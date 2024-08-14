The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Divvy drops parking fee near full stations for members

The bike-share operator announced Tuesday that it will waive the $1.20 out-of-dock parking fee as long as the member parks within 130 feet of a full station.

By  David Struett
   
A Divvy bike station at Daley Plaza.

Divvy is dropping the parking fee for members who end their rides at full docking stations.

Alisa Hauser / Sun-Times file

Divvy members will no longer be penalized for parking an electric bike or scooter near a full docking station.

The bike-share operator announced Tuesday that it will waive the $1.20 out-of-dock parking fee as long as the member parks within 130 feet of a full station.

The discount applies to scooters and bikes that can be locked outside of docking stations. Standard, non-electric bikes still need to be parked in a docking station.

The discount is available to Divvy members and Divvy for Everyone members, a heavily reduced-cost membership for income-qualified Chicagoans. Non-members still have to pay a $2.40 fee for docking outside of stations.

Divvy, which is operated by Lyft and overseen by the Chicago Department of Transportation, also touted installing its 1,000th docking station at the newly opened Damen Green Line CTA station.

The Transportation Department said it plans to add more than 400 docking stations over the next few years, with the goal of at least four stations per square mile across the city.

Scooter-share company Lime this week said it is offering 25% discounts on one ride per person throughout the Democratic National Convention with promo code DNC2024.

