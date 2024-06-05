Passenger steps off moving CTA Red Line train in Bronzeville
The man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the bizarre incident, forced open the doors and stepped off the tracks.
A man is in critical condition after he stepped off a CTA Red Line train while it was in motion Wednesday morning in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.
For an unknown reason, the passenger forced open the doors of the train and stepped off in the 100 block of 35th Street, near the Sox-35th Red Line station about 6:15 a.m., police said.
He suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
Shuttle bus service was added from Roosevelt Road to 63rd Street as service was slowed by the investigation, according to the CTA.
4 Chicago police officers face dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs, lying about gun seizures
The Latest
The man, 21, is in good condition at a hospital, police said.
United expects to hire 2,300 people here this year. The pace is slowed because of delays in getting new planes from Boeing.
City voters will elect school board members this fall for the first time. We break down how candidates get on the ballot and how to vote.
When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I started to come out of my shell more — before an anti-gay slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.
He’s separated and says he wants to end his first marriage but still hasn’t done it, and his longtime partner doesn’t want to nag him about it.