair of nostalgia trips: Foreigner, Styx and John Waite perform at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 24 ($41+) and The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood take the stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 ($32+) at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Visit livenation.com.
Museums
- “Kindertransport — Rescuing Children on the Brink of War” is the first major exhibit in the U.S. to feature the Kindertransport program. Using personal artifacts, firsthand testimonies and stories from the parents and children involved, the exhibition shows how in just nine months thousands of children were sent from Nazi-occupied Europe to the United Kingdom. The museum also includes the stories of nine local survivors saved by the Kindertransport. To Nov. 17 at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie. Admission: $18+. Visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.
Family Fun
- The Lyric Opera’s Art-See Jamboree celebrates Opera in the Neighborhoods’ upcoming October production of “Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World” with storyteller Jasmin Cardenas. Plus create art, enjoy live music, collect swag bags and more. At 2:30 p.m. find a seat for the dress rehearsal for the evening’s Sunday in the Park with Lyric performance. Art-See is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Rough House Theater presents “Within Without,” a playful tale about the balancing act between creating order and embracing wildness told in mime, found-object puppetry and visual poetry. For both adults and young audiences (ages 10 and up). At 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $16-$42. Visit linkshall.org.
Festival Fun
- Chalk Howard Street features large-scale optical illusions that transform the street surface into a canvas for nationally known artists Amanda-lee Harris, Randy Segura, Holland Winslow, Zach Herndon, Asia Bell, April Tolliver, Heather Drost and Andrew Vickers. Plus live music, vendors, a children’s area, lion dancing and drumming and more. From 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Aug. 24 on Howard, from Paulina to Ashland. Admission is free. Visit howardstreetchicago.com.
- Port Clinton Art Festival showcases more than 200 artists offering paintings, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, etc. Plus music, food art demonstrations and a children’s area with art projects, face painting and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25 at 600 Central, Highland Park. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
