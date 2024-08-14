The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

CTA boss agrees redesigned DSLD needs bus-only lanes, defends ADA progress

President Dorval Carter Jr.'s comments about the North DuSable Lake Shore Drive redesign came days after mayoral allies protested a soon-to-be-finalized plan for the lakefront highway that prioritizes cars over public transportation.

By  David Struett
   
CTA President Dorval Carter

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. defended the agency’s progress of installing elevators at L stations, while indicating his support of critics of the current redesign plan of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which prioritizes cars over public transit.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

Share

The Chicago Transit Authority’s boss agrees with critics of the DuSable Lake Shore Drive redesign who want bus-only lanes. He also defended his agency’s slow progress on ADA improvements.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.'s comments Wednesday about the North DLSD redesign came days after mayoral allies protested a soon-to-be-finalized plan for the lakefront highway that prioritizes cars over public transit.

“I think that it was heard very loud and clear what a lot of people thought of that option,” Carter said during the transit agency’s board meeting Wednesday.

Dozens of critics, including a handful of City Council members and state representatives, rallied last week outside of the final open house for the Redefine the Drive project, a massive project to remake the northern leg of DLSD.

Protesters of various public transportation groups rally outside of Harry S Truman College in Uptown in opposition of the IDOT’s and CDOT’s plan for DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Various public transportation groups rally outside of Harry S Truman College in Uptown in opposition of the plan to redesign North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

They argued for bus-only lanes, at a minimum, and warned that rebuilding a car-centered highway would encourage driving over public transit for years to come.

Carter indicated that those critics may have a point.

“I don’t have a crystal ball as to whether that will influence the final outcome of this process, one or another, but certainly I do know that it was heard,” Carter said.

“And I think that kind of advocacy is always very helpful because it amplifies a lot of what CTA tries to convey in terms of what we believe is the position among various issues and how they affect our customers.”

A rendering of a redesigned North DuSable Lake Shore Drive would add dozens of acres of parkland by building out into Lake Michigan.

A proposed redesign of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive would add dozens of acres of parkland by building out into Lake Michigan.

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Phase 1 study

The DLSD project is being led by the Chicago and Illinois Departments of Transportation with input from the CTA and Chicago Park District.

It’s unclear if the push-back against the DLSD plan will change the project’s overall design.

Transit officials last week said they were now considering the only design among the five finalists that did not include bus-only lanes along the entire drive.

At last week’s open house, CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney said his agency was taking in all feedback to improve the design.

But another official indicated the design was all-but-final.

“This will help us fine-tune our next steps,” Jeff Sriver, CDOT’s director of transportation planning, told the Sun-Times last week.

Transit officials said they will next complete studies needed to apply for federal grants, a process that could take a couple of years. After that, construction will be completed in phases, starting near Grand Avenue, over five to 10 years.

Carter says he’s improving ADA accessibility as fast as he can

Carter on Wednesday said he’s improving accessibility of L stations as fast as he can, given funding restraints.

The Sun-Times last week reported that CTA’s revised All Stations Accessibility Program, or ASAP, had more than doubled its budget and hadn’t built a single planned elevator. The plan, begun five years ago, will make the CTA the first transit system more than a century old to be 100% accessible by the year 2038. Thirty percent of the CTA’s L stations still don’t have an elevator.

“No one would be happier than me if I can find the money to accelerate the timeline on that plan,” Carter said. “That timeline is not indicative of what I want to do. It is indicative of what I’m forced to do because I don’t have the money to do it faster.”

Share
Next Up In News
Mars to buy Chicago-based Kellanova, maker of Cheez-Its and Pringles, for nearly $30 billion
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Johnson working to oust CPS chief executive, sources say
Businesses gearing up for DNC expect a revenue boost but say it won't be a huge money-maker
Divvy drops parking fee near full docking stations for members
Boy, 15, wounded in Kenwood shooting
The Latest
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, on 56th Place in Washington Park.
Letters to the Editor
Visitors to DNC should check out Chicago's neighborhoods
The DuSable Black History Museum is one of many great spots to see outside the Loop, a county commissioner writes. Readers weigh in on children in Gaza, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and universal voting.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez Mayor Brandon Johnson
Education
Johnson working to oust CPS chief executive, sources say
Pedro Martinez’s departure, not finalized, could come after he has stood up to the mayor’s office and Chicago Teachers Union leaders over how to address a massive budget deficit and historical underfunding of the school system.
By Nader Issa Sarah Karp | WBEZ , and 2 more
 
latinrestaurants-08xx24-27.jpg
Food and Restaurants
During Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebrate fabulous fare — from regional cuisine to prix fixe menus
More than 40 Latino-owned restaurants in Chicago are participating in the event running Aug.16-30.
By Ambar Colón
 
Former Fire player Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire
Fire, Xherdan Shaqiri agree to terminate contract
“I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career,” Shaqiri said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jeff Wang, owner of Yum Dum, leans outside of the order window of his food truck.
Small Business
Businesses gearing up for DNC expect a revenue boost but say it won't be a huge money-maker
Some small businesses involved with DNC-related events — from food trucks to party planners — are excited to be a part of history, while others see the four-day convention as just another event during a busy summer season.
By Amy Yee
 