Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights

A man died after being hit by a motorist in Washington Heights on Monday night, Chicago police said.

A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said. The man who was hit was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died.

No citations have been issued, police said.