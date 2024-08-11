The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Man injured in Uptown shooting

Police found a man with gunshot wounds about 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Kenmore Avenue. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG

Officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 600 block of North Kenmore Avenue about 8:16 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head, police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was injured in a shooting in Uptown on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of North Kenmore Avenue about 8:16 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

