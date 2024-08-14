The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Amtrak to Mayor Brandon Johnson: 'We have significant concerns' about Greyhound stop at Union Station

Amtrak President Roger Harris tells Mayor Brandon Johnson that Union Station, which Amtrak owns, does not have the capacity or money to handle any additional bus riders. He suggested the city move the bus stop to Ogilvie or La Salle Street stations.

By  David Struett
   
Amtrak has concerns about a potential plan for Greyhound buses to use the CTA transit center across the street from Union Station. Greyhound and other bus operators are set to be evicted from their West Loop station in September.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The president of Amtrak expressed “significant concerns” to Mayor Brandon Johnson about the potential use of Chicago Union Station for Greyhound buses, roughly a month before the intercity bus company could be booted from its West Loop terminal.

In a letter Tuesday to Johnson and Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney, Amtrak President Roger Harris encouraged the city to consider a different location.

Harris said Union Station, which Amtrak owns, does not have the capacity to handle the expected 50 additional buses per day.

Amtrak should also be compensated for any additional costs associated with hosting bus riders, who would use the station’s Great Hall, Harris wrote.

We “believe the challenges of this location raise significant safety, operational and financial concerns for the users of Chicago Union Station, tenants and the surrounding neighborhood,” Harris wrote.

“We have significant concerns with this potential location.”

Greyhound and other bus carriers are set to be evicted from their longtime station in the West Loop in mid-September. The city hasn’t offered a viable alternative with indoor accommodations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Instead, Harris encouraged the city to consider a different location for an intercity bus stop, suggesting either the Ogilvie or La Salle Street Metra stations, which are both commuter rail stations with restrooms, waiting rooms and unused ticketing windows.

The Ogilvie Transportation Center, at 500 W. Madison, has two CTA bus lanes on Washington Boulevard that are protected by tracks overhead, Harris wrote. La Salle Street Station, at 414 S. La Salle, has one CTA bus lane with a partial canopy on Financial Place.

“These locations — and others — would certainly provide a safer experience and improved accommodations for intercity bus riders than that block on Jackson Boulevard,” Harris wrote.

Metra declined to comment.

Amtrak’s letter comes nearly a week after the city’s chief operating officer, John Roberson, told the Sun-Times the city was zeroing in on Union Station as a temporary stop for Greyhound and other intercity bus travelers.

“Based on what we’ve seen, we think that is the best option right now from the city’s standpoint,” Roberson told the Sun-Times.

A week earlier, Greyhound’s chief executive told the Sun-Times the city was not taking the process seriously.

Amtrak, caught in the middle, says it has been left out of negotiations.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) arranged a meeting between city and Amtrak officials to take place after the Democratic National Convention, an Amtrak spokesman said in an email.

CDOT and and the mayor’s office did not immediately comment. Greyhound owner FlixBus declined to comment.

The Greyhound station issue began three years ago when the bus operation was sold to the German firm FlixBus and the terminals sold to another buyer. Greyhound has been losing its stations one by one, catching some cities off-guard.

DePaul University professor Joseph Schwieterman first publicized last year that Greyhound was set to lose its station at 630 W. Harrison St.

He has recommended that the city purchase its own intercity bus terminal and rent it to bus companies, similar to the way the airports work with airlines.

If Greyhound loses its station in September, Chicago will be the largest city in the nation not to have its own municipally-owned bus terminal.

