Rick Steves, travel writer and PBS host, reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Rick Steves, the American travel writer, guide book author and longtime PBS host, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media last week, Steves, 69, announced his diagnosis and shared with his fans what lies ahead for him in the coming months.

Steves said his doctor told him that “if you’re going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get,” and scans have shown so far there is no sign of it having spread.

He did not reveal what stage of cancer with which he has been diagnosed. But for the next few weeks, things will be business as usual for the beloved travel guide. Steves said in his statement that his doctor has cleared him filming two new TV shows in France over the next three weeks, and he will return to his home in Edmonds, Washington by mid-September.

After returning home, Steves said he will be in the hospital for a few days, likely in late September, having prostate surgery.

“I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and — God willing — be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” Steves said.

Steves went on to credit his positive attitude and said he felt like he was going into his cancer diagnosis “almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip.”

And as with any new adventure, Steves asked his fans to send love, support and any “travel tips” for him on his new journey.

Steves has written numerous travel guidebooks and hosts “Rick Steves’ Europe,” a travel show that premiered on PBS in 2000.

Read more at usatoday.com