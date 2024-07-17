Chicago-area tornado count reaches 18, but could continue to grow

The tornado count from Monday’s derecho storm across the Chicago area grew Wednesday — and it could climb higher in the coming days.

At least 12 tornadoes have been confirmed across the region, two of them in Chicago, from Monday’s storm, which battered the area after two other nights of storms, according to the National Weather Service. Another six tornadoes were reported Sunday.

“They’re still out in the field surveying some of [the damage] and it’s possible they may be going back out tomorrow, so the tornado count is by no means finalized. It may still be a few days before it’s finalized,” meteorologist Casey Sullivan said.

During Monday’s storm, one tornado touched down on the Near West Side, and others were confirmed near Bridgeview, Yorkville, Oswego, Channahon and Crown Point, Indiana.

A homeowner said he’s called the city twice this week to remove a tree blocking Marquette Road in Woodlawn. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nearly 44,000 ComEd customers were still without power Wednesday, and the utility company has said some residents might not be back online until Friday.

Interstate 55 remained closed in both directions near Channahon, where several vehicles were tangled in high-tension electric wires that fell onto the highway, officials said. Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t clear when I-55 would reopen, but officials said traffic could resume moving as early as Thursday.

“ComEd is working to de-energize, remove and repair the downed power lines,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said. “After they are cleared and vehicles that were abandoned during the storm removed, IDOT will need to inspect the road to ensure it is safe to reopen and that no repairs are needed.

A flood warning was still in effect until early Saturday for the Des Plaines River through Cook and Lake counties.

Unrelated to Monday’s storm, northerly winds forecast to hit the area Wednesday night have triggered a beach hazard warning and small-craft advisory on Lake Michigan between Calumet Harbor and Michigan City, Indiana. Wave heights are expected to reach 6 to 8 feet.

The lake advisories are in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.