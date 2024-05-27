Partial closures of DuSable Lake Shore Drive begin for pavement repairs

Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive has been shut down amid a series of lane closures this week for pavement repairs.

Three southbound lanes from Irving Park Road to La Salle Drive were closed from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will repeat daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to CDOT. One lane will remain closed throughout the week.

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street will also see lane closures throughout the week, CDOT said.

Two southbound lanes will be closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., according to CDOT. Three southbound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

That stretch of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will also have some northbound lane closures, according to CDOT. Two lanes will be closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., and three lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

