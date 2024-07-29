Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights

A man died after being hit by a motorist in Washington Heights on Monday night, Chicago police said.
A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said. The man who was hit was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died.
No citations have been issued, police said.
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
The Latest
The annual National Association of Black Journalists convention runs Wednesday through Sunday in the Loop. Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee for president, will sit down for a Q. and A. session Wednesday, his campaign announced.
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Judging by letters to the editor we’ve received, many Chicago-area folks are alarmed at Donald Trump’s remarks to supporters that, ‘In four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.’
Lorenzo Tobin spent nearly every weekend working on boats at the lake despite living miles away from the shore in suburban Country Club Hills, his brother said. He was also a strong swimmer. His body was found Sunday in the lake.
