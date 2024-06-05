Car rear-ends semi, leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt on Dan Ryan

A motorist is dead and another person seriously injured after a crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park late Tuesday night, police said.

A red Honda rear-ended a semi truck on I-94 near 47th Street around 11:50 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. The unidentified driver of the Honda, whose age and gender was not given, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger of the Honda was also taken to a hospital and was in serious condition, state police said.

Lanes were reopened Wednesday around 5:40 a.m. and the crash is still under investigation.

