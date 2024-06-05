Passenger steps off moving CTA Red Line train in Bronzeville

A man is in critical condition after he stepped off a CTA Red Line train while it was in motion Wednesday morning in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

For an unknown reason, the passenger forced open the doors of the train and stepped off in the 100 block of 35th Street, near the Sox-35th Red Line station about 6:15 a.m., police said.

He suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Shuttle bus service was added from Roosevelt Road to 63rd Street as service was slowed by the investigation, according to the CTA.