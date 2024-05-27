The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 27, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Partial closures of DuSable Lake Shore Drive begin for pavement repairs

Three southbound lanes from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive were closed from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Other sections of the roadway will also be closed through the week.

By  Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Partial closures of DuSable Lake Shore Drive begin for pavement repairs
LSDCONSTRUCTION-052824-1.jpg

The Chicago Department of Transportation reports that sections of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed this week for surface repairs.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive has been shut down amid a series of lane closures this week for pavement repairs.

Three southbound lanes from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive were closed from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will repeat daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to CDOT. One lane will remain closed throughout the week.

unnamed.png

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street will also see lane closures throughout the week, CDOT said.

Related

Two southbound lanes will be closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., according to CDOT. Three southbound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

That stretch of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will also have some northbound lane closures, according to CDOT. Two lanes will be closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., and three lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next Up In News
3 shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale
Man shot, killed in Albany Park drive-by
Mark Frighetto, 16-inch softball defensive wizard, dies at 69
United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport
Memorial Day weekend 2024 continues violent trend: 28 shot, 7 killed
Remembering firefighters lost in the last year: 'Each Memorial Day is bittersweet'
The Latest
download.jpeg
News
United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport
United Airlines flight 2901 to Seattle had an engine catch fire about 2 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt
Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history. In Milwaukee, his legacy comes down to culture, performance — and his admiration for his home and state.
By Kyle Williams
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Memorial Day weekend 2024 continues violent trend: 28 shot, 7 killed
Among the dead are 5-year-old Reign Ware, who was fatally shot in the abdomen while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell welcomed back to Milwaukee with boos, 5-1 loss to Brewers
The Cubs squandered lefty Justin Steele’s best start of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Dwyane Wade
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener
“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he captioned the series of photos on Instagram.
By Annie Costabile
 