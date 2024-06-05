The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Passenger steps off moving CTA Red Line train in Bronzeville

The man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the bizarre incident, forced open the doors and stepped off the tracks.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Passenger steps off moving CTA Red Line train in Bronzeville
A CTA train on the tracks.

The passenger deboarded the moving CTA train about 6:15 a.m., according to police.

Sun-Times file

A man is in critical condition after he stepped off a CTA Red Line train while it was in motion Wednesday morning in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

For an unknown reason, the passenger forced open the doors of the train and stepped off in the 100 block of 35th Street, near the Sox-35th Red Line station about 6:15 a.m., police said.

He suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Shuttle bus service was added from Roosevelt Road to 63rd Street as service was slowed by the investigation, according to the CTA.

