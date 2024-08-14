The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Transportation Chicago Politics

CTA approves Red Line Extension contracts as estimated cost balloons to $5.3 billion

Months ago, the CTA said it had fully funded the project. But on Wednesday, the CTA said it would sell bonds to help pay for the extension to 130th Street.

By  David Struett
   
The CTA’'s 95th Street Red Line station.

The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street to 130th Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Share

The estimated cost of Red Line Extension has ballooned to $5.3 billion but that didn’t stop the Chicago Transit Authority board from awarding the project’s first contract.

The Red Line Extension from 95th Street to 130th Street on the Far South Side had been expected to cost $3.6 billion.

Months ago, the CTA said it had lined up enough money to pay for the project. On Wednesday, the transit agency said it would sell bonds to cover the increased cost.

“CTA is moving forward with the project to fulfill the long-ago promise to the Far South Side that the [Red Line Extension] would be built,” the CTA said in a news release. “Delaying the project would potentially increase the budget by several billions of dollars.”

The CTA said the increase was due to rising labor, materials and financing costs.

Construction is expected to start in late 2025 and be completed by 2030, the CTA said.

The CTA awarded a $2.9 billion contract to Walsh-VINCI Transit Community Partners to design and build the extension after a two-year award process.

Walsh-VINCI Transit Community Partners includes Walsh Construction, VINCI Construction, design companies EXP and Systra and other subcontractors, according to the CTA.

Walsh Construction is already building the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red-Purple Modernization Phase One Project, which Systra helped design, the CTA said.

CTA boss says project is personal

At the transit authority’s board meeting, President Dorval Carter Jr. choked up with emotion while saying the Red Line extension is a deeply personal project.

Carter said he remembered hearing plenty of talk about extending the L line while growing up on the South Side and taking public transit.

But, he said, there was never action.

“When I finally got the chance, the opportunity, the blessing, to become the head of CTA, I didn’t have any doubt what my No. 1 priority was going to be. It was going to be to make this project happen,” Carter said.

Carter called it a “legacy project.”

“You deserved this decades ago,” Carter said. “The fact that it took us this long to get here is an abomination.”

Carter, who has been criticized for CTA’s post-pandemic deficiencies, also reflected on what brought him back to Chicago in 2015 from his post as acting chief of staff to U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

” The special skills that I have — they’re not fixing a broken bus, they’re not in running a train, they’re not in rebuilding a track — they’re in getting money,” Carter said.

The CTA has said it is funding the project with $2 billion in federal grants, $950 million from a tax increment financing district, $365 million in anticipated state funding and millions in CTA bonds and other sources.

The Red Line extension project will extend the south branch of the L line 5.6 miles from the terminal at 95th Street to 130th Street. Four stations would be built near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue and 130th Street.

Share
Next Up In News
Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening to October
'Bump before the bump.' Illinois Democrats rally at state fair ahead of Chicago DNC
Amtrak to Mayor Brandon Johnson: 'We have significant concerns' about Greyhound stop at Union Station
Lemont businessman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in conspiracy to lower property taxes
Swimmers scavenge abandoned Divvy bikes from the lake — after Lyft, city did nothing
Homeless hotline won’t restart for a few more weeks
The Latest
Joe Burrow faces the Titans in the AFC playoffs last week.
Bears
Bengals' Joe Burrow has it — can Bears' Caleb Williams get it?
The Bengals’ star quarterback, like Williams a No. 1 overall pick, has a knack for coming up big in big moments and willing his team to victory — he’s already 5-2 in the playoffs. That’s a lofty — but attainable — goal for the Bears’ rookie quarterback.
By Mark Potash
 
Fans cheer as the Viagra Boys perform non day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Music
Riot Fest returning to Douglass Park, scrapping plans for Bridgeview location
In an abrupt about-face, festival organizers announced the music extravaganza will return this year to its previous home base in Chicago.
By Miriam Di Nunzio  and Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
An empty sidewalk with homes on the right side near the intersection of North Wolcott Avenue and West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park.
La Voz Chicago
Cómo apelar su factura de impuestos sobre la propiedad
Las tasaciones afectan la segunda cuota de la factura de impuestos a la propiedad. Pero para muchos, todavía existe la posibilidad de reducir las facturas del próximo año presentando una apelación.
By Abby Miller
 
chicago muslims
La Voz Chicago
Líderes musulmanes de Chicago dicen que Gaza debería estar en la agenda de la DNC
Pidieron menos palabras y más acción para poner fin a la guerra en Gaza, una guerra que ha matado a decenas de miles de personas en Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz
La Voz Chicago
El director deportivo del Chicago Fire dejará el equipo al final de la temporada
“Con un gran pesar he decidido regresar a Suiza después de la temporada 2024 por motivos personales”, dijo Heitz en un comunicado publicado por el Fire.
By Sun-Times staff
 