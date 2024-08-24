CTA adding bus service to some routes, nearing pre-pandemic levels

Service is being increased on nearly a dozen more bus routes throughout Chicago, starting Sunday.

It’s the latest of several boosts in service this year by the Chicago Transit Authority, which aims to return to pre-pandemic service levels by year’s end.

“With this latest change, we’ve improved service on 59 bus routes this year — bringing our bus system back to 98% of pre-pandemic scheduled service levels,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement issued Friday.

The ability to add more buses is a result of more bus drivers hired by the CTA through enhanced recruitment efforts, the agency said.

Bus service on certain routes was increased twice earlier this year, in March and June, causing ridership on those routes to jump about 20% in June and July compared to last year, according to the CTA.

Ridership across routes that didn’t receive additional buses this year also has increased by about 12% since last year, the agency said.

Weekday service will be boosted on the following routes:

• No. 21 Cermak

• No. 22 Clark

• No. 24 Wentworth

• No. 53A South Pulaski

• No. 62 Archer

• No. 77 Belmont

• No. 87 87th Street

• No. 94 California

• No. 146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express

• No. 152 Addison (Saturday service also added)

• No. 156 LaSalle

