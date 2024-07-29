The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights

A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. Monday when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.51.56 PM.png

The 8900 block of South Loomis Street.

Google Maps

A man died after being hit by a motorist in Washington Heights on Monday night, Chicago police said.

A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said. The man who was hit was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died.

No citations have been issued, police said.

