Developer convicted with Ed Burke gets 32 months in prison — eight more than Burke

The developer convicted along with former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke was sentenced Friday to more than 2 ½ years in prison — a sentence that exceeds the two-year sentence handed to Burke nearly two months ago.

U.S. District Chief Judge Virginia Kendall explained while handing down the 32-month sentence to Charles Cui that Burke received a lower sentence for “significant reasons” — including his age and public service. Meanwhile, she pointed to Cui’s obstruction of the investigation that led to Burke’s conviction, including lying to the FBI.

Cui’s dealings with Chicago’s most powerful and longest-serving City Council member put him right in the middle of one of the town’s biggest corruption cases in years. The jury that convicted Burke in December also found Cui guilty of bribery and lying to the FBI.

But Cui played a central role in only one of Burke’s schemes — the one involving a Binny’s Beverage Depot on Irving Park Road.

The judge gave Burke a two-year sentence back in June. Meanwhile, prosecutors sought a roughly four-year sentence for Cui. They argued that mitigating factors that affected Burke’s sentence — including his age — should not affect Cui’s sentence. Burke is 80 and Cui is 53.

The feds originally sought a 10-year sentence for Burke.

Cui’s business set out to redevelop commercial property on Irving Park, and in 2016 entered into a deal with City Hall, records show. The city was poised to provide up to $2 million in tax-increment financing for the project under certain terms.

Binny’s also leased space there from Cui’s company and expected it would be able to use a 30-foot tall metal pole sign at Irving Park and Lamon Avenue. But the city denied an application submitted for its use. Without it, Binny’s was entitled to a rent reduction worth $183,607 over 15 years, or $612,025 over 50 years, prosecutors say.

Cui turned to Burke, even though the property was not in Burke’s ward. He reached out by email and voicemail, telling Burke he needed help with a legal matter. When Burke didn’t respond, Cui emailed Burke and offered his business to Burke’s private tax law firm.

Cui also emailed his previous tax-appeal attorney and explained why he needed to steer the business to Burke.

“Can I ask you for a favor?” Cui wrote. “Can I have Edward Burke handle 4901 W. Irving Park property tax appeal for me, at least for this year? I have TIF deal going with the City, and he is the Chairman of Finance Committee. … He is a powerful broker in City Hall, and I need him now. I’ll transfer the case back to you after this year.”

Cui then instructed the attorney to file appeals on other properties in the suburbs.

While trying to salvage his deal with Binny’s, Cui also wound up sending a doctored image of the sign — making it appear as though it was in use — to City Hall. A city official who was also a long-time resident of the neighborhood flagged it as a fake.

Then, on Nov. 29, 2018, Cui lied to FBI agents who interviewed Cui at his office. It was the same day agents famously raided Burke’s offices, making the public aware of their investigation. Prosecutors say Cui told his lies “with ice-water calm.”

Cui denied during that interview that he offered business to Burke’s law firm around the time he sought help with the pole sign.

“I offered Mr. Burke business a while ago,” Cui told the agents. “Just because he’s a good tax appeal lawyer.”

Cui’s defense attorney, Susan Pavlow, argued that Burke’s firm never made any money from the deal it struck with Cui. As for Cui, he has lost his entire investment, and a lender is suing him for $13 million.

“His law license is suspended and disbarment will follow,” Pavlow wrote in a recent court memo.