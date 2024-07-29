The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Bus rapid transit a possibility in Chicago but still a long way off, transit officials say,

As a growing chorus of City Council members pushes for dedicated bus lanes on the city’s most popular routes, transit officials pumped the brakes on expectations of seeing true bus rapid transit anytime soon while emphasizing smaller efforts being taken to speed up buses.

By  David Struett
   
A Chicago Transit Authority bus at a Loop Link stop

Passengers board a CTA bus on the Loop Link system. City Council members are pushing for more dedicated bus lanes and bus rapid transit on more streets.

Sun-Times file

Share

Chicago is famous for its elevated trains, but its buses may be more valuable to its residents.

About 96% of residents live within a half-mile of a bus stop, versus around a third who live as close to an L stop, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Some City Council members recognize this and are trying to speed up bus travel. Seventeen signed a letter urging Mayor Brandon Johnson to push for dedicated bus lanes on Western Avenue.

But transit officials on Monday pumped the brakes on expectations of seeing true “bus rapid transit” anytime soon.

Instead, officials with the CTA and the Chicago Department of Transportation told the Committee on Pedestrian and Public Safety they are also exploring smaller efforts to improve bus travel, such as traffic signals that wait for buses to pass and ways for buses to skip ahead of traffic.

BUSLANES-073024-05.JPG

Traffic moves along North Western Avenue near the 606 Bloomingdale trail on Monday. City Council members are proposing dedicated bus lanes along all of Western Avenue.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

This is a “dual-track” mindset that the CTA has recently taken up to try to improve bus travel as the agency waits for longer-term federal funding for bigger projects, said Molly Poppe, CTA’s chief of planning and innovation.

That’s important because federal funding for bus rapid transit, or BRT, called Small Starts, could take six to seven years, said Cara Bader, CTA’s vice president of strategy and information.

Bus rapid transit has seen a resurgence of support since the proposed Ashland Avenue BRT was shot down in 2015. That proposal put bus stations in the center median, with dedicated bus lanes running the entire length of Ashland. Advocates said a BRT system can be as fast as train service.

A CTA rendering of what the Ashland Avenue bus rapid transit system could have looked like

A rendering of what the Ashland Avenue bus rapid transit system could have looked like

CTA

Committee chair Ald. Daniel LaSpata (1st) said Monday that bus rapid transit is still relevant because commuters no longer only travel to downtown, where L lines head.

But dreams of seeing bus rapid transit in Chicago are still a long way off.

The closest thing Chicago has seen to BRT is the Jeffrey Jump and Loop Link projects, which saw dedicated bus lanes painted in red downtown that sped up bus times by about 12%. The city has also installed bus-only lanes on Chicago Avenue and “pinch points” at some of the city’s most congested intersections. Bus priority lanes along parts of Western Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood sped up travel by 21%, Bader said.

The push for more dedicated bus lanes comes at a critical juncture for advocates, who just last week registered a blow when the Illinois Department of Transportation included no substantial bus lanes in its redesign for North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A slide from the proposed redesign of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A slide from the proposed redesign of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Redefine the Drive July taskforce meeting presentation

The CTA is studying what improvements can be made to five of the city’s major thoroughfares in its Better Streets for Buses project, which began last year. The CTA is studying potential bus improvements on Western, Pulaski Road, Fullerton Avenue, 55th Street/Garfield Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue. It’s considering how it could implement BRT and other improvements.

One improvement is traffic signal priority, a technology that delays a green light from turning red if it senses a CTA bus nearby is running late. The city has installed this at 130 intersections, and plans to install 49 more in 2025, said Vig Krishnamurthy, managing deputy commissioner at CDOT. He said this could easily be expanded to 500 intersections if effective.

Queue jumping is another option the CTA is looking at. It would allow buses to get a head start at green lights, bypassing lines of traffic from the lane closest to the curb.

Share
Next Up In News
New program from Lurie brings a neighborhood restaurant focus to diabetes prevention
Loved ones mourn 2 friends killed, 2 brothers injured in West Garfield Park crash
NABJ convention in Chicago could set attendance record
7 years in the making, Damen Green Line station to finally open Aug. 5 — in time for DNC
Wreckage of schooner that sank in 1893 found in Lake Michigan
Pritzker avanza en la creación de un ‘Silicon Valley del desarrollo cuántico’ en el lado sureste
The Latest
BEARS-072424-06.jpg
Bears
Bears OC Shane Waldron, QB Caleb Williams establishing partnership in training camp
Their collaboration in meetings, practice and film sessions is promising for the upcoming season.
By Jason Lieser
 
Screenshot 2024-07-25 185031.png
News
NABJ convention in Chicago could set attendance record
Thousands are expected to attend the annual convention and career fair, which runs from July 31 through Aug. 4 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave. The focus for this year’s gathering is how to spot and combat misinformation.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
BEARS-051224-29.jpg
Bears
Bears rookie DE Austin Booker: 'I feel I belong'
The 21-year-old fifth-round draft pick knows he needs a lot of work after playing in just 18 games (with one start) in two college seasons. But he is more confident than ever. ‘I feel I can compete at this level. I’m at the same level as all the other guys or better.”
By Mark Potash
 
DAMENSTOP-073024-05.jpg
Transportation
7 years in the making, Damen Green Line station to finally open Aug. 5 — in time for DNC
The station, at Lake Street and Damen Avenue, fills a 1½-mile gap between the Ashland and California stops. The Democratic National Convention opens at the United Center, less than a half-mile away.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox trade Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to Cardinals, Michael Kopech to Dodgers
White Sox receive outfielder Miguel Vargas, two infield prospects from Dodgers
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 