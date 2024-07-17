The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
What we know about the tornadoes Monday night

The National Weather Service has, so far, confirmed 11 tornadoes on Monday in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Six tornadoes were confirmed in the area on Sunday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A Porsche car, damaged by a downed tree, is seen near the intersection of West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The National Weather Service’s Chicago office provided these details about the tornadoes confirmed in its area on Monday night, the second night of severe storms in the Chicago area.

Southern Winnebago County

A National Weather Service storm survey determined that at least one EF-0 tornado occurred in southern Winnebago County amid an area of straight-line wind damage. More investigation is needed.

Byron

An EF-0 tornado tracked through Byron from 7:44 to 7:51 p.m., producing tree damage across town and blowing roofing material off of a car wash. Top winds were 80 mph. The tornado’s path was 5 miles long and up to 200 yards wide.

Davis Junction

An EF-0 tornado occurred in Ogle County for two minutes beginning at 7:58 p.m. Top winds were 80 mph. The tornado’s path was 1.7 miles long and up to 200 yards wide. The twister causes tree damage.

Sugar Grove

An EF-0 tornado lasted from 8:52 to 9:02 p.m. Top winds were 85 mph. The tornado’s path was 7.9 miles from Sugar Grove to North Aurora and was up to 250 yards wide.

Yorkville

An EF-1 tornado spun for 20 minutes beginning at 8:55 p.m. Top winds were 100 mph. The tornado traveled 16.9 miles from Yorkville to south Naperville. The twister was up to 200 yards wide. It uprooted trees, snapped trees and caused some structural damage.

Channahon

An EF-1 tornado traveled from Channahon to Matteson between 9:17 and 9:40 p.m. Top winds were 105 mph. The tornado’s path was 25 miles long and up to 200 yards wide.

Crest Hill - Lockport

An EF-0 tornado lasted 9 minutes beginning at 9:21 p.m. Top winds were 75 mph. The tornado’s path was 6.3 miles long and up to 200 yards wide.

Justice

An EF-1 tornado began at 9:37 p.m. and spun out at 9:40 p.m. Top winds were 90 mph. The tornado’s path was 2.1 miles long and up to 75 yards wide.

Near West Side

An EF-1 tornado occurred between 9:47 and 9:53 p.m. Top winds were 95 mph. The tornado’s path was 3 miles long and up to 600 yards wide. It caused extensive tree damage, uprooted some large trees and minor structural damage.

Chicago Lawn-Englewood

An EF-1 tornado happened between 9:47 to 9:51 p.m. Top winds were 90 mph. The tornado’s path was 3.2 miles long and up to 150 yards wide.

Cedar Lake, Indiana

An EF-1 tornado lasted for five minutes beginning at 9:56 p.m. Tops winds were 90 mph. The tornado’s path was 4.7 miles long and up to 300 yards wide.

